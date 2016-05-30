(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Australia and
New Zealand
Banking Group Limited's (ANZ, AA-/Stable) proposed US-dollar
fixed-rate
resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible
securities an expected
rating of 'BBB(exp)'. ANZ expects the notes to qualify as
additional Tier 1
securities for regulatory capital purposes.
ANZ can redeem all the notes on each interest reset date with
the approval of
the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA). The first
reset date will
be either five or ten years after issuance, to be determined
during the
bookbuild, and every five years thereafter.
The final rating is subject to Fitch receiving final
documentation conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated five notches below ANZ's Viability Rating of
aa-, with two
notches for loss severity and three notches for incremental
non-performance
risk, in line with Fitch's approach to rating hybrid capital
securities.
The two notches for loss severity reflect the notes' deep
subordination - only
ordinary equity ranks below the notes in a winding-up.
The notching for incremental non-performance risk reflects the
notes' fully
discretionary coupons, which Fitch views as the most easily
activated form of
loss absorption. In addition to management discretion, coupon
payments are
subject to ANZ not breaching its regulatory capital requirements
(common equity
Tier 1, Tier 1 or Total) at Level 1, Level 2 and, if
implemented, Level 3; or
the bank not becoming insolvent as defined in the Corporations
Act 2001; or APRA
not objecting to the payment.
The coupon payments are non-cumulative. Level 1 capital
requirements are set at
a standalone level, while Level 2 captures the consolidated
entity, excluding
some businesses such as insurance, trustee, non-financial and
securitisation
operations. Level 3 capital requirements encompass the entire
group, but APRA is
yet to determine the full implementation date and framework's
final form.
Fitch's criteria allows for wider notching for incremental
non-performance if
Fitch has particular concerns around the probability of coupon
omission. Fitch
does not have this concern for ANZ, as the bank has strong and
proven
capital-flexibility, a solid buffer above regulatory minimum
capital
requirements and Additional Tier 1 coupon payments are small as
a portion of
ANZ's profit.
ANZ's profitability is strong relative to many international
peers and internal
capital generation can be increased quickly by placing a
discount on the
dividend reinvestment plan. Alternatively, the bank could issue
ordinary shares
to the market, cut its dividend payout, restrict risk-weighted
asset growth or
undertake asset sales to improve capitalisation if needed.
ANZ reported a Level 1 common equity Tier 1 ratio of 10.2% at 31
March 2016 and
a 9.8% CET1 ratio at Level 2, 220bp and 180bp respectively above
the bank's
Pillar 1 minimum of 8%. Tier 1 and total capital buffers at
Level 1 and Level 2
were higher. ANZ targets a common equity Tier 1 ratio of around
9%, so Fitch
expects the bank to maintain a buffer of at least 100bp, even
after the minimum
average risk-weight for Australian mortgages under the internal
ratings based
approach rises to 25% on 1 July 2016. The regulatory minimum
includes 2.5pp for
the capital conservation buffer and 1pp for being a domestically
systemically
important bank.
If a coupon on the notes is cancelled, ANZ cannot pay an
ordinary dividend until
the next coupon is paid. Fitch believes this, combined with the
small size of
the coupon payments for Additional Tier 1 instruments relative
to ordinary
dividends, creates a strong incentive for ANZ to pay the
coupons, even if it
enters the capital conservation buffer. ANZ paid about AUD275m
in Tier 1 coupon
payments in the financial year to 30 September 2015 (equivalent
to 3.7% of
net-profit after-tax), while its dividend on ordinary shares
totalled AUD4.9bn.
The notes have additional loss absorption features in the form
of a capital
trigger and a point of non-viability trigger. The capital
trigger requires the
notes to convert, in part or in full, to ordinary equity of ANZ
if the bank's
common equity Tier 1 ratio falls to, or below, 5.125% at Level
1, Level 2 and,
if implemented, Level 3. The non-viability trigger requires the
notes to
convert, in part or in full, to ordinary equity of ANZ if the
bank receives
written notice from APRA that without conversion of capital
securities or a
public-sector capital injection, the bank would be non-viable in
the regulator's
opinion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes' ratings are sensitive to movements in ANZ's Viability
Rating. The
notching for incremental non-performance risk could also be
widened and the
rating downgraded if Fitch developed concerns over ANZ's ability
to remain above
its capital-buffer zone at either Level 1, Level 2 and, if
implemented, Level 3.
This could arise due to a change in Fitch's assessment of ANZ's
conservative
approach to capital management or an unexpected shift in
regulatory buffer
requirements.
For more details on ANZ's ratings and credit profile, see the
rating action
commentary, <a href="
here">
Fitch Affirms
Australia's Four Major Banks, dated 11 May 2016.
ANZ's ratings are as follows:
Long-Term Issuer-Default Rating (IDR): AA-; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: F1+
Viability Rating: aa-
Support Rating: 1
Support Rating Floor: A
Senior unsecured long-term debt: AA-
Senior unsecured short-term debt: F1+
Market-linked debt: AA-emr
Subordinated debt: A+
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
