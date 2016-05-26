(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 26 (Fitch) Norddeutsche Landesbank
Girozentrale's
(NORD/LB) strategy to reduce its shipping exposures by
EUR4bn-6bn over the next
three years makes sense, but will likely encounter high
execution risks, says
Fitch Ratings.
Planned disposals, representing up to one-third of the bank's
total shipping
exposures, are large, but the shipping markets are not yet
showing signs of
sustainable recovery and there is a risk that disposal markets
could become
overcrowded. Currently, a number of lenders are attempting to
sell ships,
including HSH Nordbank AG, which plans to sell up to EUR3.2bn of
ships over the
next two years.
In our view, ship financing, which represents around 10% of
NORD/LB's credit
volumes, continues to pose the most significant source of risk
for the bank.
Over one-third of the shipping portfolio is non-performing, and
the vast
majority of the bank's impairment charges relate to the shipping
portfolio.
Cutting its exposure to the shipping sector represents an
important step in
trying to address asset quality weakness at NORD/LB. The bank is
not exiting the
ship financing market and will continue to lend selectively to
the sector.
Impaired shipping exposures are not fully reserved. But the
expected loss
shortfall against the shipping portfolio, which we estimate
reached around
EUR650m at end-March 2016, is already deducted from the bank's
12.6% phased-in
common equity tier capital ratio. In our opinion, NORD/LB's
capitalisation is
still sufficiently robust to absorb a reasonable level of
unexpected losses
arising from planned disposals.
However, additional ships could become non-performing if charter
rates fall
further. Exchange rate movements could also push up reported
levels of
non-performing shipping loans. The loans are denominated in US
dollars, and euro
depreciation against the US dollar forces up the reported loan
values when these
are converted into euros. We expect loan loss provisions to
remain high in the
next few quarters. On 18 May, the bank announced a 1Q16 EUR84m
consolidated net
loss and issued a profit warning for the year. Further
deterioration in the
shipping markets led to more provision requirements, and
management says this
trend is likely to continue.
We affirmed NORD/LB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating of
'A-'/Stable on 12 May.
The bank's 'bb+' Viability Rating (VR) incorporates our
expectation that the
shipping portfolio will continue to weigh on asset quality and
earnings. If the
bank fails to make disposals in line with its plan and this
results in a
higher-than-expected level of losses, the VR could come under
pressure.
Alternatively, if management successfully executes its plan,
this could provide
some uplift to the VR.
