(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a Long-Term Issuer-Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' with Negative Outlook for Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited (SCBS). The bank's Short-Term IDR is 'F1' and the Support Rating is '1'. The ratings reflect support from the bank's ultimate parent, Standard Chartered PLC (SC, A+/Negative). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch views SCBS akin to a division of SC, notwithstanding its local incorporation. The bank's ring-fenced activities include SC's Singapore-based retail operations, financing small- to medium-sized companies and private banking-related mortgages. The rating equalisation is underpinned by SC's and SCBS's aligned strategies, management, procedures and shared brand-name. Fitch believes the potentially huge implications of SCBS defaulting provide SC with a high incentive to support its subsidiary. SCBS has been operating alongside Standard Chartered Bank's (SCB, 'A+/Negative') Singapore branch since 2013. SCB is SC's main operating holding company and SCBS's direct parent. Overlaps exist between SCB's commercial business and SCBS, which accounted for 6.9% of SC's loans, or 3.5% of total assets, at end-2015. This compares to 18.4% of loans and 15.7% of total assets for SC's total Singaporean activities. SC's second headquarters are located in Singapore and the city-state is also a regional treasury centre. The Singaporean authorities announced in 2015 that they require banks with a significant retail presence to incorporate their retail operations. The Negative Outlook on SCBS reflects that of its parent, SC. Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to SCBS due to its narrow scope and integrated position with SC, which significantly influences its standalone profile. Fitch believes SCBS's small size and moderate profitability understate SC's competitive position in Singapore's concentrated banking system. SCBS reported a pre-tax profit of USD66m in 2015 - while SC's Singapore-based pre-tax profit amounted to USD567m. SCBS's capitalisation is sound, with a CET1 ratio of 11.6% and a leverage ratio of 5.6% at end-March 2016. SUPPORT RATING The bank's Support Rating of '1' reflects Fitch's view that it is extremely probable SC would provide support to SCBS in case of need. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING The bank's ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around support. The IDRs could be upgraded if SC's or SCB's ratings were upgraded. A downgrade of SC's ratings could trigger a similar rating action on SCBS's IDRs. SCBS's IDR and Support Rating could also be downgraded if SC's propensity to support SCBS declines. The rating actions are as follows: Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited Long-Term IDR published at 'A+'; Outlook Negative Short-Term IDR published at 'F1' Support Rating published at '1' Contact: Primary Analyst Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road, Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Wee Siang Ng Senior Director +65 6796 7230 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1005995 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.