(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/BARCELONA/WARSAW, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
published Origin
Housing Limited's (Origin) Long-Term Local and Foreign Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of 'A' and a Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR of
'F1'. The
Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable.
The 'A' ratings reflect high demand for social housing in London
and
Hertfordshire where Origin operates, and continued cash flow
from rented
properties. They also factor in its secured cash flow from
public funds and the
control and regulation provided through the Homes and
Communities Agency (HCA).
Origin currently has just under 6,500 units, which positions it
as a
lower-middle range entity among registered providers (RPs) rated
by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch rates Origin using a bottom-up approach in its
public-sector entities
criteria. The standalone assessment of each RP - in the case of
Origin its 'A-'
standalone credit profile - takes into account factors such as
demand,
operational efficiency, debt dynamics and management. It also
incorporates
public support factors, notably the strong predictability of the
RPs' cash flow
through government funding and capital grants. The one-notch
uplift to Origin's
standalone credit profile reflects Fitch's assessment of factors
including the
ease of substitution of services by other RPs, ratings relative
to the indirect
sponsor (UK; AA+/Stable), borrowing options, moral hazard and,
most importantly,
the strong oversight of the sector.
Origin's financial performance and debt metrics, which are
supported by strong
demand for social housing, are more in line with 'A+' peers.
However, Origin's
small size, limiting the benefits from economies of scale,
compares less
favourably with the peer group.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that developments in
the social housing
sector over the past two years, such as a weakened operating
environment and
increased challenges facing RPs in England, will not have a
material negative
impact on Origin.
Fitch expects strong demand to continue in the 17 local
authorities where Origin
has housing units due to long waiting lists as housing prices
and market rent
levels are high. Origin shows healthy tenancy turnover and swift
re-letting of
properties, which are reliable indicators of demand. Strong
demand is also
reflected in Origin's low 0.3% rent loss through voids.
Origin, as with many other RPs in England, will see a
significant reduction in
turnover over the next four years as a result of the rent cuts
introduced from
April 2016, but should be able to compensate for this with cost
reductions and
efficiency savings as well having scaled back on their
development programme.
These actions in turn will help improve their management costs,
which are in the
upper quartile compared with rated peers.
The Origin board also took the decision to not commit to any
development
post-2020. Origin's current development programme is for just
under 840 new
homes including about 300 properties for rent, 350 units for
shared ownership,
and just over 185 units for private sale, as well as commercial
and retail
properties while reducing its reliance on HCA grants. Profits
from housing sales
and market rent will be gift-aided to charitable RPs to support
affordable
housing development.
Origin's total turnover and net surplus increased in financial
year to March
2015. Its revenues are not subject to significant volatility,
although increases
in its net surplus have been due to property and first tranche
sales and in FY15
due to the acquisition of Lee Housing Association Limited.
Origin has recorded
net group annual surpluses for the last five years and its
business plan
forecasts further surpluses. Fitch expects the operating margin
over the next
five years to be between 25% and 35%, depending on the timing of
major repairs
expenditure and the profits generated from shared ownership and
outright sales.
In its current business plan, Origin's mix of turnover will
fluctuate, with a
peak non-social housing turnover rising to 50% in FY17 and an
average of about
35% over five years to FY20. Pre-emptive measures have been
included in their
business plan to mitigate any risks this may present.
Fitch expects Origin's recourse to debt to be limited, given the
company's
reduced development plan for 2017-2020. Due to recent changes in
government
policy and the need to review the business strategy Origin has
placed on hold
the raising of further finance. At FYE16 Origin had outstanding
debt of GBP307m.
It also has undrawn committed facilities of GBP78m, backing
current and
envisaged committed development expenditure for the next two
years.
Origin has never exceeded its loan covenants and compliance with
covenants is
projected across the business plan. Key loan covenants are
gearing and interest
cover. The highest permitted level of gearing is 50%, and as at
FYE16, this was
46% on an individual loan level. The lowest permitted interest
cover of 95% was
easily met at FYE16 with the lowest individual loan coverage at
125%. Although
debt per housing unit of over GBP45,000 is particularly high
compared with other
Fitch-rated entities, debt to turnover of about 515% is in line
with the sector
average as is net debt as a share of total assets and housing
grant at 43%.
The debt repayment profile is, overall, long-term and smooth,
which mitigates
repayment pressure. However, refinancing needs will peak in 2020
and 2021. Given
Origin's lower capacity to generate current surpluses (surplus
after interest)
as a result of the rent cuts, maturing debt is likely to be
refinanced.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The standalone ratings may be downgraded in the event of:
- Greater pressure on headroom on interest cover and gearing
covenants.
- Greater reliance on sales receipts than currently expected.
- Increased volatility in operating revenue as a result of
higher exposure to
development activities and a significant increase in gearing.
The ratings may be upgraded due to a sustained improvement in
current levels of
debt per unit and debt-to-turnover.
