(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Carlsberg
Breweries A/S's
(Carlsberg) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured ratings
at 'BBB' and Short-Term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook on the
Long-Term IDR is Stable.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that Carlsberg's credit
metrics are
returning to levels more commensurate with the ratings, after
successful cash
preservation measures in 2015. Fitch assumes ongoing challenges
in eastern
Europe and China to be offset by other more profitable markets
in Asia and a
stable western European business in 2016. We expect cash
generation to be solid
owing to the company's commitment to, and ability to achieve,
deleveraging as
demonstrated in 2015. Fitch does not assume any material M&A
activity in 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Cash Generation Capabilities
Carlsberg has been successful in its cash preservation measures,
which included
reducing capital expenditure, assigning a low priority to M&A,
and intensifying
its cost-rationalisation programme globally with the closure of
two of its
Russian breweries. These initiatives, along with a material
improvement in
working capital, helped free cash flow (FCF) to recover to
DKK4.6bn (2014:
negative DKK0.1bn).
In announcing its new strategy SAIL '22 in March 2016, Carlsberg
confirmed that
it will remain focused on strengthening its financial profile
over the
medium-term with no expected material growth in capex or M&A
spending. Fitch
forecasts FCF of DKK2bn-DKK3.5bn p.a. over 2016-19, which
corresponds to a
healthy annual FCF margin of 3.3%-4.7%, a level commensurate
with the 'BBB'
rating.
Ongoing Challenges Expected in 2016
We expect 2016 organic revenue growth to remain modest (2015: 2%
yoy). We expect
sales in eastern Europe and China to decline, with the latter
weighing on growth
of the Asian business in the near-term. However, continued
strong performance in
other more profitable key markets in Asia will likely limit this
negative
impact. We also expect limited growth prospects in western
Europe, due to keen
competition and portfolio optimisation (exiting from
unprofitable sales
contracts as seen in Finland and Poland recently). However, the
company's
continued innovation efforts, including in craft beers, should
enable Carlsberg
to defend its revenue in these mature markets.
Fitch expects no material profit margin improvement in 2016, as
most of the
gains from the company's efficiency programmes are likely to be
reinvested into
Carlsberg's brands. We have also assumed negative FX
transactional impact from
emerging markets. Fitch expects cash benefits from the financial
efficiency
initiatives to start feeding through from 2017 onwards.
Deleveraging on Track
As a result of the cash flow preservation measures, Carlsberg
reduced its funds
from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to 3.6x in 2015 from
a peak of 4.2x
in 2014. We expect deleveraging will continue over 2016-17 with
FFO-adjusted net
leverage declining to around 3x by 2017, progressively creating
headroom against
our negative rating trigger of 3.5x leverage. As part of its new
strategy
SAIL'22, Carlsberg confirmed its commitment to further reduce
leverage to a net
interest bearing debt-to-EBITDA target of below 2x, which we
estimate will be
achievable by 2018.
Declining Importance of Russia
Fitch believes the increasing importance of Carlsberg's Asian
markets (2015: 32%
of group EBITDA before central costs) and the relatively stable
western Europe -
the largest contributor of group profits (2015: 53%) - will
continue to reduce
Carlsberg's reliance on the challenging Russian market over the
medium- to
long-term. The EBITDA contribution from eastern Europe to the
group declined to
17% in 2015 from almost 30% (before central costs) in 2012.
Competitive Risks
We believe that the upcoming merger of the two global industry
leaders, Anheuser
Busch InBev NV/SA (ABI; BBB+/RWN) and SABMiller plc (SABM;
A-/RWN), is unlikely
to materially impact the competitive landscape for Carlsberg in
its core
European market, at least in the short- to medium-term.
We expect the enlarged ABI/SABM post-merger to focus on its
integration and on
paying down debt. Also we believe ABI is likely to view Europe
as less strategic
given limited upside to beer volume sales. The agreed divestment
of SABM's
European beer brands Peroni, Grolsch and Meantime to Japanese
Asahi Group
Holdings and the recent announcement of the potential disposal
of SABM's central
and eastern European business further supports this view. Unless
these SABM
assets are sold to major competitor Heineken, there will be no
additional
meaningful competitive pressures for Carlsberg in Europe in the
short-term.
M&A Risks
ABI has offered to sell SABM's central and eastern European
assets. These assets
are estimated by market commentators to generate around USD460m
in EBITDA and
worth around USD6bn. While we believe that the assets for sale
might be of
interest to Carlsberg given its limited presence in this part of
Europe, a major
acquisition would be a departure from the company's current
strategy of fixing
its existing business and deleveraging its balance sheet.
Therefore, while no
major acquisition is factored in the ratings, we estimate that a
debt-funded
acquisition of this magnitude could lead to a downgrade of
Carlsberg's IDR by up
to two notches.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- Devaluation of RUB/USD rate by 15% on average in 2016 to 72
RUB/USD.
- Flat revenues in 2016, followed by low- to mid-single digit
annual growth,
supported mostly by price-mix effect and further expansion in
Asia.
- Modest EBITDA margin declines in 2016, followed by stable
EBITDA margins at
around 21%
- Capex at around DKK4bn-DKK4.5bn over 2016-19.
- No dividend increases over 2016-17; 3%-4% annual increases
thereafter.
- No material M&As.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Continuation of a strong competitive profile leading to group
EBITDAR margin
above 25% (2015: 20%), FCF margin above 5% (2015: 6.6%) or
annual FCF of DKK4bn
(2015: DKK4.3bn).
- FFO-adjusted net leverage falling below 2.5x.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- A severe decline in operating performance from key markets
(e.g. Russia)
causing FFO- adjusted net leverage to remain above 3.5x.
- An erosion of FCF to below DKK2bn or FCF margin below 3.5%.
- A shift in financial policy towards a much stronger
remuneration of
shareholders, coupled with an increased M&A appetite.
- Material deterioration of economic and geopolitical conditions
in key markets
causing a severe negative impact on Carlsberg's operations.
LIQUIDITY
Carlsberg had DKK1.6bn in unrestricted cash at end-2015 and we
project FCF
generation of around DKK2bn in 2016. Liquidity is also supported
by undrawn
committed facilities amounting to DKK16.8bn at end-2015. Given
the long-term
nature of Carlsberg's debt profile we estimate liquidity is
strong, with annual
FCF and existing facilities covering most debt repayments.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Tatiana Bobrovskaya
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5569
Supervisory Analyst
Ching Mei Chia
Director
+44 20 3530 1068
Fitch Ratings Limited
30, North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 872 14
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT ADJUSTMENTS
-Restricted/unavailable cash: We adjusted available unrestricted
cash for
intra-year working capital swings (DKK1bn for 2011-13 and
DKK1.5bn for 2014-15
and thereafter).
-Dividends to/from minorities: As per Fitch's methodology we
included in the
calculation of FFO dividends received net of dividends paid (a
net DKK208m
outflow).
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005227
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.