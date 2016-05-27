(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City of
Paris's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA'
with a Negative
Outlook and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'.
Fitch has also affirmed Paris's EUR4bn euro medium-term notes
programme and its
senior unsecured notes at 'AA'/'F1+'. Paris's EUR800m commercial
paper programme
has also been affirmed at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Negative Outlook reflects our expectations that the city's
debt ratios may
rise to levels that may not be compatible with the current
ratings. The ratings
reflect the city's sound operating performance, tax flexibility,
moderate,
albeit rising, debt and Paris's position as the political and
economic capital
of France (AA/Stable/F1+).
Fitch expects high capital expenditure and pressure on operating
revenue
(through cuts in state transfers) will continue to have a
negative impact on
Paris's debt metrics. We forecast direct risk payback may reach
9.1 years at
end-2016 compared with an average of 7.1 years over 2011-2015.
Fitch expects
debt to total about EUR5bn by end-2016 and eventually edge to
EUR6bn by
end-2018/2019. This increase is mitigated by Paris's strong
access to capital
markets (through its EUR4bn EMTN programme) and revenue
flexibility. Liquidity
is strong due to reliable and well-diversified funding,
predictable cash flows
and prudent debt management.
Paris has announced it will curb operating spending through a
series of
structural spending cuts, which will be implemented over the
medium term. In our
base case, we estimate that the operating margin could reach
about 12% in 2019
compared with 10.4 % in average over 2011-2015. From 2017, Paris
will be
affected by the transfer of some of its competencies to
Metropole du Grand Paris
(MGP), together with transfers of a share of Paris's taxes
(compensated at an
equivalent amount by current transfer received from MGP). Taking
them into
account in its forecast, Fitch judges that these transfers will
not have a
material impact on the budget profile of the city.
Despite heavy investments of EUR1.7bn on average per year until
2019, Fitch
estimates Paris will maintain a self-financing capacity (SFC;
current balance
plus capital revenue) at 85.1% of capital expenditure in 2019.
We expect SFC to
be supported by capital revenue, notably from average asset
sales of EUR200m per
year, and by a mildly improving current balance. Paris's large
portfolio of
disposable assets is a key credit strength as it could help
limit debt
financing.
Fitch views that Paris has substantial tax leeway due to fairly
low tax pressure
compared with other French major cities although the city has
ruled out using
its tax rate flexibility. Fiscal flexibility is underpinned by
strong tax base
growth, supported by the local economy. Such revenue flexibility
mitigates the
impact of transfer cuts and the rigidity of many operating
spending items
(staff, social spending).
Debt guaranteed by Paris is high, but it mostly relates to
low-risk long-term
loans taken on by state-monitored social housing entities.
Paris's numerous
dependent public sector entities are tightly supervised and
mostly
self-supporting.
Fitch views Paris's financial management as highly efficient,
particularly its
forecasting ability, which allows the city to control its annual
budget and debt
commitments. Debt and liquidity management is conservative.
Paris is both a municipality and a department, with broad
responsibilities
ranging from education to culture, roads, urban planning, public
utilities and
housing. It also the main member of the MGP- created in 2016 -
which is an
inter-municipal body in charge of housing policy and urban
planning over 131
municipalities of the greater Paris area. Fitch expects this
will be financially
neutral for Paris.
On an international basis, Fitch views Paris's economy as
strong. The city is
France's main political, administrative and economic centre. It
benefits from a
large, well-qualified workforce and high-quality infrastructure.
Paris tends to
mirror national trends, but its resilient economy helped contain
unemployment at
8% in 4Q15, below the national average of 10%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A debt payback ratio consistently above 10 years, combined with
a further
deterioration of budgetary performance, would result in a
negative rating
action.
A revision to Stable Outlook may result from improved budgetary
performance with
an operating margin consistently above 10%, combined with a debt
payback ratio
around eight years.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 79
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 028 79 08 72 03
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005256
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.