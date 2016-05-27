(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, London, 27 May 2016: Fitch Ratings has downgraded UK-based pharmaceuticals company GlaxoSmithKline PLC's (GSK) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'A' from 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also downgraded the senior unsecured rating for the debt issued under GlaxoSmithKline Capital PLC to 'A' from 'A+' and has assigned a senior unsecured rating of 'A' to debt issued by GlaxoSmithKline Capital Inc. The debt issued by both entities is fully and unconditionally guaranteed by GSK. The downgrade reflects Fitch's view of a weakening business risk profile for GSK, characterised by comparatively high sales at risk for its innovative pharmaceutical operations. We see a greater degree of top-line volatility over the four-year rating horizon, also as a result of heightened focus on pricing and value by payors. These trends are however partially mitigated by established product sales, the launch of new respiratory treatments, and accelerating growth in its anti-viral and vaccines franchises. We believe these factors will also put pressure on profitability in the near term, alongside the growing contribution from structurally lower-margin businesses such as consumer health and vaccines, partially mitigated by GSK's accelerated restructuring. The lower rating provides enhanced financial flexibility to accommodate potential payouts to minority shareholders beyond 2017. In spite of weak free cash-flow generation as a result of generous shareholder returns, leverage and debt serviceability metrics comfortably sit within the 'A' rating, hence the Stable outlook. In our assessment we also take into consideration the financial flexibility derived from the strategic options available to the group to develop the portfolio of businesses. KEY RATING DRIVERS Business Mix Affecting Profitability GSK's profitability has come under pressure as the pharmaceutical division is currently subject to patent expiry of key respiratory drug Advair in the US (after having lost protection already in the EU), which GSK is attempting to counterbalance by new product launches. It is also under pressure from the enlarged over-the-counter (OTC) division which structurally reduces group margins. Fitch projects EBITDA margins will stabilise at just below 30%, as restructuring and product launches are executed and the vaccines and ViiV businesses drive growth. Fitch views the degree of sales at risk and the potentially higher top-line volatility in profitability as negatively affecting the business risk profile, which we consider more commensurate with a 'A' rating profile. Downgrade Improves Financial Headroom, FCF Remains Weak Fitch expects near-term financial leverage to stabilise with FFO adjusted net leverage at 2.0x and FFO fixed charge cover of greater than 8.5x over the next two years, despite continued negative FCF generation due to significant dividend distributions. However, we also see medium-term pressure building on the financial risk profile as visibility on the operating performance becomes more limited after 2017 and considering potential payouts related to the buy-out of minority shareholders in its ViiV and Consumer Health operations. In its rating case projections Fitch assumes the Novartis' put option will be executed in FY18. The value of the option is assumed at GBP6.5bn (in line with GSK's balance-sheet provision) and will be fully debt funded, though settled in four instalments over a four-year period. Therefore our forecasts assume a deterioration in the financial risk profile beyond 2017 with FFO adjusted net leverage approaching 2.5x, which we expect to comfortably fall within the enhanced financial headroom available at the 'A' rating level. Strategic Options Support Financial Risk Profile Fitch recognises that there remains a high degree of optionality around some of the negative drivers for the financial risk profile, particularly with regard to the timing and structure of the exit of minorities and shareholder remuneration. In addition, Fitch views the wider strategic options of the group including full or partial IPOs of businesses (as alluded to in the past) as providing further financial flexibility, though also increasing event risks. The lower rating level does offer additional headroom to absorb these risks; this is reflected in the Stable Outlook. Strong Market Positioning, Increasing Diversification Fitch views scale, product and geographical diversification as underpinning GSK's 'A' rating level. Ranked by global pharmaceutical sales only, GSK is the fourth-largest European pharmaceutical company rated by Fitch, operating a diversified business model spanning a broad portfolio of innovative pharma, vaccines, as well as consumer health care. As part of its recent portfolio reorganisation, GSK exited the increasingly competitive oncology treatment area to concentrate on its enlarged vaccines and consumer-health operations, which are expected to offer growth opportunities particularly in developing markets. High Sales at Risk Fitch's defined sales at risk from loss of patent protection for GSK is estimated at a high 24.7% of sales, which is the largest within the pharma European peer group and at the lower end of what we expect for the 'A' rating category, predominantly driven by the respiratory business. We believe that such a high degree of sales "at risk" is to a degree mitigated by recent product launches expected to substitute loss of sales within the pharma division, in addition to assumed growth in the ViiV, vaccines and consumer health businesses. Positive Sector Trends, Increasing Focus on Drug Pricing Fitch views secular trends in the pharma and health-care sectors as positive, with increasing access to health care globally, an ageing population, an increase in chronic diseases, as well as innovation in specialist treatments. Nevertheless, the focus on delivering value to patients and health-care systems will accelerate the industry-wide review of pricing models in favour of performance-based pay. Fitch, however, believes that truly innovative and differentiated drugs will continue to attract premium prices and good market access as evidenced by GSK's strong growth in its anti-viral business. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE Fitch assesses GSK's liquidity as strong. At the end of the financial year to December 2015 (FY15) GSK had readily available cash (Fitch defined) of GBP5.3bn and GBP3.6bn of available bank facilities committed between one and five years. This liquidity comfortably covered the GBP1.3bn short-term financial liabilities at FYE15. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally produced, conservative rating-case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of rated issuers individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions are listed below. -Sales over the four-year rating case are expected to grow by a CAGR of around 2.5%, driven by positive contributions from the Vaccines, ViiV, and Consumer Health operations. -EBITDA margins to stabilise at 30% as restructuring measures are implemented, recent product launches mature and the structurally lower-margin consumer business accelerates growth. -Pharma R&D expense (excluding Consumer Health) modelled at an unchanged level of around 15% of pharma-only sales. -Moderate working-capital profile, but potentially weakened in the short term due to product launches. -Near-term moderate negative FCF margins moving just above breakeven over the four-year rating horizon. -A degree of FX volatility (dollar, euro and emerging-market exposure) resulting in continued FX translation risks. -An annual bolt-on acquisition basket of GBP0.5bn, exercise of a consumer-health put option in FY18 paid in instalments, and no buyout of the ViiV minorities over the four-year rating horizon. This buyout or indeed any other large scale M&A would be treated as event risk. -Stable dividends in 2016 and 2017, with progressive dividend policy thereafter. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: - Inability to successfully defend top-line growth, leading to a prolonged decline in pharma revenue and profitability despite accelerating restructuring efforts; - Major debt-financed acquisitions, share buybacks and/or minority payouts, which result in FFO adjusted net leverage above 3.0x on a continuing basis; - FFO fixed charge cover below 5x on a continuing basis; - FFO/sales below 20% and continued moderate negative FCF driving a weakening of debt protection ratios. Positive: Fitch views an upgrade to 'A+' as unlikely over the rating horizon. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: - Inability to successfully defend top-line growth, leading to a prolonged decline in pharma revenue and profitability despite accelerating restructuring efforts; - Major debt-financed acquisitions, share buybacks and/or minority payouts, which result in FFO adjusted net leverage above 3.0x on a continuing basis; - FFO fixed charge cover below 5x on a continuing basis; - FFO/sales below 20% and continued moderate negative FCF driving a weakening of debt protection ratios. Positive: Fitch views an upgrade to 'A+' as unlikely over the rating horizon. However, future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: - Successful product launches leading to a stable, predictable top-line performance and sustainable improvement in profitability; - Capital allocation and financial policies in line with a higher rating level, including shareholder returns, M&A and payouts to minorities; - FFO adjusted net leverage trending towards 2.0x and FFO net fixed charge cover above 8x on a continuing basis; - FFO/sales above 25% and FCF/sales at mid-single digits. SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ADJUSTMENTS - Adjustment for restricted/not available cash: Fitch conservatively assesses GSK's readily available cash per FY15 at GBP5.3bn, reducing the reported amount by GBP0.5bn reflecting an assumed 5% of cash on balance sheet being legally restricted cash/cash in transit and absorbed by working capital fluctuations, and 10% of Short-term deposits assumed with maturities longer than three months. This is in line with assumptions Fitch applies across sector peers. - Leases: Although operating leases are modest, Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x of annual operating lease expense relating to long-term assets. - Operating Income: Fitch classifies GBP7.7bn of 'Other Operating Income' associated with business combinations (incl. fair value adjustments on contingent considerations) as exceptional income. 