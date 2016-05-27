(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) for Ford Motor Company (Ford) and its Ford Motor Credit
Company LLC (Ford
Credit) finance subsidiary to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The Rating
Outlook for both is
Stable. A full list of the rating actions taken on Ford and each
of its
subsidiaries follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: FORD
The upgrade of Ford's ratings is driven by the automaker's
declining financial
leverage, its improving global product portfolio and its
commitment to
maintaining strong liquidity. In addition, the upgrade reflects
Fitch's
expectations for further profitability improvement, particularly
outside North
America, as a result of the company's product initiatives and
operational
restructuring. Fitch expects leverage to decline over the
intermediate term as
the company repays maturing debt obligations with cash and as
earnings and free
cash flow rise.
Ford's pension plans are well funded, and de-risking actions
over the past
several years have largely insulated them from future changes in
interest rates.
In addition, the company has grown its share in key emerging
markets, most
notably China, which has reduced its reliance on the mature NA
and Western
European markets. Overall, Fitch believes Ford's increasingly
competitive
product portfolio and its lower and more flexible cost structure
have
strengthened its ability to withstand the inherent cyclical and
secular
pressures faced by all global auto manufacturers, while
maintaining a solid
investment-grade credit profile.
In a moderate to severe downturn, Fitch expects that Ford would
likely
experience a significant cash outflow due to its inherent
operating leverage,
working capital profile, and capital expenditure needs. However,
Fitch expects
that the company's automotive net cash position of about $11
billion as of Mar.
31, 2016, along with about $10 billion of automotive revolver
availability,
would provide it with sufficient financial flexibility to
withstand a severe
decline in demand. Ford also has discretion over a portion its
planned capital
deployment which could further relieve liquidity pressures in a
downturn. This
could include delaying certain capital expenditures, limiting
pension
contributions to only those that are mandatory, forgoing
supplemental dividends
and holding regular dividends flat. In addition, various
post-recession changes
in Ford's business profile have also positioned it to better
withstand a
downturn. The company's break-even sales level is much lower as
a result of
restructuring actions and an increased use of global platforms,
its lower-priced
passenger cars are more competitive, and its sales are more
globally
diversified.
MOBILITY INITIATIVES
Ford was one of the first mass-market auto manufacturers to
strategically
position itself to take advantage of potential changes in future
personal
transportation with its Smart Mobility initiatives. The
initiatives cover a wide
range of mobility issues, from automated driving to car sharing,
and the company
recently set up a separate subsidiary, Ford Smart Mobility LLC,
to manage these
disparate projects. Although a number of the initiatives are
unlikely to have a
material impact on the company's financial performance for at
least several
years, Fitch views Ford's investments in these areas positively.
Thus far, Ford
has largely drawn upon its in-house engineering resources to
develop a number of
these initiatives, but has also invested in some relatively
small acquisitions
and partnerships to move these initiatives forward.
Although Fitch believes Ford will be relatively well positioned
to compete as
new technologies alter personal transportation over the next
decade, uncertainty
over the future competitive and technological landscape
introduces significant
risks as well. In particular, a number of potential competitors,
including
startups and technology companies from outside the traditional
auto sector, are
actively working to disrupt the existing automotive business
model, and Ford,
along with other mass-market auto manufacturers, could face
significant
challenges in the face of a rapidly changing business
environment.
CREDIT METRICS STRENGTHENING
Fitch expects Ford's profitability to remain relatively solid
for a global
mass-market auto manufacturer over the intermediate term, with
automotive EBIT
margins in the 4% to 5% range. Margins are likely to be weighed
upon by
continued weakness in the South American market and challenging
conditions in
Europe, where industry overcapacity will continue to depress
profitability.
However, Fitch expects NA margins to remain relatively strong,
in the
high-single-digit range, as the company benefits from consumers'
increasing
preference for SUVs over sedans and as the company continues to
lower its cost
structure in the region. Fitch notes, however, that slowing
demand growth in the
NA market increases the risk of intermediate-term margin
pressure.
Ford's automotive credit profile has strengthened over the past
two years, and
Fitch expects the improvement to be sustainable over the
intermediate term.
Fitch expects EBITDA leverage (debt/Fitch-calculated EBITDA) to
remain in the
low-1x range over the next couple of years and potentially
decline below 1x even
in a moderating demand environment as the company continues to
use FCF to pay
down maturing debt obligations. Actual EBITDA leverage was 1.1x
at March 31,
2016. FFO adjusted leverage, which was 1.3x at March 31, 2016,
is likely to
remain low as well, although variability in FFO could cause more
volatility in
this leverage metric.
Fitch expects Ford's automotive liquidity, both cash and
revolver capacity, to
remain strong over the long term, which will provide the company
with a
substantial cushion in the event of an unexpected downturn. The
company
continues to target a cash balance of about $20 billion, which
Fitch believes
would be sufficient to help the company weather a moderate to
severe downturn
without the need for significant additional borrowing. As of
March 31, 2016,
Ford had over $24 billion in automotive cash, cash equivalents
and marketable
securities, augmented by over $10 billion in available revolver
capacity
(excluding $3 billion revolver capacity that was allocated to
Ford Credit). In
April 2016, Ford amended and extended the revolver, maintaining
its overall
capacity, but shifting its maturities out by one year.
FCF INCREASING
Fitch expects Ford's FCF in 2016 to be substantially lower than
the $2.8 billion
recorded in 2015, due largely to a combination of higher capital
spending to
support future product and growth initiatives, as well as higher
discretionary
pension contributions as the company continues to de-risk its
funded plans. As a
result, Fitch expects Ford to produce FCF below $500 million in
2016, excluding
the impact of the $1 billion supplemental dividend paid in the
first quarter of
2016 (1Q16). Beyond 2016, Fitch expects FCF to grow
substantially, despite
capital spending that will likely remain elevated by historical
standards,
driven largely by increased profitability and lower pension
contributions. Fitch
expects FCF margins to run in the low-single-digit range over
the intermediate
term, excluding any supplemental dividends.
In January 2016, Ford announced that going forward, it would
return excess cash
to shareholders via supplemental dividends and subsequently paid
a $1 billion
supplemental dividend later in the quarter. The company noted at
the time of the
announcement that the supplemental dividend would be paid in
lieu of a broader
share repurchase program, due to the particular nature of Ford's
shareholder
base. Fitch has excluded supplemental dividends from its FCF
calculation, as it
views the dividends as discretionary in nature, and the company
has communicated
to its shareholders that the amount of any supplemental
dividends could vary
over time, depending on the company's capital deployment needs.
In addition to its FCF, Ford at times also receives cash from
Ford Credit in the
form of distributions. In 2015, Ford received $293 million in
distributions from
Ford Credit. Going forward, Fitch expects distributions from
Ford Credit will
vary from year-to-year depending on Ford Credit's capital
requirements. In some
years, Ford Credit may not make any distributions to Ford.
STRONG AUTOMOTIVE LIQUIDITY
Fitch expects Ford to maintain a strong liquidity position going
forward, as the
company targets an automotive cash balance of about $20 billion,
augmented by
substantial revolver capacity. At March 31, 2016, the company's
automotive cash
balance exceeded its target level, with over $24 billion in
automotive cash,
cash equivalents and marketable securities. As such, Ford's
automotive cash
exceeded its automotive debt by about $11 billion.
Ford amended and extended its revolver in April 2016,
maintaining a total
commitment of $13.4 billion, of which $3 billion is exclusively
available to
Ford Credit. With the amendment and extension, 25% of the
revolver commitment
matures in 2019 and 75% matures in 2021. At March 31, 2016, of
the $10.4 billion
in commitments allocated to Ford's automotive operations, nearly
the full amount
was available, as there were no borrowings outstanding, and only
$45 million was
utilized to back letters of credit. Including available revolver
capacity,
Ford's total liquidity position was about $35 billion or roughly
$21 billion net
of automotive debt.
WELL-FUNDED PENSIONS PLANS
Ford's pension plans are generally well funded, and Fitch does
not view them as
posing a significant risk to the company's credit profile. At
year-end 2015, the
company's global pension plans were underfunded by $8.2 billion
on a GAAP
projected benefit obligation (PBO) basis, leading to a funded
status of 89%. The
company's U.S. plans were 92% funded, with an underfunded
position of $3.7
billion. Ford contributed $1.1 billion to its global funded
pension plans in
2015 and made $400 million in payments to its unfunded plans. In
2016, the
company plans to increase its contributions to its funded plans
to $1.5 billion,
while contributing another $300 million to its unfunded plans.
About $400
million of the contributions to the funded plans will be
discretionary as part
of Ford's pension de-risking strategy, with the rest of the
contributions
required to legal funding requirements.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--U.S. industry light vehicle sales total about 17.5 million
units in 2016 and
global sales rise in the low-single-digit range.
--Beyond 2016, U.S. industry sales growth plateaus around 17
million per year,
the Chinese market grows at a low- to mid-single-digit rate,
Western Europe
continues to improve and South America slowly improves, but
other developing
markets are uneven.
--Over the intermediate term, Ford's revenue growth is tied
primarily to global
volume growth and modest price increases, while global market
share is held
about constant.
--Automotive EBITDA margins rise over the next several years as
global
production volumes grow, the company makes continued progress on
cost
efficiencies, and profitability rises on new model
introductions, while spending
on mobility initiatives, as well as increased vehicle technology
investments put
some downward pressure on margins.
--Capital spending runs at about 5% to 6% of automotive revenue
over the
intermediate term.
--The company uses supplemental dividends to return excess cash
to shareholders.
--The company maintains a target automotive cash balance of
about $20 billion,
augmented by about $10 billion of automotive revolver capacity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: FORD CREDIT
The IDRs and senior unsecured debt ratings of Ford Credit have
been upgraded as
a result of the direct linkage to Ford's ratings. Fitch
considers Ford Credit to
be a 'core' subsidiary of Ford due to its importance to Ford, as
demonstrated by
the high percentage of Ford vehicles sales financed by Ford
Credit, and the
strong operational and financial linkages between the two
companies. Ford Credit
further has a support agreement with Ford, which requires Ford
to make capital
contributions to Ford Credit, if Ford Credit's leverage ratio
(defined as net
debt-to-equity) were to be higher than 11.5x. The ratings also
reflect Ford
Credit's strong credit profile, consistent operating
performance, peer superior
asset quality, and good liquidity and risk-adjusted
capitalization.
STRONG GROWTH IN LEASING
Ford Credit's managed portfolio increased 17% to $132 billion at
quarter-end
1Q16 from $113 billion at 1Q15 primarily driven by an increase
in net operating
leases, which grew 18% year over year. The lease portfolio
reached $25.9 billion
at 1Q16, but is still below the pre-crisis peak of $29.7 billion
in 2007. Fitch
notes that leasing can be a riskier strategy than lending as it
exposes the
company to residual value risk outside of the recovery values on
defaulted
loans, particularly when used car values have remained elevated
in recent years
and are expected to weaken as the number of vehicles coming off
lease increases
over the next few years. However, Fitch believes that Ford
Credit has a solid
track record of managing its residual value exposure and expects
the company to
be prudent in setting residual values on new lease originations.
PROFITABILITY STABLE
Operating performance improved 1Q16 versus 1Q15 as loan/lease
growth and a
higher net interest margin more than offset a near doubling of
the loan loss
provision and downward pressure on residual values of leases
stemming from lower
auction prices. Fitch expects Ford Credit will generate solid
profitability in
2016 but does not expect a significant improvement over 2015, as
record SAAR
volume posted in 2015 stabilizes, resulting in more moderate
loan/lease growth
and credit performance begins to normalize toward historical
levels which should
result in higher loan loss provisions.
SOLID ASSET QUALITY
Asset quality continues to perform favorably compared to peers
with Ford Credit
reporting a global loss-to-receivables ratio of 0.29% in 1Q16
versus 0.22% in
1Q15. Fitch expects asset quality will continue to normalize
given portfolio
seasoning and softening in used car prices. The average severity
of loss in the
U.S. market increased to $9,800 per vehicle in 1Q16, up 18% y/y.
The higher
severity of loss is the result of lower auction values on
vehicles, higher
balances at repossession (longer avg. loan terms), and higher
amounts financed.
Allowance for loan losses has been prudently managed and
measured 0.35% globally
at 1Q16, offering a reasonable coverage level over net losses.
ELEVATED LEVERAGE
Managed leverage, calculated by Ford Credit, measured 9.4x at
1Q16, down
slightly from 9.5x at YE 2015, but up from 8.8x a year ago and
is above the
higher end of management's target range of 8x - 9x although the
support
agreement allows for up to 11.5x. In order to bring leverage
back down to within
the targeted range, the company plans to forgo dividends to the
parent in 2016,
which when coupled with more moderate asset growth in 2016,
should result in
lower leverage. Fitch believes Ford Credit's higher leverage
relative to other
captives is reflective of its higher quality loan/lease
portfolio, which has
shown superior credit performance relative to many of its
captive peers.
Nevertheless, leverage remains higher than standalone finance
company peers.
Funding and liquidity continue to improve as the company is
continuing to reduce
its reliance on secured funding sources, which should offer
greater funding
flexibility in times of stress and result in a larger pool of
unencumbered
assets benefiting unsecured creditors.
Short-term debt, both on an absolute basis and as a percentage
of total debt,
has been declining post-crisis. Fitch recognizes the motivation
to fund short
term, as short-term funding is generally less costly. However,
overreliance on
short-term funding adds to refinancing/liquidity risk during
times of market
stress, and so Fitch views the lower reliance on short-term
funding by Ford
Credit positively. Currently, short-term debt is at a reasonable
level of Ford
Credit's total debt (9.4% at 1Q16), especially considering the
short duration
assets such as the commercial floorplan receivables and auto
leases. A material
increase in short-term funding would be viewed negatively by
Fitch.
The upgrade of Ford Credit's short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F3'
reflects potential
liquidity support available from Ford as well as Ford Credit's
good standalone
liquidity profile, in terms of the short duration of its assets
relative to its
overall debt, a relatively low reliance on commercial paper
issuance, high asset
quality, and strong cash flow generation capacity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
--Maintaining a North American automotive EBIT margin above 10%
on a sustained
basis;
--Maintaining a global automotive EBIT margin above 4% on a
sustained basis;
--Maintaining a FCF margin of 2% or higher;
--Continued progress toward reducing automotive debt to $10
billion by 2018;
--Further sales growth in developing regions.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--A decision to reduce the company's automotive cash target to
below $20
billion;
--A sustained period of negative FCF, excluding non-recurring
items;
--A shift away from the company's debt-reduction activities,
particularly to
fund shareholder-friendly activities;
--An unexpected merger or acquisition that materially weakens
the company's
credit profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: FORD CREDIT
The LT IDRs, senior unsecured ratings and Rating Outlook for
Ford Credit are
linked to the ratings of Ford. As such, Ford Credit's ratings
will move in
tandem with any changes in the parent's ratings. Any change in
Fitch's view on
whether Ford Credit remains a core subsidiary could change this
rating linkage
and result in Ford Credit being rated lower than Ford. Finally,
were Ford or
Ford Credit's liquidity profile to materially deteriorate, this
could result in
Ford Credit's ST IDR being downgraded to 'F3' from 'F3' even if
the LT IDR was
unchanged.
A sustained, material increase in leverage, an inability to
access funding for
an extended period of time, and/or significant deterioration in
the credit
quality of the underlying loan and lease portfolio, could become
constraining
factors on the parent's ratings. Fitch cannot currently envision
a scenario
where Ford Credit would be rated higher than the parent.
Fitch is withdrawing the ratings of Ford Credit Australia Ltd.,
Ford Credit Co.
S.A. de C.V., and Ford Motor Credit Co. of New Zealand Ltd. as
these issuers no
longer exist. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings
or analytical
coverage for these issuers.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings with a Stable Rating
Outlook:
Ford Motor Company
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility rating to 'BBB' from
'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
Ford Motor Co. of Australia Limited
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F3';
--Long-term senior shelf to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Commercial paper (CP) to 'F2' from 'F3'.
FCE Bank Plc
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F3';
--Senior unsecured to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--CP to 'F2' from 'F3';
--Short-term deposits to 'F2' from 'F3'.
Ford Capital B.V.
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
Ford Credit Canada Limited
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F3';
--Senior unsecured to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--CP to 'F2' from 'F3'.
Ford Credit de Mexico S.A., de C.V. Sociedad Financiera de
Objeto Multiple, E.R.
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
Ford Motor Credit Co. of Puerto Rico, Inc.
--Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F3'.
Ford Holdings LLC
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
The following ratings have been withdrawn:
Ford Credit Australia Limited
--Long-Term IDR (rated 'BBB-');
--Short-Term IDR (rated 'F3');
--CP (rated 'F3').
Ford Credit Co. S.A. de C.V.
--Long-Term IDR (rated 'BBB-');
--Senior unsecured (rated 'BBB-').
Ford Motor Credit Co. of New Zealand Limited
--Long-Term IDR (rated 'BBB-');
--Short-Term IDR (rated 'F3');
--Senior unsecured (rated 'BBB-');
--CP (rated 'F3').
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch has made no
material
adjustments that are not disclosed within the company's public
filings.
