(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Assicurazioni
Generali SpA's (Generali) EUR850m issue of subordinated notes a
rating of 'BBB'.
The notes are rated two notches below Generali's Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A-'/Stable, to reflect their subordination and loss
absorption
features, in line with Fitch's notching criteria.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proceeds of the Tier 2 subordinated notes will be used to
call the balance
of Generali's outstanding EUR869m Tier 1 bonds callable in 2017.
The new
securities have been issued with a coupon of 5% and a 32-year
maturity, callable
after a period of 12 years. The notes include a mandatory
interest deferral
feature that would be triggered if the company is unable to meet
the applicable
solvency capital requirement (or minimum capital requirement),
as defined in the
Solvency II directive.
We have applied a baseline recovery assumption of 'below
average' and a
non-performance risk assessment of 'moderate' to the Tier 2
notes. As a result,
the rating is notched down twice from the IDR, one notch for
recovery prospects
and one notch for non-performance risk.
Under Fitch's methodology, this subordinated bond is classified
as 100% capital
due to regulatory override within Fitch's risk-based capital
assessment and is
classified as 100% debt for the agency's financial leverage
calculations. The
net impact on financial leverage and fixed charge coverage is
not expected to be
material.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes' rating is subject to the same sensitivities that may
affect
Generali's Long-Term IDR (for more details, see 'Fitch Affirms
Generali's IFS at
'A-' dated 26 January 2016 at www.fitchratings.com).
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 25 January 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology - Effective Sept. 16, 2015 to May
17, 2016 (pub. 16
Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
