(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Svenska
Handelsbanken AB's
(Handelsbanken) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA'
from 'AA-',
Viability Rating (VR) to 'aa' from 'aa-', and affirmed the
Short-Term IDR at
'F1+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. Fitch has
also upgraded the
Long-Term IDR of Handelsbanken's wholly-owned subsidiary
Stadshypotek to 'AA'
from 'AA-'. A full list of rating actions is available at the
end of this rating
action commentary.
The rating actions are part of a periodic portfolio review of
major Swedish
banking groups rated by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The upgrade reflects Handelsbanken's through-the-cycle resilient
financial
metrics, which compare well to other highly rated international
banks rated by
Fitch. The bank's financial profile is underpinned by its highly
successful and
traditional business model that focuses on stable long-term
strategic
objectives.
Fitch expects Handelsbanken's strong earnings and profitability
to remain
healthy, driven by robust income generation, good cost
efficiency and low loan
impairment charges (LICs). The Swedish operations are the
largest profit
generator, with an increasing contribution from other home
markets, particularly
the UK. Its financial track record compares well with other
highly rated global
banks, particularly its low and stable LICs through the cycle.
Asset quality is supported by the bank's low risk appetite and
strong risk
controls. It has significant exposures to property management,
although Fitch
believes they are of good quality, underpinned by cash flow
focused underwriting
standards, and lending mainly to large, financially strong
companies. A large
part of the UK loan book is relatively unseasoned, but Fitch
expects this
portfolio to remain sound.
Handelsbanken's risk-weighted capital ratios compare well with
peers, with a
Fitch core capital/risk exposure amount ratio of 25.1% at
end-March 2016.
Leverage is less outstanding, and its fully loaded Basel III
leverage ratio of
4.4% at end-2015 is more in line with peers. Handelsbanken's
capital base is
fairly small compared with international banks rated in the 'aa'
category,
although we believe this is offset by its low risk appetite and
strong asset
quality.
Wholesale funding is an important funding tool for Nordic banks,
and
Handelsbanken is no exception, making strong liquidity
management key for the
ratings. It has a fairly sizeable portion of short-term
wholesale debt, although
this is largely matched by cash deposits with central banks. The
domestic loan
book is funded by local deposits and Swedish covered bonds,
which Fitch views as
a stable source of funding, and benefits from a captive investor
base.
Handelsbanken also uses international bond markets for
diversification and for
its non-domestic lending. Fitch expects uninterrupted access to
the debt capital
markets supported by a strong and geographically diversified
funding platform.
Fitch has assigned a common VR to Stadshypotek (Handelsbanken's
mortgage lending
subsidiary) as a result of its large size (almost half of group
assets) and its
close integration in Handelsbanken, meaning their credit
profiles cannot be
meaningfully disentangled.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Handelsbanken's and Stadshypotek's '2' Support Ratings (SRs) and
'BBB-' Support
Rating Floors (SRFs) reflect Fitch's expectation that support
from the Swedish
authorities remains highly likely in case of need. Sweden has
been the leading
EU advocate of flexibility, partly due to its experience of
cleaning up banks in
its 1990s crisis, but also because it has a concentrated,
largely homogenous
banking sector that relies on attracting international and
foreign currency
funding. The banking sector's wholesale funding reliance, with a
material
interconnectedness between the banks, means faltering investor
confidence could
spill over to the whole sector. For this reason, prudential
requirements for its
banks are very high.
In maintaining control over supervision and resolution
decisions, Sweden has
more flexibility to interpret and apply the EU's Bank Recovery
and Resolution
Directive (BRRD) than Banking Union member countries. While
Sweden is likely to
retain a high propensity to support its major banks to safeguard
financial
stability in light of the concentrated structure, it is bound by
EU state aid
rules, meaning it does not have full control over support
decisions.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated, hybrid Tier 1 and Additional Tier 1 debt issued by
Handelsbanken
is notched off the bank's VR.
In accordance with Fitch's criteria, subordinated debt is rated
one notch below
Handelsbanken's VR to reflect the above-average loss severity of
this type of
debt.
Hybrid Tier 1 and Additional Tier 1 securities are rated four
and five notches,
respectively, below Handelsbanken's VR to reflect the higher
loss severity risk
of these securities relative to average recoveries (two notches
from the VR) as
well as high risk of non-performance (an additional two and
three notches,
respectively).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlooks on Handelsbanken's and its main subsidiary
Stadshypotek's
Long-term IDRs reflect Fitch's expectation that the group will
continue to
operate a conservative business model and maintain strong
financial metrics
through the cycle.
Worsened investor perception, particularly if driven by concerns
about the
Swedish housing market, could affect long-term access and/or
pricing of debt
issuance and be rating negative. Fitch does not believe this is
a likely
scenario. A negative fall-out from a significant house price
correction in
Sweden could affect the wider economy. We believe Handelsbanken
could withstand
a material correction without large retail loan losses, and that
losses from its
corporate exposures - driven by lower consumption - would be
manageable.
An upgrade is unlikely in light of the bank's already high
ratings.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SRs and upward revision of the SRFs would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
The SRs and SRFs are also sensitive to the implementation of
minimum own funds
and eligible liabilities (MREL) in Sweden. In particular, while
the Swedish
resolution authority appear to promote part of eligible
liabilities being debt
securities, the status of these securities will be important to
the SR. This is
particularly the case as 20% of risk-weighted assets (or 8% of
liabilities) need
to be bailed-in before any public funds can be used, and this is
after the point
of non-viability is reached. Should these MREL buffers be in the
form of senior
debt, ie requiring the bail-in of senior unsecured creditors
before support can
be considered, Fitch is likely to downgrade the SRs to '5' and
revise the SRFs
to 'No Floor'.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by
Handelsbanken are all
notched down from Handelsbanken's VR. Their ratings have been
upgraded and are
therefore broadly sensitive to the same considerations that
affect the bank's
VR.
Additional Tier 1 securities are also sensitive to Fitch
changing its assessment
of the probability of their non-performance risk relative to the
risk captured
in Handelsbanken's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Svenska Handelsbanken:
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'AA' from 'AA-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'aa' from 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'AA/F1+' from 'AA-/F1+'
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'
Hybrid debt: upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'
Additional Tier 1 instruments: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
Stadshypotek:
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'AA' from 'AA-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: assigned at 'aa'
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'BBB-'
Svenska Handelsbanken Inc.:
US commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Fitch Rating Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 299 174
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
