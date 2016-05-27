(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-
and Short-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Bermuda Commercial Bank (BCB)
to 'BB+/B' from
'BBB-/F3'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. See the full list of
rating actions at
the end of this release.
The downgrade of BCB's IDRs and Viability Rating (VR) reflects
the company's
increased risk profile and weakened capital position. Prior to
the downgrade,
Fitch saw BCB's liquid balance sheet and strong capital position
as a buffer in
support of the relatively high risk tolerance of BCB's
investment portfolio.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs AND VR
BCB's IDRs and VR have been downgraded following a shift in the
business mix and
risk profile of the bank, along with a reduction in risk-based
capital (RBC)
ratios.
In September 2015, BCB obtained a majority shareholding (75.5%)
in Private and
Commercial Finance Group Plc (PCFG), a U.K.-based and AIM-listed
finance house
that specializes in providing auto and other asset-based
financing to consumers
and small businesses within the U.K. Fitch views the
diversification of BCB's
business model and the relatively stable income stream provided
by PCFG as
positive. However, these factors are more than offset by the
capital dilution
(as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) and the riskier
overall BCB asset mix
that resulted from the acquisition.
PCFG has a solid operating history of over 20 years and
specializes in the
near-prime and prime customer segments, focused primarily on
used vehicle
finance and with an average loan size of approximately GBP12,500
as at Sept.
30, 2015. At around the same time that it acquired PCFG, BCB
divested its
holding in West Hamilton Holdings Ltd (WHH), a Bermuda-based
property investment
company. While the WHH divestment reduced illiquid property
holdings by US$19.4
million, the PCFG acquisition added US$163 million of consumer
and business
finance loans to the balance sheet that comprised 21% of the
BCB's total assets
at FYE2015. Fitch views the addition of these loans as an
increase in BCB's
overall risk profile and risk tolerance.
Fitch considers BCB's RBC levels to have fallen below a level
adequate to
support its prior rating within the context of the relatively
unconventional and
high risk investment portfolio. As at FYE September 2015, BCB
had a Tier 1
Capital Ratio of 21% calculated according to the Basel III
regulatory rules set
forth by the Bermudan Monetary Authority (BMA). This compares to
a 25% ratio a
year prior. Fitch calculates a Core Capital (FCC) ratio of 19.8%
for FYE 2015
relative to 27.4% a year prior. The FCC ratio incorporates the
impact of an
unrealized loss in the investment portfolio which amounted to
US$6.6 million at
FYE 2015. However, management has indicated plans to reduce some
of the higher
risk-weighted security positions in the investment portfolio,
which is expected
to bode well for the Basel III RBC ratios.
Fitch notes that BCB's RBC ratios remain comparatively high
relative to other
equally rated institutions in our rated universe. Nevertheless,
Fitch views it
as a necessary buffer to offset BCB's relatively high risk
appetite.
Liquidity remains a rating strength for BCB. More than half of
BCB's deposits
are maintained in cash and high quality liquid assets (HQLA) and
this ratio has
remained stable notwithstanding the PCFG acquisition. However,
Fitch expects
limited deployment of BCB liquidity into the PCFG business. Over
recent years,
Fitch has noted an upward trend in the proportion of BCB's
non-HQLA securities
classified as Level 1 in the fair value hierarchy, which adds
another source of
liquidity. BCB reported a Liquidity Coverage Ratio of 111% for
December 2015,
which is above the fully phased-in Basel 3 minimums. In the
absence of a lender
of last resort, Fitch expects Bermudan banks to maintain
conservative liquidity
profiles.
Fitch anticipates earnings headwinds for BCB as a result of
volatility within
its investment portfolio. While BCB continued to perform well in
2015, reporting
net income of $8 million (7.2% return on equity ), Fitch
notes that over
the last few years BCB's earnings profile has relied on capital
gains from the
investment portfolio to bolster earnings. Recent market
volatility and a slump
in the oil price are expected to strain the values of some of
the securities in
the BCB investment portfolio.
While the overall quality of management remains good, Fitch
notes that BCB has
experienced significant turnover of the CEO role in recent years
that also
constrains the rating. Despite management's efforts to restore
profitability of
the core banking, trust and corporate services segments,
performance remains
lackluster. Notably, the PCFG acquisition should be a positive
contributor to
earnings.
PCFG is currently reliant on a wholesale funding model, which
Fitch views as a
relatively costly source of funds. Furthermore, the acquisition
weakens BCB's
overall liquidity position in the near term. Nonetheless, Fitch
notes that PCFG
is in the process of pursuing a banking license that, if
granted, will diversify
its funding sources and provide the company access to relatively
inexpensive
deposit funding. However, the impact of a PCFG banking license
is not factored
into the rating, since Fitch believes it to be unlikely that the
benefits from
such approval would be realized within our rating horizon.
Asset quality at PCFG continues to improve in a benign credit
environment with
impaired loans as a percentage of gross loans dropping to below
10% of total
loans in FY2015. Fitch notes that these impaired loans are
well-reserved. BCB's
securities portfolio remains relatively high risk and is
concentrated in
short-duration high yield corporate bonds. Although the credit
ratings of these
bonds are, on average, investment grade, many of the bonds are
not rated or are
rated below investment grade. Nevertheless, about a third of the
balance
consists of cash and HQLA that still provides some offset to the
higher overall
risk profile.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
BCB's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'NF'
reflect our view
that BCB is not systemically important in the local Bermuda
market and,
therefore, Fitch believes the probability of support is
unlikely. IDRs and VRs
do not incorporate any support for BCB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs AND VR
Fitch believes the rating is comfortably situated at current
levels. However,
downward ratings momentum could develop if average
on-balance-sheet liquidity,
defined as cash-to-total assets were to be managed to below 20%,
either as a
result of deposit outflow or deployment of liquidity into risky
assets. If Fitch
Core Capital were to fall to below 15%, Fitch would consider a
downgrade.
Additionally, a material increase in market or credit risk from
current levels
could further strain the rating.
Conversely, positive ratings momentum could develop if BCB were
to increase and
maintain its capital to historical levels while maintaining a
stable deposit
base and on-balance-sheet liquidity of above 35%. However, Fitch
would also
expect BCB to demonstrate effective governance, risk management
and integration
of PCFG into the broader BCB group operations.
The rating incorporates the possibility of short-term
deterioration in earnings
as a result of volatility in the investment portfolio. However,
should capital
losses in the securities portfolio drive BCB into an overall
loss position,
negative ratings pressure could develop. While Fitch anticipates
modest
improvement to PCFG's asset quality metrics over the near term,
the rating
incorporates the potential for some credit deterioration to
normalized levels
over the long term. However, should the credit performance of
this portfolio
significantly underperform our expectations negative ratings
momentum could
develop.
The impact of a banking license approval is not currently
factored into the
rating. However, a significant improvement in the funding and
liquidity position
of PCFG such that it substantially eliminates the potential
dependence on BCB as
a secondary source of liquidity could be viewed as positive for
the rating.
However, an upgrade would only be considered if there is a
reduction in the
credit risk profile of the loan portfolio without a significant
earnings impact
on a risk-adjusted basis.
Fitch downgrades the following ratings:
Bermuda Commercial Bank
--Long-term IDR to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR to 'B' from 'F3';
--Viability Rating to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following:
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF.
