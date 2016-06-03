(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Autonomous Community of Cantabria's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2.' The affirmation reflects Cantabria's still rather weak fiscal performance in 2015, a moderately high debt burden as well as expected financial support from the central government. The affirmation also reflects Cantabria's improving economy. The Stable Outlook incorporates Fitch's expectations that the region's fiscal performance will improve gradually and direct debt will rise until 2017 to 135%-140% of current revenues from 124.6% in 2015. KEY RATING DRIVERS Potential Improvement in Operating Performance General elections are scheduled in June 2016, and debate on a new funding system for Spanish regional governments should start afterwards with a possible review of fiscal policies and even possibly changes in the responsibilities of regional governments. This will be an important factor for Cantabria's IDRs, as projections could be subject to change. The new regional government approved its first budget in 2016 and under Fitch's base case scenario Cantabria's operating margin should improve to 3%-4% for 2016, from 2.7% at end- 2015. This is based on expected operating revenue growth (3% yoy) from an improving national economy, and also due to a 2014 revenue settlement from the funding system that Cantabria will receive in 2016. Operating expenditure may grow an average 2.5% over 2016-2017, after the autonomous community lifted cost-containment policies introduced in 2010-2014. New Government A coalition government in Cantabria was elected in May 2015 between the regionalist wing party Partido Regionalista de Cantabria and the socialist wing party Partido Socialista de Cantabria, replacing the previous government dominated by the centre-right wing party Partido Popular. This has resulted in a fragmented political composition, with new political orientations prioritising social programmes and long-term employment, particularly in manufacturing. Rising Direct Debt Cantabria received a total EUR441.3m in 2015 from the Regional Liquidity Fund (FLA) to cover its annual deficit, debt repayment (EUR210.5m), and importantly, deficits from previous years. This resulted in a steep increase in direct debt to EUR2.3bn, or 124.6% of current revenue in 2015 (EUR2.1bn, or 116.6% in 2014). Cantabria's long-term debt redemptions are estimated at EUR250m in 2016 and the regional government has requested a further EUR525.3m from the FLA, also to cover deficits from previous years (EUR157.8m). This would result in direct debt of EUR2.6bn-EUR2.8bn between 2016 and 2017 or 135%-140% of current revenues. Pressure on debt servicing is high, with overall debt repayments for the next three years of EUR944m, or 40.5% of outstanding direct debt at end-2015. However, this is mitigated by 63.2% of the direct debt being contracted through the state support mechanism. State Financial Support At end-2015, state mechanisms represented around 63.2% of Cantabria's outstanding direct debt. The central government ratified its financial support on 23 December 2014, introducing further measures to ease the debt burden of autonomous communities, including zero interest loans in 2015. As a result, interest costs for Cantabria declined in 2015 to EUR54.4m from EUR80.5m in 2014. Continued political uncertainty stemming from the upcoming elections created delays to FLA funding to Cantabria for 1Q, leading to the regional government directly servicing its debt. However, in the event of further FLA funding delays, Fitch judges that Cantabria can request advances. Fitch will monitor the efficiency of liquidity provision and the political commitment to provide liquidity to regions as part of the agency's rating floor assessment. Regional Economy Recovering Cantabria has a regional population of around 585,179. Its economy grew 2.6% in 2015 to an estimated nominal GDP of EUR12.1bn. Job creations increased 4.1% over two years to December 2015, and rose 2% in the first fourth months of 2016, after a loss of 12.5% in the preceding five years. Cantabria's employment rate is lower than the national average, in part due to its ageing population. In 2015, 20.3% of the regional population was over 65 years old (up 14% since 2002). Therefore, Cantabria is facing growing pressure from social spending, due to an increasing population, including the elderly. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be upgraded if the regional government reports a positive current balance and reduces direct debt to around 110% of current revenue (2015: 124.6%). A negative operating balance combined with direct debt exceeding 150% of current revenue could trigger a negative rating action. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes the state liquidity support mechanism will be maintained. 