(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA/WARSAW, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Origin Housing Limited's (Origin) Long-Term Local and Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'A' and a Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'F1'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The 'A' ratings reflect high demand for social housing in London and Hertfordshire where Origin operates, and continued cash flow from rented properties. They also factor in its secured cash flow from public funds and the control and regulation provided through the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA). Origin currently has just under 6,500 units, which positions it as a lower-middle range entity among registered providers (RPs) rated by Fitch. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch rates Origin using a bottom-up approach in its public-sector entities criteria. The standalone assessment of each RP - in the case of Origin its 'A-' standalone credit profile - takes into account factors such as demand, operational efficiency, debt dynamics and management. It also incorporates public support factors, notably the strong predictability of the RPs' cash flow through government funding and capital grants. The one-notch uplift to Origin's standalone credit profile reflects Fitch's assessment of factors including the ease of substitution of services by other RPs, ratings relative to the indirect sponsor (UK; AA+/Stable), borrowing options, moral hazard and, most importantly, the strong oversight of the sector. Origin's financial performance and debt metrics, which are supported by strong demand for social housing, are more in line with 'A+' peers. However, Origin's small size, limiting the benefits from economies of scale, compares less favourably with the peer group. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that developments in the social housing sector over the past two years, such as a weakened operating environment and increased challenges facing RPs in England, will not have a material negative impact on Origin. Fitch expects strong demand to continue in the 17 local authorities where Origin has housing units due to long waiting lists as housing prices and market rent levels are high. Origin shows healthy tenancy turnover and swift re-letting of properties, which are reliable indicators of demand. Strong demand is also reflected in Origin's low 0.3% rent loss through voids. Origin, as with many other RPs in England, will see a significant reduction in turnover over the next four years as a result of the rent cuts introduced from April 2016, but should be able to compensate for this with cost reductions and efficiency savings as well having scaled back on their development programme. These actions in turn will help improve their management costs, which are in the upper quartile compared with rated peers. The Origin board also took the decision to not commit to any development post-2020. Origin's current development programme is for just under 840 new homes including about 300 properties for rent, 350 units for shared ownership, and just over 185 units for private sale, as well as commercial and retail properties while reducing its reliance on HCA grants. Profits from housing sales and market rent will be gift-aided to charitable RPs to support affordable housing development. Origin's total turnover and net surplus increased in financial year to March 2015. Its revenues are not subject to significant volatility, although increases in its net surplus have been due to property and first tranche sales and in FY15 due to the acquisition of Lee Housing Association Limited. Origin has recorded net group annual surpluses for the last five years and its business plan forecasts further surpluses. Fitch expects the operating margin over the next five years to be between 25% and 35%, depending on the timing of major repairs expenditure and the profits generated from shared ownership and outright sales. In its current business plan, Origin's mix of turnover will fluctuate, with a peak non-social housing turnover rising to 50% in FY17 and an average of about 35% over five years to FY20. Pre-emptive measures have been included in their business plan to mitigate any risks this may present. Fitch expects Origin's recourse to debt to be limited, given the company's reduced development plan for 2017-2020. Due to recent changes in government policy and the need to review the business strategy Origin has placed on hold the raising of further finance. At FYE16 Origin had outstanding debt of GBP307m. It also has undrawn committed facilities of GBP78m, backing current and envisaged committed development expenditure for the next two years. Origin has never exceeded its loan covenants and compliance with covenants is projected across the business plan. Key loan covenants are gearing and interest cover. The highest permitted level of gearing is 50%, and as at FYE16, this was 46% on an individual loan level. The lowest permitted interest cover of 95% was easily met at FYE16 with the lowest individual loan coverage at 125%. Although debt per housing unit of over GBP45,000 is particularly high compared with other Fitch-rated entities, debt to turnover of about 515% is in line with the sector average as is net debt as a share of total assets and housing grant at 43%. The debt repayment profile is, overall, long-term and smooth, which mitigates repayment pressure. However, refinancing needs will peak in 2020 and 2021. Given Origin's lower capacity to generate current surpluses (surplus after interest) as a result of the rent cuts, maturing debt is likely to be refinanced. RATING SENSITIVITIES The standalone ratings may be downgraded in the event of: - Greater pressure on headroom on interest cover and gearing covenants. - Greater reliance on sales receipts than currently expected. - Increased volatility in operating revenue as a result of higher exposure to development activities and a significant increase in gearing. The ratings may be upgraded due to a sustained improvement in current levels of debt per unit and debt-to-turnover. Contact: Primary Analyst Ines Callahan Director +34 93 467 87 45 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia 85, 7, Barcelona 08008 Secondary Analyst Maurycy Michalski Director +48 22 330 67 01 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 