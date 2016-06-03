(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Autonomous Community
of Cantabria's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR)
at 'BBB' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed the
Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at 'F2.'
The affirmation reflects Cantabria's still rather weak fiscal
performance in
2015, a moderately high debt burden as well as expected
financial support from
the central government. The affirmation also reflects
Cantabria's improving
economy.
The Stable Outlook incorporates Fitch's expectations that the
region's fiscal
performance will improve gradually and direct debt will rise
until 2017 to
135%-140% of current revenues from 124.6% in 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Potential Improvement in Operating Performance
General elections are scheduled in June 2016, and debate on a
new funding system
for Spanish regional governments should start afterwards with a
possible review
of fiscal policies and even possibly changes in the
responsibilities of regional
governments. This will be an important factor for Cantabria's
IDRs, as
projections could be subject to change.
The new regional government approved its first budget in 2016
and under Fitch's
base case scenario Cantabria's operating margin should improve
to 3%-4% for
2016, from 2.7% at end- 2015. This is based on expected
operating revenue growth
(3% yoy) from an improving national economy, and also due to a
2014 revenue
settlement from the funding system that Cantabria will receive
in 2016.
Operating expenditure may grow an average 2.5% over 2016-2017,
after the
autonomous community lifted cost-containment policies introduced
in 2010-2014.
New Government
A coalition government in Cantabria was elected in May 2015
between the
regionalist wing party Partido Regionalista de Cantabria and the
socialist wing
party Partido Socialista de Cantabria, replacing the previous
government
dominated by the centre-right wing party Partido Popular. This
has resulted in a
fragmented political composition, with new political
orientations prioritising
social programmes and long-term employment, particularly in
manufacturing.
Rising Direct Debt
Cantabria received a total EUR441.3m in 2015 from the Regional
Liquidity Fund
(FLA) to cover its annual deficit, debt repayment (EUR210.5m),
and importantly,
deficits from previous years. This resulted in a steep increase
in direct debt
to EUR2.3bn, or 124.6% of current revenue in 2015 (EUR2.1bn, or
116.6% in 2014).
Cantabria's long-term debt redemptions are estimated at EUR250m
in 2016 and the
regional government has requested a further EUR525.3m from the
FLA, also to
cover deficits from previous years (EUR157.8m). This would
result in direct debt
of EUR2.6bn-EUR2.8bn between 2016 and 2017 or 135%-140% of
current revenues.
Pressure on debt servicing is high, with overall debt repayments
for the next
three years of EUR944m, or 40.5% of outstanding direct debt at
end-2015.
However, this is mitigated by 63.2% of the direct debt being
contracted through
the state support mechanism.
State Financial Support
At end-2015, state mechanisms represented around 63.2% of
Cantabria's
outstanding direct debt. The central government ratified its
financial support
on 23 December 2014, introducing further measures to ease the
debt burden of
autonomous communities, including zero interest loans in 2015.
As a result,
interest costs for Cantabria declined in 2015 to EUR54.4m from
EUR80.5m in 2014.
Continued political uncertainty stemming from the upcoming
elections created
delays to FLA funding to Cantabria for 1Q, leading to the
regional government
directly servicing its debt. However, in the event of further
FLA funding
delays, Fitch judges that Cantabria can request advances. Fitch
will monitor the
efficiency of liquidity provision and the political commitment
to provide
liquidity to regions as part of the agency's rating floor
assessment.
Regional Economy Recovering
Cantabria has a regional population of around 585,179. Its
economy grew 2.6% in
2015 to an estimated nominal GDP of EUR12.1bn. Job creations
increased 4.1% over
two years to December 2015, and rose 2% in the first fourth
months of 2016,
after a loss of 12.5% in the preceding five years. Cantabria's
employment rate
is lower than the national average, in part due to its ageing
population. In
2015, 20.3% of the regional population was over 65 years old (up
14% since
2002). Therefore, Cantabria is facing growing pressure from
social spending, due
to an increasing population, including the elderly.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if the regional government reports
a positive
current balance and reduces direct debt to around 110% of
current revenue (2015:
124.6%).
A negative operating balance combined with direct debt exceeding
150% of current
revenue could trigger a negative rating action.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes the state liquidity support mechanism will be
maintained.
