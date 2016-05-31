(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Picard Bondco S.A.'s (Picard) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' and Picard Groupe S.A.S.'s senior secured floating-rate notes (FRNs) and revolving credit facility (RCF) ratings at 'BB-'/'RR2'. Fitch has also affirmed Picard Bondco S.A.'s EUR428m 2020 senior notes at 'CCC+'/'RR6'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. The ratings reflect Picard's high leverage arising from the February 2015 refinancing, which resulted in a financial profile that is more in line with 'B-' rated peers. Fitch, however, believes this is mitigated by management's prepayment of EUR50m of senior secured FRNs in May 2016. Although the latter does not have a significant impact on the group's financial structure in our view it demonstrates management's commitment to maintaining the group's leverage and financial flexibility under control. The ratings also reflect Picard's strong business profile, cautious approach to international expansion, and high profitability compared with pure food retailers, including a proven ability to generate sustained positive free cash flow (FCF) in the low- to mid-single digits as a percentage of sales. KEY RATING DRIVERS Low Sales Growth Excluding the sale of the group's under-performing Italian business, we expect sales for financial year ended March 2016 (FY16) to grow around 2% (similar to FY15), and at a muted pace thereafter. This reflects low like-for-like growth in 2016, due to still weak consumer confidence in Picard's core market in France (97% of FY15 sales) as well as a highly competitive environment resulting in strong price pressure. We also expect no significant acceleration in the pace of new store openings. Resilient EBITDA Generation Fitch has revised slightly upwards its forecast of EBITDA margin to 13.9% between FY16 and FY19, from 13.5% previously. This reflects management's ability of controlling the group's cost base, which should be viewed against our more conservative sales growth assumptions. The negative impact of the low growth on the fixed cost base should be mitigated by the sale of the loss-making Italian network to a local partner, the sustainability of the group's gross margin and management's prudent network expansion policy. Limited Geographic Diversification Fitch views positively management's cautious but ongoing initiatives on new market forays, with developing projects in Belgium, Sweden, Japan and Switzerland. However, Picard's unproven ability at generating EBITDA outside France remains a significant constraint on the group's business profile. We therefore factor in a limited contribution from the international operations to overall group sales and profits over FY16-FY19. Positive Free Cash Flow Fitch expects annual FCF to average 4.4% of sales during FY16-FY19. Low cash flow volatility continues to reflect the group's resilient gross profit margin and flexibility to scale back expansion capex, without eroding EBITDA and funds from generation (FFO) generation. Although this means that Picard will not significantly deleverage between 2016 and 2019, it provides the group with adequate financial flexibility and liquidity to implement its strategy under the current capital structure. Aggressive Financial Structure Fitch projects Picard's FFO-adjusted net leverage to remain high at 7.5x in FY16 (FY15: 7.6x) and to remain above 6.5x until FY19. This high leverage is directly related to the group's refinancing in February 2015 and represents high refinancing risk, which is consistent with Picard's 'B-' rated peers. Fitch's forecast of limited FFO growth prospects, due to weak top-line growth, means limited de-leveraging over the rating horizon to FY19. Prudent Management Fitch believes that limited deleveraging prospects are partially compensated by management's prudent outlook, reflected in their cautious expansion strategy and the prepayment of EUR50m of senior secured FRNs in May 2016. Although the latter does not have a significant impact on the group's financial metrics (reducing Fitch's forecast FFO-adjusted gross leverage by 0.2x from FY17) it demonstrates management's commitment to maintaining the group's leverage and financial flexibility under control. Change in Ownership Structure In August 2015 Lion Capital sold approximately 49% of its Picard shares to the Swiss industrial food group Aryzta, who retain an option to acquire all the remaining shares of the group between 2018 and 2020. Given the recent change in ownership, Fitch has not incorporated any potential Picard/Aryzta synergies in its rating case and views the change in ownership structure as neutral to the ratings at this stage. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: -Sales to grow 0.3% in FY16 (mainly due to the negative impact of the divesture of the Italian business) and accelerating to around 2.5% in FY19, due to a mix of moderate like-for-like sales growth and cautious expansion through owned and franchised stores, as well as through concessions; -EBITDA margin stable at 13.9% over FY16-FY19 (FY15:13.6%); -Capex averaging 2.8% of sales per year, reflecting continued remodelling of the existing network, moderate network expansion and continuous investments in the group's IT system; -No dividend payments; -Average free cash flow (FCF) average 4.4% of sales per year (FY15: 5.4%) RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: An upgrade of the IDR is unlikely over the rating horizon, as Picard's financial ratios are reliant on a significant improvement in the group's operating performance, which we currently do not foresee. Provided that Picard's business model remains resilient, future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating actions include: - FFO-adjusted gross leverage below 6.0x (5.5x net of readily available cash) on a sustained basis. - FFO fixed charge cover above 2.5x (FY15: 1.9x) on a sustained basis. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - FFO-adjusted gross leverage over 7.5x (7.0x net of readily available cash) on a sustained basis combined with: - Deterioration in like-for-like sales and EBITDA margin reflected in FCF generation below 4% of sales; - FFO fixed charge cover below 1.5x; - Refinancing of Picard PIKCo S.A.'s PIK notes through a debt instrument with terms and conditions that may place the FRNs and senior note holders in a less favourable position. LIQUIDITY Picard's positive FCF is supported by limited working capital outflows due to moderate overall seasonality in the group's businesses and low capex. Liquidity is further enhanced by a EUR30m RCF (currently undrawn) maturing in 2018. Picard has no significant scheduled debt repayment before FY20. Contact: Principal Analyst Anne Porte Director +33 1 44 29 91 84 Supervisory Analyst Jean-Pierre Husband Director +44 203 530 1155 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chair Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 203 530 1021 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ADJUSTMENTS -Readily available cash: At 31 March 2015, Fitch estimated that EUR50m of the group's reported cash and cash equivalents were needed to fund intra-year working capital needs (average peak to through), and therefore not considered readily available for debt repayments. -Operating Leases: Fitch calculates FFO adjusted leverage ratios by adding to Picard's reported debt amount a multiple of 8x of operating lease expense related to long-term assets (FY15: EUR62.6m). Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1005328 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.