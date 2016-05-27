(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, May 27 (Fitch) If Italian banks make additional
voluntary
contributions to the country's deposit insurance fund, this will
strengthen our
view that weaker Italian banks represent a contingent liability
for the
country's larger banks whose financial condition is still
sufficiently strong to
be able to provide support, says Fitch Ratings.
Contributions to the Fondo Interbancario di Tutela dei Depositi
(FITD), though
modest in absolute terms, will weigh on the sector's already
weak profitability.
We have taken a number of negative rating actions on Italian
banks since
mid-2015.
According to media reports, voluntary contributions of EUR700m
(up from the
current permitted maximum of EUR300m) would initially be used to
support small,
failing savings banks owned by foundations with limited
resources to
recapitalise them. The voluntary contributions would avoid the
resolution and
likely bail-in of bondholders. Increasing the maximum permitted
amount requires
parliamentary approval, which the press reports will be sought
in mid-June.
These banks are very small and typically might be allowed to
fail. However, in
Italy it is not uncommon for retail investors to subscribe to
senior and
subordinated bonds issued by banks, and bailing these in could
have a negative
impact on domestic financial stability.
Four banks representing 1% of sector assets were put into
resolution in November
2015, and to comply with burden-sharing principles, subordinated
debt issued by
these banks was written down. We believe this may have
contributed to a loss of
confidence in some of the country's weaker banks and triggered
deposit outflow
during the closing months of 2015 and early 2016.
The authorities have a tough job finding a solution for Italy's
failing banks
without disrupting financial stability. But bank rescues, even
of small players,
can be costly in Italy. Resolution costs associated with the
four small banks
reached EUR4.5bn, borne largely by the country's largest banks.
The banking
sector also contributed up to EUR300m into a solidarity fund to
reimburse retail
subordinated bondholders in the four banks. In addition, Italian
banks
contributed into Atlante, a fund that invests in bank equities
and some impaired
loan securitisations.
According to the Italian Banking Act, and similar to deposit
insurance funds in
other countries, FITD can intervene in a bank's restructuring
and resolution to
prevent its failure - in other words, it can do more than simply
pay out
depositors on liquidation.
FITD was frequently used in this way to recapitalise ailing
banks in the past.
But in December 2015, the European Commission ruled that capital
provided by
FITD to Banca Tercas, although not mandatory and agreed on by a
large majority
of the fund's members, constituted state aid. This is because
FITD's discussions
and rescue proposal had been undertaken in conjunction with the
Bank of Italy.
Contact:
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director, Financial Institutions
+3902 8790 87 225
Fitch Italia
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 6
Milan 20123
Janine Dow
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Stefano Bravi, Milan, Tel: +39
02 879 087 281,
Email: stefano.bravi@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
