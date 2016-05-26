(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that any
moves that Bank
Indonesia undertakes to loosen lending regulations and further
deregulate the
Indonesia property market will take time to translate into a
significant and
sustained improvement in demand.
Activity has waned in the past couple of years as potential
buyers delayed
purchases and developers put off launching new projects - given
slowing economic
growth and diminishing demand. This is reflected in the
consolidated property
presales of the seven property developers that Fitch tracks,
which fell by 12%
and 55% yoy in FY15 and 1Q16, respectively, as per Fitch's
recently published
report Indonesia Property Watch - 1Q16.
The central bank, having cooled the property market in 2013, is
now considering
measures to stoke the market in order to boost growth. Bank
Indonesia is
reviewing the down-payment requirement for property purchases
under a mortgage
scheme, after relaxing it by an average of 10% in June 2015. The
applicable
down-payment requirement currently is 20%, 30% and 40% for
first-, second- and
third-houses/apartments, respectively, for a building area of
over 70 square
metres; the requirement for fourth or more houses/apartments is
capped at 40%.
Other measures being considered include allowing homeowners to
take out
mortgages to purchase a second property that is "off-plan", or
one that is
pre-construction. Current regulations only allow homeowners to
take out
"off-plan" mortgages on first homes, whereas any mortgage taken
out on second or
more properties needs to be on completed units. Bank Indonesia
plans for these
changes to be implemented within the next few weeks.
Fitch believes these revisions are generally positive for the
property sector.
But the likely time-lag for a meaningful boost to property
demand could be
anticipated following the delays in implementing the tax amnesty
scheme, which
deters property developers from launching new projects.
Overall, Fitch believes that property developers with a stronger
track record
and strong recurring income streams - PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk
(BB-/Stable), PT
Lippo Karawaci Tbk (BB-/Stable) and PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk
(BB-/Stable) - will be
able to continue to outperform their peers and more resilient in
the face of
operating challenges.
Contact:
Bernard Kie
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6815
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.