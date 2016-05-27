(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Rolta
India Limited's
(Rolta) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) and
senior unsecured class rating to 'CC' from 'B'. Simultaneously,
Fitch has
downgraded the ratings on the Rolta, LLC's USD127m 10.75% senior
unsecured notes
due 2018 and Rolta Americas LLC's USD367m 8.875% senior
unsecured notes due 2019
to 'CC' with Recovery Rating of 'RR4' from 'B' with Recovery
Rating of 'RR4'.
The notes are guaranteed by Rolta.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action reflects Fitch's assessment that short-term
liquidity has
deteriorated to a position where credit risk is very high.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may lead to a downgrade
include deterioration
in liquidity such that:
- default is imminent or inevitable, or the issuer is in
standstill
- in Fitch's opinion, the company has experienced an uncured
payment default
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- improvement in liquidity position
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec City Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+85 222 639940
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005228
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.