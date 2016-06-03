(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian
Belgorod Region's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BB',
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B' and National Long-Term
Rating at
'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term Ratings are Stable.
The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have
been affirmed at
Long-term local currency 'BB' and National Long-term 'AA-(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario
regarding the
region's stable fiscal performance, moderate, albeit growing,
direct risk and
contingent liabilities, amid a prolonged economic slowdown in
Russia.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BB' ratings reflect the region's sound operating
performance, moderate
direct debt and a well-diversified economy. The ratings also
take into account
the region's exposure to contingent risk as well as the domestic
recessionary
environment and a weak institutional framework in Russia, which
could in turn
negatively influence the region's credit metrics.
Fitch expects the region to maintain stable fiscal performance
with an operating
margin of about 8%-10% in 2016-2018 (2015: 10.8%). This will be
supported by
expected moderate growth of tax revenue and current transfers,
along with
continuous control on opex. Fitch projects average opex growth
to remain close
to 4% in 2016-2018 (2014-2015: average 3.4%).
Belgorod's deficit before debt variation widened immaterially to
3.5% of total
revenue in 2015 from 1.4% in the previous year. The larger
deficit is attributed
to capex funding needs, as the region invested in roads and
development of
logistics and transport services. However, financing flexibility
remains limited
with the region having already cut back capital outlays twofold
to 11.7% of
total spending over 2011-2015. In our view, the region's deficit
is likely to
widen further to 5%-7% in 2016-2017, which will lead to debt
financing.
Fitch projects moderate growth of the region's direct risk up to
60% of current
revenue in 2016-2018. The region's direct risk increased
slightly to 52.2% of
current revenue in 2015 at RUB32.6bn, from 51% a year earlier.
Belgorod's 2015
debt stock comprised domestic bonds (45%), followed by budget
loans (37%) and
bank loans (18%). Fitch views the RUB4.8bn loan at the region's
public company
Obldorsnab as direct risk; Belgorod provides the company with
subsidies to cover
principal and interest repayments on this loan.
We view Belgorod's exposure to refinancing risk as limited, with
12% of
currently outstanding debt scheduled for repayments in 2016.
Nevertheless,
despite a smooth maturity profile of the region's current debt
portfolio (three
years and six months), it lags behind the 2015 payback period
(direct
risk-to-current balance) of seven years.
Fitch projects gradual growth of the region's net overall risk
before
stabilising at below 80% of current revenue in 2016-2018 (2015:
67%). The
region's contingent risk stems mostly from guarantees, which
decreased to
RUB9.7bn in 2015 from RUB11.5bn in 2014. The region issues
guarantees in support
of several companies, largely operating in agriculture. Debt at
Belgorod's
public sector entities stabilised at RUB3.8bn in 2014-2015.
Russia's institutional framework for sub-nationals is a
constraint on the
region's ratings. Frequent changes in both the allocation of
revenue sources and
the assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the tiers
of government
limit Belgorod's forecasting ability and negatively affect its
strategic
planning, and debt and investment management
The region's administration projects continued economic growth,
at about 3%-5%
per annum in 2016-2018. The region's gross regional product
(GRP) expanded 2.2%
in 2015 (2013-2014: growth 3%), according to the
administration's preliminary
estimates, outpacing Russia's broader economy, which contracted
3.7%. A
potentially extended economic downturn in Russia could constrain
the region's
economic development over the medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An improved national economy leading to a sustainable operating
balance and debt
coverage in line with the region's average maturity profile
could result an
upgrade.
Growth in direct risk to above 70% of current revenue, coupled
with close to a
zero current margin, could lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 9994
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
in to make the
LRG comparable internationally for analysis purposes. These
adjustments include:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue;
- Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005564
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.