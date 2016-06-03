(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Midea Investment
Development Company Limited's (Midea Investment) USD700m 2.375%
notes due 2019 a
final rating of 'A-'. The final rating is in line with the
expected rating
assigned on 19 May 2016 and follows the receipt of final
documents conforming to
information already received.
Midea Investment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Midea Group
Co., Ltd. (Midea;
A-/Stable), which is providing an unconditional and irrevocable
guarantee for
the US dollar notes that are issued under Midea investment's
medium-term note
programme. The US dollar notes are rated at the same level as
Midea's senior
unsecured rating to reflect this guarantee.
Midea's ratings are driven by the company's position as an
innovative, leading
Chinese consumer appliance maker, its broad product and
geographical
diversification, its strong distribution and sales network, a
positive long-term
industry outlook in China, and the company's financial metrics.
The ratings also
take into consideration Midea's limited international brand
value and the
cyclicality of the industry.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Kuka Acquistion Neutral to Ratings: Fitch believes Midea
proposed acquisition of
Kuka AG (Kuka/Not Rated) does not affect its ratings as Midea
has sufficient
internal financial resources to fund this acquisition. This
acquisition will
provide some business diversification and will not impact
Midea's ability to
generate free cash flow (FCF). Please see <a href="
here">
Midea Has Financial
Resources to Fund Proposed Kuka Acquisition dated 19 May
2016.
Market Leading, Innovative Manufacturer: Midea is one of the
largest consumer
appliance manufacturers in China. It ranks among the top four in
terms of sales
value in most of the major appliances (including air
conditioners, refrigerators
and washing machines), and consistently ranks first in small
appliances. The
company's strong market share is driven mostly by its vast
distribution network,
well-known brand name, and its ability to introduce new products
and features
through extensive R&D.
Strong Distribution and Sales Network: Midea has an extensive
distribution
network, with full coverage of the first- and second-tier
markets and more than
95% coverage of the third- and fourth-tier markets. The company
has a
comprehensive marketing network of more than 15,000 stores and
over 70,000
regional distributors, as well as long-term strategic
relationships with large
home-appliance stores and online shopping platforms.
Fitch believes Midea's vast network allows the company to
maximise its reach to
customers both online and offline. The company also has its own
logistics
business, and is establishing an integrated O2O
(online-to-offline) business
platform, which is an important strategy to succeed in the
consumer appliance
industry.
Positive Industry Outlook: Fitch expects China's consumer
appliance sales to
increase by mid to high single digits in the next few years,
driven mostly by
replacement demand and product upgrades as a result of higher
disposable income,
urbanisation and modernisation in the country. Sales of small
appliances are
likely to increase faster than major appliances, given their
faster replacement
cycles and much lower penetration rates. Midea, as a leading
market player in
the industry and dominant producer in the small appliance
sector, is poised to
benefit from the industry trend.
Geographical and Product Diversification: Midea has the widest
range of product
offerings in the world, covering both large and small
appliances. The company
also derives close to 40% of sales and over 30% of gross profit
from overseas.
Apart from China, Midea also has production facilities in
Vietnam, India, Egypt,
Belarus, Argentina, Brazil and Chile, along with R&D centres in
a number of
countries including Japan, Italy and the US. Fitch believes the
acquisition of
Toshiba's white goods department would improve its overseas
market presence and
distribution capability.
Net Cash, FCF Generation: Midea has been generating positive FCF
since 2012, and
has remained in a net cash position since 2013. Fitch does not
expect this to
change because of the company's ability to maintain stable
margins and low
capex. Midea implemented a number of measures to improve
profitability in 2014,
including streamlining the product portfolio to eliminate
low-margin products,
increasing automation at its production facilities, introducing
new higher-end
products, and standardising component usage. As a result, in
2015 its EBITDA
margin improved to 11.4% from 10.8% in 2014.
Limited End-Market Diversification: Midea sells its products
primarily in China,
which leaves it vulnerable to consumer cycles in the country.
This constraint on
its rating is partly offset by the sheer size of China's
consumer appliance
market, which accounts for about half of the global market, and
the positive
industry outlook.
Weak International Brand: Midea's presence internationally is
much weaker than
that in China. Its own branded products (including products
marketed under Midea
for export and Midea-owned brands) accounted for approximately
40% of its total
overseas sales in 2015. Fitch considers this a constraint on the
ratings. Brand
recognition is an important measure of success for consumer
appliance producers
as strong brands are generally associated with product quality
and promote
customer loyalty, which are essential in maintaining market
share and sales
growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Slower sales growth for 2016-2017 in the mid- to
high-single-digits in each
product segment due to continued de-stocking in the sector and
slower economic
growth
- Gradual improvement in margins due to streamlining of product
portfolio,
component standardisation, and an increasing focus on more
value-added products
with higher prices
- Capex spending to be around CNY3.5bn in 2016, followed by
CNY3.0bn a year
thereafter.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- A strong international brand comparable with those of its
global peers and
increasing amount of sales generated from its own brand overseas
- An increasd market share without compromises in profit margins
and financial
profile.
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Sales growth that is weaker than that of the industry
- EBITDA margin sustained below 9% (2015: 11.4%)
- FCF margin sustained below 3% (2015: 13.9%)
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roy Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9979
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Stella Wang
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3026
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 18 November 2015
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
