(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Assicurazioni Generali SpA's (Generali) EUR850m issue of subordinated notes a rating of 'BBB'. The notes are rated two notches below Generali's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-'/Stable, to reflect their subordination and loss absorption features, in line with Fitch's notching criteria. KEY RATING DRIVERS The proceeds of the Tier 2 subordinated notes will be used to call the balance of Generali's outstanding EUR869m Tier 1 bonds callable in 2017. The new securities have been issued with a coupon of 5% and a 32-year maturity, callable after a period of 12 years. The notes include a mandatory interest deferral feature that would be triggered if the company is unable to meet the applicable solvency capital requirement (or minimum capital requirement), as defined in the Solvency II directive. We have applied a baseline recovery assumption of 'below average' and a non-performance risk assessment of 'moderate' to the Tier 2 notes. As a result, the rating is notched down twice from the IDR, one notch for recovery prospects and one notch for non-performance risk. Under Fitch's methodology, this subordinated bond is classified as 100% capital due to regulatory override within Fitch's risk-based capital assessment and is classified as 100% debt for the agency's financial leverage calculations. The net impact on financial leverage and fixed charge coverage is not expected to be material. RATING SENSITIVITIES The notes' rating is subject to the same sensitivities that may affect Generali's Long-Term IDR (for more details, see 'Fitch Affirms Generali's IFS at 'A-' dated 26 January 2016 at www.fitchratings.com).