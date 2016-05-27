(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Rolta India Limited's (Rolta) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured class rating to 'CC' from 'B'. Simultaneously, Fitch has downgraded the ratings on the Rolta, LLC's USD127m 10.75% senior unsecured notes due 2018 and Rolta Americas LLC's USD367m 8.875% senior unsecured notes due 2019 to 'CC' with Recovery Rating of 'RR4' from 'B' with Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The notes are guaranteed by Rolta. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating action reflects Fitch's assessment that short-term liquidity has deteriorated to a position where credit risk is very high. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may lead to a downgrade include deterioration in liquidity such that: - default is imminent or inevitable, or the issuer is in standstill - in Fitch's opinion, the company has experienced an uncured payment default Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: - improvement in liquidity position Contact: Primary Analyst Nitin Soni Director +65 6796 7235 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec City Tower 4 Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Kelvin Ho Director +85 222 639940 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Managing Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1005228 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.