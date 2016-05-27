(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cameroon's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
The issue rating on Cameroon's senior unsecured foreign currency
bond has also
been affirmed at 'B'. The Short-term foreign currency IDR has
been affirmed at
'B'. Fitch has also affirmed the Country Ceiling for Cameroon at
'BBB-', in line
with the Country Ceiling for the Communaute Economique et
Monetaire d'Afrique
Centrale (CEMAC).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Cameroon's 'B' ratings balance low GDP per capita at USD1,200,
less than half
that of the 'B' median, and structural weaknesses (including
governance and
political), against sustained economic growth and macroeconomic
stability
provided by membership of the franc zone of the CEMAC. This
assures currency
convertibility and reduces foreign exchange liquidity risks.
Cameroon has proved more resilient to the sharp decline in oil
prices than its
oil-producing peers. This is due to its more diversified
economy, with the oil
sector accounting for less than 10% of GDP. Economic growth
remained robust in
2015 at 5.9%, boosted by a 25% increase in oil production and we
forecast the
economy to grow at 5.5% in 2016-2017, as the non-oil sector
benefits from public
spending on infrastructure.
However, the collapse in oil prices has adversely affected
Cameroon's public
finances and external position as oil revenues represent 20% of
government
revenues and more than 40% of exports. Fitch has revised its
average oil price
forecasts to USD35 per barrel for 2016 and USD45 per barrel for
2017, down from
USD60 and USD70 respectively at its previous rating review in
November 2015.
We therefore expect Cameroon's fiscal deficit to widen in 2016
to 4.6% of GDP
from a better-than expected 3.1% of GDP deficit in 2015. The
lower 2015 deficit
relative to our forecast (of over 5% of GDP) was due, on the
spending side, to
lower than budgeted capital expenditure and large savings in oil
subsidy
spending, and on the revenue side, to higher non-oil revenues
reflecting earlier
measures taken to broaden the VAT tax base and introduce a new
excise duty.
Subdued oil price forecasts for 2016-2017 should alleviate some
pressure on the
budget due to lower oil subsidies, but this will be insufficient
to offset the
30% expected decline in oil revenues and the increase in capital
spending. Fitch
forecasts the budget deficit to remain broadly flat at 4.5% in
2017, supported
by recovering oil prices, robust economic growth, and the
developing non-oil
sector.
Fitch expects government debt to reach 30% of GDP by 2017, on
the back of the
wider fiscal deficits. Although still well below the B median of
54% of GDP,
Cameroon's large financing needs have led to a rapid increase in
the debt to GDP
ratio from just 13% in 2008. The shallow local capital market
has forced the
government to increasingly turn to non-concessional and external
borrowing,
leading to a more-than doubling of forecast interest expenditure
by 2017 (5.1%
of government revenues). A shift in the debt profile from
low-cost and
concessional to higher-cost at market terms weakens financing
flexibility and
debt sustainability.
Public finance management remains a key rating weakness. The
government
routinely runs up arrears, notably to public companies, as a
form of financing.
In addition, contingent liabilities related to state-owned
enterprises are
estimated by the IMF at around 15% of GDP at-end 2013 and
represent an
additional risk to debt sustainability. However, we note that
the government has
cleared most of the arrears it owed to the oil refinery, SONARA,
and the net
outstanding stock has declined to CAF97bn (0.6% of GDP), from
CAF218bn (1.4% of
GDP) at end-2014.
Large import-intensive investments in infrastructure coupled
with lower
commodity export earnings will lead a further widening of the
current account
deficit to 6% of GDP in 2016, from 4.6% in 2015. Fitch expects
the current
account deficit to be more than financed by inward FDI and
external borrowing,
leading to an increase in reserves over 2016-2017 (to around
USD4bn or five
months of import cover). However, debt-financed infrastructure
investments will
rapidly push up gross external debt to 104.8% of current account
receipts by
2017 from 61.1% in 2014. Net external debt is forecast to reach
13.8% of GDP by
2017, from 7.8% in 2014.
The eventual succession to President Biya, aged 83, is a
continuing source of
political risk. The immediate transition issue has been resolved
with the 2013
senatorial elections, as the President of the Senate will assume
power in the
transition period. However, the succession to President Biya
could destabilise
the balance of power between the different religious, ethnic and
linguistic
groups, in particular between the north (Muslim) and the south
(Christian), in
the context of the unstable security situation in the north,
linked to the
activity of the Boko Haram terrorist group.
Fiscal and economic management is hampered by the weak quality
and timeliness of
balance of payment and fiscal data.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Cameroon a score equivalent to a
rating of 'B'
on the Long-term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employees 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year
of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that while
downside risks to the
rating have increased, the upside and downside risks to the
rating are broadly
balanced.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Further large budget slippages, which accelerate the
accumulation of public
debt.
- A widening of the current account deficit, leading to growing
external
indebtedness.
- Political events triggered at the time of the succession to
President Biya or
an intensification of Boko Haram terrorist activity.
- A slowdown in GDP growth that would worsen debt dynamics and
widen the gap
between GDP growth and per capita incomes compared with rating
peers.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- Genuine efforts by the government to improve the management of
public
finances, leading to a reduction in arrears to public
enterprises and state
suppliers, and a reduction of the debt/GDP ratio.
- Effective measures to improve the business climate and growth.
-An increase in hydrocarbons production related to new
discoveries coming
on-stream, generating an additional source of income and
reversing the
trajectory of depleting oil reserves.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch does not expect the conflict with the Boko Haram
terrorist group to be
resolved soon, but at the same time it does not expect the
tensions to escalate
significantly. Security issues linked to the activity of the
Boko Haram
terrorist group remain confined to the north of the country.
- Fitch assumes no break-up of the CEMAC monetary arrangement.
- Fitch's current assumption for Cameroon's medium-term growth
potential is
5.5%.
- Fitch assumes that the oil price (Brent) will be USD35 per
barrel in 2016, and
USD45 per barrel in 2017.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Marina Stefani
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1809
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Eric Paget-Blanc
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 33
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 26 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005282
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.