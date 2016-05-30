(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ooredoo
Q.S.C.'s (Ooredoo)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable
Outlook. A full list
of rating actions is attached below.
The rating affirmation reflects the continued strength of
Ooredoo's links with
the State of Qatar (AA/Stable). Ooredoo's ratings are two
notches lower than the
Qatar's, in accordance with Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating
Linkage
methodology. Qatar directly and indirectly owns 69% of Ooredoo.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
State Support
Fitch continues to apply its parent and subsidiary rating
linkage methodology in
rating Ooredoo. Ooredoo's ratings reflect Fitch's Ooredoo's
strong operational
and strategic ties with Qatar. Legal ties are underpinned by the
presence of a
change of control covenant in Ooredoo's financing documentation
should Qatar
cease to control the group. This implied state support underpins
the strong
rating category and offsets risks associated with
diversification into weaker
rated emerging markets, slowing sector growth and M&A.
Emerging Markets Exposure
Ooredoo's revenue fell 2% and 3% in 2014 and 2015, respectively,
as the company
came under pressure from both FX fluctuations and weaker
economic conditions in
some key markets. The on-going political tension in Iraq has
caused significant
revenue declines in 2014 and 2015. In 2016, we expect continued
FX weakness to
hold back Ooredoo's financial results reported in QAR, even
though international
growth in local currency terms may continue.
Mixed Growth Prospects
Ooredoo generated approximately 25% of its consolidated revenue
in 2015 from
Qatar (and 31% of EBITDA) and we expect the contribution from
the domestic
business to remain significant in the coming few years. Its
EBITDA margin in
Qatar improved in 2015 but may weaken in 2016 due to a softer
economic
environment, and as competitive pressure continues unabated.
Underlying performance in Indonesia (23% of 2015 revenue) and
Oman (8% of 2015
revenue) was good, while EBITDA losses in Myanmar have narrowed
significantly.
Ooredoo's operations in Iraq, Kuwait and Tunisia continue to
face challenging
conditions. Fitch expects this year to see a continuation of the
trends in 2015.
Conservative Leverage Profile Likely
Ooredoo's reported consolidated net debt/EBITDA ended 2015 at
2.2x, within the
company's target of 1.5x-2.5x. Fitch expects Ooredoo to continue
to operate
within its target as leverage gradually declines over the next
three years. The
dividend cut announced with the 2015 results highlights
management's
conservative approach to the company's balance sheet.
Nevertheless, leverage may
increase significantly due to a large acquisition, even though
we believe this
is unlikely in the near term. However, we believe that if the
group breaches
these levels and struggles to deleverage within the next 18-24
months,
forthcoming equity support from Qatar would help reduce debt and
place leverage
on a more stable footing
Sukuk
We have reviewed Ooredoo's Sukuk documentation, structure, terms
and conditions
and there has been no material change since the certificate
programme was
assigned its rating of 'A+' in December 2013. For more
information, refer to the
rating action commentary 'Fitch Rates Ooredoo Tamweel's
USD1.25bn Sukuk 'A+''
published on 2 December 2013.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Ooredoo
include:
- No change in the implied support and commitment from, and
ownership by Qatar.
- Revenues to fall approximately 3% in 2016, driven by FX
volatility before
returning to growth in 2017 and 2018, assuming no further
significant moves in
exchange rates.
- Stable EBITDA margin in 2016 and 2017 at around 38.7% (40% in
2015).
- Capex of 22% of revenue in 2016 before stabilising at around
20% in the
medium-term. We expect capex will largely be financed with
internally generated
funds.
- Funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage at around 3x
at end-2016,
before falling towards 2.6x in 2018.
- Free cash flow (FCF) to remain negative in 2016 before
returning to positive
territory in 2017, boosted by lower capex and higher EBITDA
contributions from
Myanmar.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- Explicit guarantees from Qatar in favour of Ooredoo, which
would likely result
in positive rating action on Ooredoo's IDR, providing that the
other
parent-subsidiary linkages do not weaken.
- Positive rating action on Qatar.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- A downgrade of the sovereign rating or a change in implied
support and
commitment from, as well as importance to and ownership by
Qatar, which would
prompt a review of the ratings
- Significant acquisitions that breach the company's maximum net
debt/EBITDA of
2.5x without deleveraging below that level within 18-24 months,
indicating
weaker state support.
SOVEREIGN RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the sovereign ratings are currently well balanced.
The main factors that individually or collectively might lead to
negative rating
action are:
- Sustained weakness in hydrocarbon revenues and a failure to
scale back
expenditure, eroding fiscal and external buffers.
- A materialisation of large contingent liabilities, such as
from
government-related enterprises or the banking sector, resulting
in a rapid
draw-down of sovereign assets or build-up of debt.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action are:
- Improvement in structural factors such as reduction in oil
dependence, and a
strengthening in governance, the business environment and the
economic policy
framework.
SOVEREIGN KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Brent crude will average USD35/b in 2016 and
USD45/b in 2017
and rise to a long-term average of USD65/b.
Fitch assumes natural gas prices will evolve broadly in line
with oil prices.
Fitch assumes that regional geopolitical conflicts will not
impact directly on
Qatar or on its ability to trade and that the domestic political
scene will
remain stable.
LIQUIDITY
Ooredoo has a solid liquidity position. The group ended 2015
with QAR18.2bn of
cash and cash equivalents and a QAR3bn undrawn revolving credit
facility
available until January 2017. Ooredoo's cash is enough to meet
all debt maturing
until end-2019.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS:
Ooredoo Q.S.C
-Long-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook
Stable
Ooredoo International Finance Limited
-Global medium-term note programme and notes under the programme
affirmed at
senior unsecured 'A+'
Ooredoo Tamweel Limited
-Sukuk notes issued under the programme affirmed at senior
unsecured 'A+'
