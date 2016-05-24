(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) of Wynn Resorts, Ltd (WYNN) and all of its subsidiaries
rated by Fitch at
'BB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The subsidiaries affirmed
include Wynn Las
Vegas, LLC (Wynn Las Vegas), Wynn America, LLC (Wynn America),
Wynn Macau, Ltd
(Wynn Macau) and Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A. Fitch links all of
the IDRs within
the WYNN corporate structure. The full list of rating actions is
at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation of WYNN and the Stable Outlook reflect our
view that WYNN
has a relatively clear glide path to reduce leverage to levels
more commensurate
with its 'BB' IDR by 2019, by which time Wynn Palace will be
ramped up and Wynn
Boston Harbor will be open a full year. Fitch forecasts 2019
consolidated gross
and net leverage at 6.0x and 4.5x, respectively, declining
further to 5.6x and
3.9x by 2020. Fitch's forecast leverage metrics are solid for
'BB' IDR taking
into account WYNN's more diversified market exposure after the
project
completions and the exceptional asset and brand quality of its
asset portfolio.
In the interim, leverage will be high (net leverage above 6x)
and there is
minimal cushion in the credit profile to absorb further
operating deterioration
or WYNN ramping up shareholder-friendly activity.
Fitch will focus more on WYNN's net leverage as opposed to gross
leverage
through the development of Wynn Boston Harbor. Since first
quarter 2015 (1Q15),
WYNN maintained $1 billion or more cash at the parent level (a
partly
debt-funded distribution from Wynn Las Vegas helped establish
the cash cushion).
Parent cash was $1.2 billion as of March 31, 2016, an increase
from $1 billion
at March 31, 2015 with the increase coinciding with WYNN's
reduction of its
parent-level dividends by about $400 million per year in
response to the
weakness in Macau. Fitch recognizes the risk that WYNN may use
the parent cash
to ramp up shareholder-friendly initiatives but, nevertheless,
expects cash at
the parent level to remain high by historical standards (parent
cash on average
was around $500 million 2006-2014).
Fitch's leverage forecasts assume modest increases in the parent
level
dividends, minimal debt repayment and $2.9 billion of cash at
the parent level
by year-end 2020. Absent better than expected operating
performance, Fitch
gaining greater clarity with respect to the utilization of cash
will be key to
maintaining WYNN's IDR at 'BB'. A prioritization of cash for
debt reduction
and/or as a liquidity buffer will be consistent with the 'BB'
IDR. Conversely,
cash depletion (or additional borrowing) related to share
repurchases, special
dividends or the company taking on large-scale projects could
pressure the IDR.
The affirmation also takes into account WYNN's history of taking
bold measures
to shore up its balance sheet. Besides WYNN's recent dividend
cut, other notable
actions include selling over $2 billion in equity through
secondary offerings
since its 2002 IPO, including two issuances during the bottom of
the last
recession, and passing on Singapore in order to focus on its
developments in
Macau and Las Vegas.
DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE
Fitch is positive on WYNN's existing development pipeline, which
helps to
support Fitch's affirmation of the 'BB' IDR. Once complete, the
projects will
provide for an operating mix more comparable to WYNN's global
gaming peers
including Genting Berhad ('A-' IDR), MGM Resorts ('BB' IDR), and
Las Vegas Sands
('BBB-' IDR). Fitch's positive view on the development pipeline
does not take
into account Wynn Paradise Park, which is yet to be approved by
WYNN's board.
Wynn Boston Harbor will provide WYNN with diversification away
from Macau and
Las Vegas and a near monopoly in a gateway metropolitan area.
Fitch estimates
that Wynn Boston Harbor will make up 15% of WYNN's property
EBITDA by 2019. It
will be the closest casino to the city of Boston, five miles
from the Logan
International Airport, with the next-closest casinos about 40
miles south. Penn
National's slots-only Plainridge Park Casino opened in 2015 and
Mashpee
Wampanoag Tribe's First Light Resort & Casino started
construction in April 2016
and is backed by Genting Berhad.
The First Light casino will benefit from a 15% gaming tax
compared to WYNN's
25%, which will provide First Light with a cost advantage to
market more
aggressively to more distant and/or less valuable customers.
Fitch's $315
million EBITDA forecast for Wynn Boston Harbor assumes Wynn's
market share at
20%-60% in the counties closest to First Light and Plainridge
and 85%-90% in
counties west and north of Boston. Fitch's forecast does not
give Wynn Boston
Harbor any credit for international business that the casino
could capture,
considering the proximity to Logan and WYNN's global marketing
outreach.
Fitch believes that the $4.2 billion Wynn Palace will outperform
other casino
developments on Cotai. Fitch attributes $370 million of
incremental EBITDA to
Wynn Palace relative to the $100 million - $200 million Fitch
attributes to
competitors' Macau projects. Fitch's stronger confidence in Wynn
Palace takes
into account WYNN's ability to transfer underutilized resources
to Cotai from
Peninsula including approximately 50 tables and $100 million of
annualized labor
costs. Fitch also factors in Wynn Macau's relatively healthy
mass market
utilization statistics thoughout the recent downturn. Wynn
Macau's RevPAR is
only 7% lower relative to the peak level attained in 1H14 and
remains high
relative to other Macau operators at $307 as of 1Q16. Mass
market win per table
per day declined by 38% during this time, which is decent
considering the number
of mass table games at Wynn Macau increased by 28% and
market-wide mass market
revenues declined by about 30%.
Fitch's forecast assumes that WYNN's Macau gaming revenue market
share increases
to about 13% by 2018 compared to 10% in 2010 and that Macau's
market-wide gaming
revenue will decline by 5% in 2016 and will grow 6% thereafter.
Fitch's Macau
forecast is conservative relative to WYNN's middle-case scenario
estimate
discussed at April's investor day of approximately $650 million
in incremental
EBITDA.
CREDIT RISKS
In April 2016, the company increased its share buyback
authorization by $420
million to $1 billion and announced its Wynn Paradise Park
concept. While no
firm commitment exists for either initiative, both are viewed as
potential
sources of credit risk by Fitch. Absent stronger than expected
operating
performance in Las Vegas or Macau (most notably as it relates to
the Wynn Palace
opening), large-scale repurchases could put pressure on WYNN's
IDR, since Fitch
views WYNN's significant parent-level cash position as being a
critical buttress
for the 'BB' IDR.
Buybacks would be a departure from using special dividends as an
opportunistic
method of returning value to shareholders. On their 1Q16 call,
management said
the purpose of the larger authorization was to increase
flexibility to buy back
stock if the company though it was 'grossly over-sold'.
Wynn Paradise Park is an expansion of Wynn Las Vegas. The
project is yet to be
approved by Wynn's board but management stated that the cost
could be around
$1.5 billion. Wynn Paradise Park may include a 1,000-room hotel
tower and a
recreational lake built where the golf course currently stands.
The company's
management hopes to present the project at a July board meeting
and no details
were provided as to the financing or timing.
WYNN proceeding with the project in the near term (i.e. 2016 or
early 2017)
would be viewed negatively by Fitch given the company's thin
cushion in the
credit profile relative to the 'BB' IDR to absorb another major
project
developed parallel with Wynn Boston Harbor. Further, Wynn
Paradise Park's
opening may coincide with 4,200 rooms potentially coming online
across the
street when Genting's Resorts World Las Vegas and Crown's Alon
open around 2019
(no official opening time has been announced for either
project). If WYNN
proceeds with Wynn Paradise Park, Fitch will consider the
project's timing,
cost, and the return on investment (ROI) prospects before
considering rating
action.
An older risk is Kazuo Okada's lawsuit against WYNN related to
the 2012
redemption of Okada's shares. The par amount of the promissory
note Okada
received for his shares is $830 million below the market value
of the redeemed
shares. Related to the Okada suit, which remains in the
discovery phase, the
U.S. Department of Justice is looking into WYNN's donation to
the University of
Macau. Prior investigations into the donation matter by the
Nevada Gaming
Control Board and SEC were closed with no actions taken.
IDRs LINKED
Fitch links all of the IDRs within the WYNN corporate complex.
The main
rationale is that all of WYNN's assets are strategically
critical to the company
due to the cross-branding and marketing and that WYNN has the
flexibility to
move cash freely between the subsidiaries. Financial covenants
at WYNN's
subsidiaries do not materially restrict dividends. WYNN Las
Vegas mortgage notes
have a distribution basket that equals 100% EBITDA minus 1.4x
interest expense,
which roughly equals its FCF that will be used to help fund Wynn
Boston Harbor.
The mortgage notes will be callable early next year. In Macau, a
leverage
covenant governs dividends and Fitch estimates that WYNN is well
within the
relevant threshold. The tax WYNN pays on Macau gaming revenues
is counted as a
foreign tax credit in the U.S.; therefore, cash movement out of
Macau is not a
material tax event for WYNN.
MARKET OUTLOOKS
Fitch forecasts negative 5% market-wide gaming revenue growth in
Macau for 2016,
which assumes modest sequential growth in the mass market and
leaves room for
continued but milder weakness in the VIP segment. We expect WYNN
to consolidate
market share in Macau with its Wynn Palace opening in 3Q16 and
grow revenues at
a faster pace than the market in 2016 and 2017. Past that, Fitch
expects
mid-single-digit growth in Macau led by China's rising middle
class, the new
capacity in Macau and infrastructure projects in and around
Macau.
In Las Vegas we expect the growing convention business,
increasing air capacity
and lack of new room supply to drive RevPAR higher in the near
term. Fitch
beleives that Crown's and Genting's projects are long-term
positives for WYNN as
they would help to pull the center of gravity more north and
away from Caesars
and MGM properties that are clustered towards the south.
However, these projects
could place temporary pressure on WYNN's RevPAR as the market
absorbs the new
capacity.
LAS VEGAS ISSUE SPECIFIC RATINGS
Fitch rates Wynn Las Vegas' first mortgage notes (FMNs) due 2022
'BB+/RR2', a
notch above Wynn Las Vegas' IDR and the senior unsecured notes.
The one-notch
uplift reflects the FMNs' springing lien, which kicks in if Wynn
Las Vegas
grants a lien to other debt at Wynn Las Vegas. The unsecured
notes have a
springing lien if the 2022 FMNs become secured or if Wynn Las
Vegas grants a
lien to other debt in an amount greater than 15% of assets. The
FMNs, which
carry a modest coupon but contain restrictive covenants, become
callable at
102.688 in March 2017. If WYNN opts to call the FMNs, it can
issue up to around
$450 million of secured debt per its unsecured notes' lien
basket.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for WYNN include:
--Las Vegas revenues grow about 1%-2% per year with margins
staying at around
30%;
--Wynn Macau generating about $1.075 billion of EBITDA in 2017,
which factors in
about $580 million EBITDA at Wynn Palace and approximately 30%
EBITDA decline at
the Peninsula property;
--Approximately $320 million EBITDA at Wynn Boston Harbor in
2019;
--WYNN does not repurchase shares or develop Wynn Paradise Park.
Regular parent
level dividends start to increase by about $100 million per year
starting in
2018 with excess cash being accumulated at the parent level.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
--Gross and net leverage sustaining above 5x and 4x,
respectively, following the
opening of Wynn Boston Harbor;
--Depletion of parent-level cash driven by shareholder-friendly
activity, which
may include significant share buybacks, a sharp increase in
dividends, or major
equity contributions to fund new developments;
--WYNN moving forward with Wynn Paradise Park, with negative
rating action
parameters set around timing, cost, funding and a better clarity
of the ROI
prospects;
--Adverse resolution with respect to the Okada litigation;
--Worse than expected operating performance in Las Vegas or
Macau with more
acute sensitivity around the ramp-up of Wynn Palace.
Positive rating action is unlikely in the near term given WYNN's
high leverage
but Fitch may consider an upgrade to 'BB+' as gross leverage
starts to approach
4x and after net leverage sustains below 4x. Better than
expected ramp up of
Wynn Palace, a favorable resolution to the Okada dispute and
WYNN publically
articulating financial targets consistent with Fitch's upgrade
thresholds could
accelerate the upgrade.
LIQUIDITY
WYNN's liquidity is strong. The company has $2.1 billion of
cash, of which Fitch
estimates $200 million is used for cage-cash purposes. In
addition, WYNN has
$252 million of investment securities, mostly short-term
corporate debt.
Wynn Palace will open in July 2016 and thereafter Wynn Macau's
cash flows ($600
million - $800 million annually) are free to be distributed to
Wynn Resorts and
the minority shareholders. In light of Wynn Boston Harbor's
increased budget
(now budgeted at $1.9 billion - $2.1 billion), Fitch estimates
that the project
will require some cash contributions from the parent company in
addition to the
$1.25 billion Wynn America credit facility and approximately
$430 million in
aggregate distributions from Wynn Las Vegas through 2018. Wynn
Resorts, the
parent, guarantees the completion of Wynn Boston Harbor and has
$1.2 billion in
cash as of March 31, 2016.
There are no maturities until 2019 when Wynn America's $375
revolver matures and
Wynn Macau term loan starts to amortize. In 2020, Wynn America's
$875 term loan
matures and the term loan amortization in Macau accelerates.
Covenants are not a
concern.
Wynn America has a $200 million minimum EBITDA and 2.75x
leverage test and there
is ample cushion relative to Fitch's forecasts for Wynn Boston
Harbor. Wynn
Macau's credit facility has a leverage covenant, which is set at
5.5x for
year-end 2016 and 5.25x for year-end 2017. Wynn Macau covenants
exclude the
unsecured notes issued by the Hong Kong-listed Wynn Macau, Ltd
and Fitch expects
the covenant ratio to remain below 4x throughout Fitch's
projection horizon.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Wynn Resorts, Limited
--IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable.
Wynn Las Vegas, LLC
--IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior secured first mortgage notes affirmed at 'BB+/RR2';
--Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BB/RR4'.
Wynn America, LLC
--IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior secured credit facility affirmed at 'BB+/RR2'.
Wynn Resorts (Macau), SA
--IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior secured credit facility affirmed at 'BBB-/RR1'.
Wynn Macau, Ltd
--IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior notes affirmed at 'BB/RR4'.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ADJUSTMENTS
-Leverage: Fitch subtracts distributions to minority holders of
non-wholly owned
consolidated subsidiaries from EBITDA for calculating leverage.
