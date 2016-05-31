(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned
National Rating of
'AAA(idn)' and 'F1+(idn)' to PT BCA Finance's (BCAF,
AAA(idn)/Stable) issue of
rupiah senior unsecured bonds as follows:
- Bonds with a maturity of 370 days assigned a National
Short-Term Rating of
'F1+(idn)'
- Bonds with a maturity of 36 months assigned a National
Long-Term Rating of
'AAA(idn)'
The bonds are issued under BCAF's existing Obligasi
Berkelanjutan II BCA Finance
Programme of up to IDR4trn, to which had Fitch previously
assigned National
Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings of 'AAA(idn)' and 'F1+(idn)',
respectively. The
issue size is up to IDR1.25trn in total, and the proceeds will
be used to
support working capital.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely
payment of
financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations
in the same
country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the lowest
default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the
liquidity profile
is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SENIOR DEBT
The senior bonds and bond programme are rated at the same level
as BCAF's
National Long- and Short-Term Ratings in accordance with Fitch
criteria.
BCAF's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of a strong
probability of support
from its parent PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA; AAA(idn)/Stable)
in times of
need, since BCAF is viewed as a core subsidiary supporting BCA's
business
expansion in Indonesia's consumer financing market. The Stable
Outlook reflects
Fitch's expectations that the parent's support for BCAF is
unlikely to diminish
in the medium term.
As an integral part of BCA's consumer business chain, BCAF plays
an important
role in managing BCA's car-loan portfolio, which constituted a
significant 37%
of BCA's consumer loans at end-2015. BCA's support is manifested
in the common
brand name that it shares with BCAF; funding provision; and
operational
alignment, such as utilisation of BCA's branch network. Business
referrals from
BCA are also significant, representing about 50% of BCAF's new
financing in
2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The senior bonds and bond programme ratings are sensitive to
changes in the
ratings of BCAF. Any significant dilution in BCA's ownership or
perceived
weakening of support (propensity or ability) would exert
downward pressure on
BCAF's ratings, including the possibility of multi-notch
downgrades. However,
Fitch sees this prospect as remote, given BCAF's core role in
BCA's consumer
business strategy. There is no rating upside as the rating is
already at the top
end of the scale.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Financial Institution
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
+62 21 2988 6807
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 3 May 2016
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria (pub. 14
Apr 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
