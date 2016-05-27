(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 27 (Fitch) The reported potential acquisition of
listed German
generic pharmaceuticals group Stada Arzneimittel by CVC Capital
Partners does
not signal a significant shift in the risk appetite of private
equity firms or a
return to the pre-crisis era of take-private leveraged buyouts,
Fitch Ratings
says.
Since 2013, financial sponsors in Europe have found public
market Enterprise
Valuations (EV) too high as a multiple of EBITDA to engage in
large scale
public-to-private buyouts. Instead they have remained net
sellers as monetary
policy stimulus has raised equity valuations.
Limited prospects for GDP and top-line revenue growth also
favour trade buyers,
which have greater scope for synergies, lower debt costs and
less ambitious
return and exit requirements than financial sponsors.
If the talks between CVC and Stada, reported by the Wall Street
Journal but not
confirmed by either party, led to a deal, we believe it would be
a rare
exception. Stada's recent share price performance implies it is
in the lower end
of its sectors' EV multiple range at just above 10x. Relative
underperformance
due to exposure to the Russian market and disagreement around
accelerating
growth opportunities has led to shareholder activism.
However Stada's specific corporate governance structure provides
management with
considerable M&A defences, as only registered shares with
restricted
transferability ('vinkulierte Namensaktien') are publicly
traded. If the
management board does not agree to ownership changes, these
shares risk losing
their voting rights. This makes it less likely that Stada would
be sold to an
international trade buyer, as in the recent case of Mylan of the
US buying
Sweden's MEDA.
Stada's position also plays into the recent tactics of financial
sponsors, who
are generally only willing to pay premium multiples for revenue
growth and
pricing power in niche industries, or for targets that
complement existing
portfolio companies. The latter situation appears to apply to
CVC and Stada.
High multiples can be justified through potential synergies and
increasing scale
which may lead to stronger profit generation and a higher
multiple at exit. In
March 2016, CVC agreed to a EUR700M purchase of Italian generic
pharmaceutical
group DOC Generici from Charterhouse Capital partners at a 10x
multiple, which
followed the September 2015 purchase of a controlling stake in
US-based global
generic pharmaceutical group Alvogen by a CVC-led consortium
which valued the
company at USD2bn.
With an EV of over EUR4bn, Stada would represent CVC's largest
generic pharma
deal and the largest take-private LBO by a private equity
sponsor in Europe
since Alliance Boots in 2007.
Despite its size, debt investors would likely be attracted to
the sector and
Stada's cash-flow generation profile. CVC financed its
acquisition of DOC
Generici with around 50% equity and a similarly high equity
contribution for
Stada would likely further support a higher debt multiple
towards the pre-crisis
norm of 6x as bond and loan market demand improves. Private
ownership would
allow the pursuit of portfolio synergies, while raising
operating profit margins
would establish the basis for a future sale to a trade buyer at
a higher
multiple.
Mylan purchased MEDA for 13x EV/EBITDA, but post-synergies, the
multiple may be
closer to 9x. The MEDA valuation has led to some equity market
commentary
suggesting the reported Stada price may rise. If it did, this
could give the
impression that financial sponsors have lost their discipline.
But Stada's
specific circumstances would not indicate a trend towards large
public-to-private deals, and CVC's approach appears consistent
with the
buy-and-build strategy that reflects the high valuation yet
lower growth world
that has constrained financial sponsor primary market volumes
for the past few
years.
