BARCELONA, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London
Borough of
Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
at 'AA+' with Stable Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency
IDR at 'F1+'.
The ratings reflect the UK's strong institutional framework and
Wandsworth's
focused financial management, conservative budgeting, and low
levels of debt.
However the ratings also reflect low operating margins and
limited flexibility
to raise revenue. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's
expectations that
Wandsworth's debt will decline over the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
UK local authorities (LAs), such as Wandsworth, operate within a
predictable and
supportive institutional framework which is a key supporting
factor of the
borough's ratings. LAs are highly dependent on central
government transfers as
they have limited tax-setting powers. London boroughs retain 30%
of local
business rates, with an additional "top-up" or "tariff" from/to
the government
to bring the total to the government's assessment required
funding level, and
can theoretically increase council tax. LAs had their government
funding from
grants cut by 36% overall between FY10 and FY15 and face further
cuts for LAs
from FY17 to FY20 with the phasing-out of the revenue support
grant and move to
full retention of local business rates.
LAs have a statutory obligation to present a balanced budget. As
such and due to
the cuts in grants, Wandsworth has explored various ways of
reducing operating
costs. The borough has a successful track record in reducing
costs while
maintaining high resident satisfaction. It claims to have
achieved savings of
more than GBP345m (at current prices) since 1979 and since 2010,
over GBP100m
has been reduced from general fund budgets.
A large part of the savings over FY16-FY18 will come from
planned budget
reductions and ongoing reviews to improve effectiveness and
efficiency by
transforming the way services are delivered. The borough will be
entering into a
shared staffing arrangement with Richmond to establish a single
staffing
structure for both councils by 2017, with the aim of saving 30%
on the current
cost of management, equivalent to GBP10m per borough.
To keep council tax increases at no more than 2%, Wandsworth
estimates total
savings of GBP86m over FY17 and FY18 need to be achieved, or 5%
of operating
revenue. The borough expects to have to resort to use of
reserves in FY17 and
FY18 of up to GBP25m in the context of usable reserves of
GBP584m.
Wandsworth remains a prosperous borough and has above-average
wealth levels
compared with London and national averages. The borough has an
employment rate
of 79%, above the London average of 72%. Council revenue
collection is expected
to increase from council tax and business rates as a result of
privately
financed development projects.
Wandsworth is also involved in a couple of council-led
regeneration schemes
involving around 3,000 units of houses. One is a joint venture
regeneration
scheme next to Clapham Junction Station and the other
development partner scheme
is in Roehampton. The borough has GBP250m reserves in its
Housing Revenue
Account, of which up to GBP100m will be used for these
programmes.
At FYE15, Wandsworth's operating balance fell to GBP18m (FYE14:
GBP72m), and
operating margins weakened to 2% (FYE14: 8%), with debt
servicing at 120% of the
operating balance. However, the surplus before debt variation
was stable at
GBP105m. Fitch expects the borough to be able to maintain stable
performance
over the term of the next spending review.
Total debt was reduced by GBP19m in FY15 to GBP177m and is
expected to continue
decreasing at the same pace over the medium term. This will be
in line with the
amortisation of the Public Works Loan Board loan. At
end-December 2015,
Wandsworth maintained total investments of GBP546m. At FYE15
cash and cash
equivalents were GBP174m and GBP16m of assets were available for
sale.
Net liabilities could stem from the council's net pension
liabilities, which at
FYE15 totalled GBP352m with total contributions at GBP31m. The
most recent
triennial actuarial valuation assessed a 95% funding ratio
compared with an
average 75% in London. Although Wandsworth has the
second-highest coverage of
liabilities among LAs in England and Wales it is still a risk,
as is twice the
level of total debt at FYE15.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could result from an inability to deliver the
savings expected to
compensate for the declining revenue support grants, an increase
in debt beyond
Fitch's expectations and a failure to consistently and
sufficiently cover debt
service with the operating balance.
Continued prudent management and a structural and sustained
improvement in
budgetary performance over and above the average over the past
five years would
trigger an upgrade, providing the sovereign is also upgraded.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ines Callahan
Director
+34 93 467 87 45
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia 85, 7
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 323 84 10
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005565
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
