(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Picard Bondco
S.A.'s (Picard)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' and Picard Groupe
S.A.S.'s senior
secured floating-rate notes (FRNs) and revolving credit facility
(RCF) ratings
at 'BB-'/'RR2'. Fitch has also affirmed Picard Bondco S.A.'s
EUR428m 2020 senior
notes at 'CCC+'/'RR6'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.
The ratings reflect Picard's high leverage arising from the
February 2015
refinancing, which resulted in a financial profile that is more
in line with
'B-' rated peers. Fitch, however, believes this is mitigated by
management's
prepayment of EUR50m of senior secured FRNs in May 2016.
Although the latter
does not have a significant impact on the group's financial
structure in our
view it demonstrates management's commitment to maintaining the
group's leverage
and financial flexibility under control.
The ratings also reflect Picard's strong business profile,
cautious approach to
international expansion, and high profitability compared with
pure food
retailers, including a proven ability to generate sustained
positive free cash
flow (FCF) in the low- to mid-single digits as a percentage of
sales.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Low Sales Growth
Excluding the sale of the group's under-performing Italian
business, we expect
sales for financial year ended March 2016 (FY16) to grow around
2% (similar to
FY15), and at a muted pace thereafter. This reflects low
like-for-like growth in
2016, due to still weak consumer confidence in Picard's core
market in France
(97% of FY15 sales) as well as a highly competitive environment
resulting in
strong price pressure. We also expect no significant
acceleration in the pace of
new store openings.
Resilient EBITDA Generation
Fitch has revised slightly upwards its forecast of EBITDA margin
to 13.9%
between FY16 and FY19, from 13.5% previously. This reflects
management's ability
of controlling the group's cost base, which should be viewed
against our more
conservative sales growth assumptions. The negative impact of
the low growth on
the fixed cost base should be mitigated by the sale of the
loss-making Italian
network to a local partner, the sustainability of the group's
gross margin and
management's prudent network expansion policy.
Limited Geographic Diversification
Fitch views positively management's cautious but ongoing
initiatives on new
market forays, with developing projects in Belgium, Sweden,
Japan and
Switzerland. However, Picard's unproven ability at generating
EBITDA outside
France remains a significant constraint on the group's business
profile. We
therefore factor in a limited contribution from the
international operations to
overall group sales and profits over FY16-FY19.
Positive Free Cash Flow
Fitch expects annual FCF to average 4.4% of sales during
FY16-FY19. Low cash
flow volatility continues to reflect the group's resilient gross
profit margin
and flexibility to scale back expansion capex, without eroding
EBITDA and funds
from generation (FFO) generation. Although this means that
Picard will not
significantly deleverage between 2016 and 2019, it provides the
group with
adequate financial flexibility and liquidity to implement its
strategy under the
current capital structure.
Aggressive Financial Structure
Fitch projects Picard's FFO-adjusted net leverage to remain high
at 7.5x in FY16
(FY15: 7.6x) and to remain above 6.5x until FY19. This high
leverage is directly
related to the group's refinancing in February 2015 and
represents high
refinancing risk, which is consistent with Picard's 'B-' rated
peers. Fitch's
forecast of limited FFO growth prospects, due to weak top-line
growth, means
limited de-leveraging over the rating horizon to FY19.
Prudent Management
Fitch believes that limited deleveraging prospects are partially
compensated by
management's prudent outlook, reflected in their cautious
expansion strategy and
the prepayment of EUR50m of senior secured FRNs in May 2016.
Although the latter
does not have a significant impact on the group's financial
metrics (reducing
Fitch's forecast FFO-adjusted gross leverage by 0.2x from FY17)
it demonstrates
management's commitment to maintaining the group's leverage and
financial
flexibility under control.
Change in Ownership Structure
In August 2015 Lion Capital sold approximately 49% of its Picard
shares to the
Swiss industrial food group Aryzta, who retain an option to
acquire all the
remaining shares of the group between 2018 and 2020. Given the
recent change in
ownership, Fitch has not incorporated any potential
Picard/Aryzta synergies in
its rating case and views the change in ownership structure as
neutral to the
ratings at this stage.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
-Sales to grow 0.3% in FY16 (mainly due to the negative impact
of the divesture
of the Italian business) and accelerating to around 2.5% in
FY19, due to a mix
of moderate like-for-like sales growth and cautious expansion
through owned and
franchised stores, as well as through concessions;
-EBITDA margin stable at 13.9% over FY16-FY19 (FY15:13.6%);
-Capex averaging 2.8% of sales per year, reflecting continued
remodelling of the
existing network, moderate network expansion and continuous
investments in the
group's IT system;
-No dividend payments;
-Average free cash flow (FCF) average 4.4% of sales per year
(FY15: 5.4%)
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: An upgrade of the IDR is unlikely over the rating
horizon, as Picard's
financial ratios are reliant on a significant improvement in the
group's
operating performance, which we currently do not foresee.
Provided that Picard's
business model remains resilient, future developments that may,
individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating actions include:
- FFO-adjusted gross leverage below 6.0x (5.5x net of readily
available cash) on
a sustained basis.
- FFO fixed charge cover above 2.5x (FY15: 1.9x) on a sustained
basis.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted gross leverage over 7.5x (7.0x net of readily
available cash) on
a sustained basis combined with:
- Deterioration in like-for-like sales and EBITDA margin
reflected in FCF
generation below 4% of sales;
- FFO fixed charge cover below 1.5x;
- Refinancing of Picard PIKCo S.A.'s PIK notes through a debt
instrument with
terms and conditions that may place the FRNs and senior note
holders in a less
favourable position.
LIQUIDITY
Picard's positive FCF is supported by limited working capital
outflows due to
moderate overall seasonality in the group's businesses and low
capex. Liquidity
is further enhanced by a EUR30m RCF (currently undrawn) maturing
in 2018. Picard
has no significant scheduled debt repayment before FY20.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anne Porte
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 84
Supervisory Analyst
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
+44 203 530 1155
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ADJUSTMENTS
-Readily available cash: At 31 March 2015, Fitch estimated that
EUR50m of the
group's reported cash and cash equivalents were needed to fund
intra-year
working capital needs (average peak to through), and therefore
not considered
readily available for debt repayments.
-Operating Leases: Fitch calculates FFO adjusted leverage ratios
by adding to
Picard's reported debt amount a multiple of 8x of operating
lease expense
related to long-term assets (FY15: EUR62.6m).
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005328
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
