(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to Jabil
Circuit, Inc.'s (Jabil, NYSE:JBL) announced private placement of
$300 million of
senior unsecured notes due June 2023. Net offering proceeds are
to be used to
repay Jabil's $312 million of existing 7.75% senior notes due
July 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Substantial Scale and Scope: Jabil is the third-largest
electronic manufacturing
services (EMS) provider with a balanced global manufacturing
footprint and full
suite of increasingly complex EMS product offerings, including
design,
engineering, and product lifecycle management. Fitch believes
Jabil's scale and
scope create high barriers to entry and are key factors driving
a blue chip
customer base spanning a variety of industries.
Growing Non-Technology Segments: Fitch expects growing
non-technology businesses
such as healthcare and packaging will help diversify Jabil's
exposure to
mobility and support mid-single-digit revenue growth through the
cycle.
Nonetheless, mobility remains a core focus for Jabil and a
significant volume
and revenue contributor, and will continue to comprise a
material portion of the
business, alongside growing non-technology segments.
Customer Concentration: Like most EMS companies, Jabil derives a
significant
portion of its revenue from a small number of customers (FY2015
top five
accounted for 50%). Its largest customer (Apple, Inc.) makes up
24% of total
revenue, which can increase performance volatility. Fitch views
Jabil's number
of customers contributing to at least 10% of annual revenue over
time as a
positive trend. Customer concentration risk is partially offset
by the multitude
of products and programs per customer and an increasing mix of
revenue from
non-technology customers.
Increasing Margins: Fitch expects Jabil's diversified
manufacturing segment
(DMS) to outgrow its EMS (assuming no material disengagements)
over the
intermediate term. DMS typically operates at a higher margin
than EMS, implying
that faster growth in DMS should drive a gradual increase in
overall company
margin. Fitch expects Jabil's mid-cycle EBITDA margin average in
the mid- to
high-single digits over the rating horizon.
Modest Leverage: Fitch expects credit protection measures will
remain solid and
provide Jabil headroom for short-term operational shortfalls and
incremental
debt issuance. We expect total leverage (total debt-to-operating
EBITDA) to
remain below 2.5x longer-term, versus 1.8x for the LTM period
ended Feb. 29,
2016. Total leverage adjusted for rent expense and
off-balance-sheet accounts
receivable sales was a Fitch-estimated 2.2x for LTM ended Feb.
29, 2016.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Jabil
include:
--Revenue mix slowly shifts towards the higher-margin DMS
segment. EMS revenue
growth will continue to approximate GDP-like levels
--Capital expenditures decline to about $800 million FY2016
(from $963 million
in FY2015) and normalize around 3% of revenue as expansion
investment winds
down;
--Jabil will continue paying dividends of approximately $60
million-$70 million
per year; the ratings assume the company authorizes a new share
repurchase
program and continues to repurchase shares commensurate with
historical levels
for anti-dilution purposes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative Rating Action: Expectations Jabil to see sustained
total leverage above
3x, potentially due to margin compression following a material
disengagement(s);
the inability to generate positive annual free cash flow through
the cycle.
Positive Rating Action: Positive action would likely result from
further
diversification into markets with lower cyclicality, increased
customer
diversity and Fitch's expectations for structurally lower
leverage through the
cycle (total leverage near 2.5x).
LIQUIDITY
Fitch believes liquidity as of Feb. 29, 2016 was solid based on
$883 million in
cash ($636 million located overseas and subject to taxes on
repatriation), $1.31
billion of availability under Jabil's $1.5 billion senior
unsecured revolving
credit facility (RCF) expiring July 2019, and Fitch's
expectations for mid-cycle
FCF exceeding $500 million annually after FY2016. Jabil also
uses two accounts
receivable securitization facilities for additional liquidity
purposes, both of
which are located off balance sheet: a $175 million committed
European
receivables facility and a $200 million committed North American
receivables
securitization which are set to expire on May 1, 2018 and Oct.
20, 2017,
respectively.
Total funded debt as of Feb. 29, 2016 pro forma for the new $300
million senior
notes issuance and subsequent refinancing is $2.3 billion and
consists of:
--$28.7 million of capital leases;
--$1,500 million senior unsecured RCF due 2020 ($190 million
drawn);
--$519 million in term loans due July 2020;
--$400 million 8.250% senior unsecured notes due March 2018;
--$400 million 5.625% senior unsecured notes due December 2020;
--$500 million 4.700% senior unsecured notes due September 2022;
--$300 million 4.9% senior unsecured notes due June 2023.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
Jabil Circuit, Inc.
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'.
Fitch currently rates Jabil as follows:
Jabil Circuit, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured revolver at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes` at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Matt Hankin, CFA
Director
+1-646-582-4985
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Committee Chairperson
Monica Bonar
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0579
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: June 18, 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
