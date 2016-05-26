(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 26 (Fitch) Delinquencies and losses fell again for
both U.S. prime
and subprime auto ABS last month, though losses are still higher
year-over-year,
according to Fitch Ratings in its latest monthly index.
In the prime sector, 60+ days delinquencies were unchanged in
April over March
at 0.34%, but were 21% above April 2015. ANL recorded a 29%
decline down to
0.45% in April versus 0.63% in March. April's loss rate was
comfortably below
the ten-year average of 0.80%, but 17% higher year-over-year
(YOY).
Subprime delinquencies declined 11% MOM to 3.70% in April, but
were 15% higher
versus a year earlier. ANL were at 7.41% last month, 14%
improved over April but
33% above the same month in 2015.
Tax refunds appear to be flat year-over-year (YOY) but continue
to support
improved auto ABS performance, as is typical for this time of
the year. That
said, monthly improvements last month slowed relative to the
prior three years.
Overall, this is a sign that the strong performance from late
2010 through early
2015 is behind us.
Used vehicle values continue to show signs of softening in 2016
but still are
healthy on a historical basis. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value
Index (MUUVI) was
at 122.8 in April, virtually unchanged versus March. Vehicle
values were
slightly down on a yearly basis by 1.1%. The index ranged from a
low of
123.8-125.7 in 2015 and averaged 124.7, so April's figure is
marginally lower.
Low oil prices are boosting the demand and sales of larger
trucks and SUVs, and
are also helping to bolster wholesale vehicle prices over the
past year.
According to ADESA Analytical Services, wholesale truck values
were nearly 6%
stronger in April on an annual basis, led by mid and full-size
SUV/CUVs up 8.5%
follow by full-size vans and minivans. Smaller vehicle classes
remain down by
3.6% on an annual basis, as consumers shy away from this segment
due to the low
gas price environment.
Despite the gradual increase in losses over the past year, Fitch
continues to
issue positive rating actions in 2016. Through mid-May, Fitch
issued 34 upgrades
which was in line with the first five months of 2015.
Fitch's auto ABS indices track the performance of $92.3 billion
of outstanding
collateral, of which 60% is backed by prime collateral and the
remaining 40%
subprime. The indices include transactions rated by Fitch as
well as non-rated
issuer platforms.
Contact:
Hylton Heard
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0214
33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004
Timothy McNally
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0870
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
