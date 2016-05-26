(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Skipton
Building Society's
(SBS) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to
'A-'/'F1' from
'BBB+'/'F2' and Viability Rating to 'a-' from 'bbb+'. Fitch has
also affirmed
its Support Rating at '5' and Support Rating Floor at 'No
Floor'. The Outlook on
the Long-Term IDR is stable.
The upgrade reflects Fitch's view that the society's business
model has improved
with a more balanced mortgages and savings business,
complemented with estate
agency activities. The upgrade also reflects management's
success in further
improving the society's risk profile while building up
capitalisation and
further improving asset quality following the implementation of
the society's
strategy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
SBS's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect the society's
conservative risk
appetite, healthy asset quality, solid capitalisation, sound
funding and strong
liquidity. They are, however, constrained by a limited franchise
and the
concentration of its business on the UK housing market.
Asset quality has improved and now compares well with its UK
peers. Following a
number of divestments, credit, market and operational risks
have, in our view,
diminished. Some risk resides in its legacy loan books of
specialist mortgages
(self-certified, sub-prime or near-prime sectors); however, the
performance of
these books has remained adequate as a result of a benign
economic environment.
While these may begin to suffer larger losses when base rates
rise, they are now
sufficiently seasoned for these losses to be manageable. The
society no longer
has any appetite for specialist mortgages or commercial loans
and both these
books are in run-off.
Profitability is average for the sector, benefiting from low
funding costs and
very low loan impairment charges, but remains subject to
developments in the
highly competitive UK mortgage market. SBS's earnings are more
diversified than
other building societies through its estate agency subsidiary,
Connells, which
provided it with an earnings cushion when profitability of the
mortgages and
savings business plummeted in 2009. Efficiency is low on a
consolidated basis,
although this is mainly the result of the consolidation of
Connells. The
mortgages and savings business' efficiency ratios are in line
with the sector
average.
Due to strong internal capital generation, SBS's capitalisation
is sound. We
believe that the society maintains solid buffers over regulatory
minimum
requirements. Ratios have benefited from the sale of non-core
investments and
while Connells is currently considered strategic for the group,
we view it as an
additional potential source of capital, in case of need.
Liquidity is strong with liquidity buffers mostly composed of
cash at the Bank
of England, UK government bonds and treasury bills. It also
benefits from access
to contingent sources from the Bank of England. Funding is
obtained mostly from
customer savings. Access to the wholesale market is more limited
than some of
its larger peers, consisting mostly of secured funding sources.
Fitch does not
expect a significant change to this funding mix although some
debt issuance is
expected through its recently updated EMTN programme. SBS's
strong liquidity
drives the society's 'F1' Short-Term IDR, which is the higher of
the two
Short-Term IDRs that map to the society's Long-Term IDR.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
SBS's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors
cannot rely on
extraordinary support from the UK authorities in the event the
society becomes
non-viable. In our opinion, the UK has implemented legislation
and regulations
that provide a framework that is likely to require senior
creditors to
participate in losses for resolving Skipton.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
SBS's subordinated debt is notched down from the VR reflecting
Fitch's
assessment of their incremental non-performance risk relative to
the VR and loss
severity. Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt is notched down once
from the VR for
loss severity. The permanent interest- bearing shares (PIBS) are
rated four
notches below the VR, reflecting two notches for their deep
subordination and
two notches for incremental non-performance risk in the form of
potential
non-payment of coupon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
SBS's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are primarily sensitive
to an increase in
the society's risk appetite, which Fitch does not expect. A
sharp increase in
lending to higher-risk segments, including commercial real
estate, or higher
loan-to-value lending, could put pressure on its ratings. The
ratings would also
come under pressure if SBS fails to maintain sound
capitalisation.
An upgrade of the VR is unlikely because Fitch views the
society's business
model, which is concentrated on the UK residential mortgage
lending and savings
market, as less diversified than that of its more highly rated
UK peers.
The VR and IDRs could be affected by a material change in the
operating
environment, for example were there to be material economic and
financial market
fallout from any decision by the UK to leave the EU.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of Skipton's SR and upward revision of the SRF would
be contingent on
a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks or building
societies. This is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in the VRs from
which they are
notched. The ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assessment of
each instrument's loss severity, which could reflect a change in
the expected
treatment of liability classes during a resolution.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt and programme rating upgraded to 'A-'/'F1'
from
'BBB+'/'F2'
Subordinated dated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
PIBS upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Joanna Drobnik, CFA
Director
+44 20 3530 1318
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
