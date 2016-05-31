(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, May 30 (Fitch) The reduction in retail petrol prices
during the two
years to May 2016 has provided Australian households with an
opportunity to
reduce their living expenses, boost savings and cope better with
mortgage
obligations.
Australian households spent on average AUD2,604 between May 2015
and May 2016,
based on the average household fuel consumption of 40 litres per
week and
average national retail unleaded petrol price provided by the
Australian
Institute of Petroleum. This is AUD260 lower than the May
2014-2015 period, and
AUD540 lower than in May 2013-2014, which is equivalent to a
11bp and 23bp
reduction over the respective periods in Standard Variable Rate
(SVR) on an
average mortgage balance of AUD233,803.
Fitch believes that this reduction in expenses contributed to
keeping mortgage
performance strong in the Australian market, together with lower
mortgage rates
and buoyant house prices.
However, petrol prices show a higher degree of volatility than
mortgage rates;
hence households may suffer an expense shock when petrol prices
rise if they had
not been able to translate the lower petrol expenses into
savings.
The full report, which is part of Fitch's "Asia-Pacific
Structured Finance Chart
of the Month" series that highlights topical issues in the
region, can be found
at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media
release.
