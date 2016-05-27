(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, May 27 (Fitch) According to Fitch Ratings, Arca
Continental, S.A.B.
de C.V.'s (Arca Continental) announcement that it has signed
letters of intent
with The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Coca-Cola Bottling Company
UNITED to
refranchise bottling operations in some territories of the U.S.
will have no
immediate effect on its rating. In Fitch's view this transaction
should not have
a material effect on Arca Continental's financial profile, as it
is expected to
be executed through equity exchange. A significant variation
from our
expectation could pressure the ratings.
In terms of operations, Fitch believes the agreement should
strengthen Arca
Continental business position by expanding its geographic
footprint to
contiguous territories, helping it access hard currency revenue,
positioning it
as a relevant bottler in terms of scale in the U.S., and
reinforce its strategic
importance as a partner of KO. However, we are cautious about
the operating and
market conditions in these territories as consumers' preferences
become more
health conscious in relation to beverages and the possibility of
a structural
debt subordination at the ultimate holding company, Arca
Continental. Financial
and volume information of the territories in the U.S. was not
disclosed by the
company. The transaction is expected to be completed in the
first half of 2017.
The announced agreement stipulates that KO will contribute the
operating
territories of Texas and parts of Oklahoma, New Mexico and
Arkansas, including
distribution and production operations, in exchange for a 20%
equity stake in a
new, privately held entity. This entity, AC Beverages, will be a
subsidiary of
Arca Continental and will also include all of its existing
beverage businesses
in Latin America. The agreement includes 11 cold-fill production
facilities
located in El Paso, Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, McAllen,
Abilene and
Nacogdoches, plus two in Houston, TX and two in Oklahoma.
In addition, Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED will become a
minority
joint-venture partner in a subsidiary of AC Beverages that will
control the
U.S.'s operations by contributing its Oklahoma territory.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rogelio Gonzalez
Director
+52 8399 9100
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Maria Pia Medrano
Associate Director
+52 55 5955 1600
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
