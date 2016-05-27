(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained the Rating
Watch Negative
for Cigna Corporation's (Cigna) 'A-' Issuer Default Rating
(IDR), 'BBB+' senior
unsecured notes, and the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings of
certain subsidiaries.
Today's action follows the completion of a periodic review of
Cigna's ratings.
Fitch had placed Cigna's ratings on Negative Watch on July 24,
2015 following
the announcement of a definitive agreement to be acquired by
Anthem, Inc.
(Anthem). Excluding the ratings-negative aspects of that planned
acquisition,
Fitch believes that today's review would have resulted in the
affirmation of
Cigna's ratings with Stable Outlooks.
Cigna's Negative Watch status reflects Fitch's expectation that
Anthem's
post-acquisition financial leverage metrics will be meaningfully
higher and its
interest-coverage ratios will be meaningfully lower than Cigna's
have been in
recent years. The Negative Watch status also reflects potential
earnings
disruptions that could arise in the short term subsequent to the
acquisition's
close as Anthem integrates Cigna from an operational and
management perspective.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The primary drivers of Cigna's ratings going forward will be
financial leverage
and debt service. Anthem is expected to issue an estimated $22
billion of debt
to partially fund its acquisition of Cigna, significantly
weakening financial
leverage ratios. Cigna reported a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.3x
and a financial
leverage ratio of 30% at March 31, 2016. Fitch estimates that
following the
close of the merger, Anthem's consolidated debt-to-EBITDA and
financial leverage
ratios will equal 4.0x and 48%, respectively.
Cigna's debt service capabilities and financial flexibility
continue to be
strong measured by interest coverage of 16.3x for the full-year
2015 and 17x
through the first three months of 2016. Fitch estimates interest
coverage for
the combined Anthem-Cigna to deteriorate to approximately 6x
following the
merger. Fitch also expects near-term financial flexibility of
Anthem-Cigna to be
somewhat constrained after funding the merger.
Favorably, the combined Anthem-Cigna would be the largest health
insurance
company ranked by membership with greater than 50 million
medical members. The
combined organization would be expected to benefit from enhanced
size and scale
as profit margins are pressured under the Affordable Care Act.
Potential disruption from merger activities has not shown up in
Cigna's
operating results, which continue at a level above the company's
current
ratings. Specifically, EBITDA margins were strong at 11% for the
full- year 2015
and 10.5% in the first quarter of 2016 (1Q16). Similarly, return
on capital was
solid at 12.9% for the full year 2015 and 12.1% in 1Q16.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch plans to resolve the Negative Rating Watch upon the close
of the merger.
If the merger proceeds along the terms announced in the
agreement, Fitch expects
to affirm the IFS ratings with a Negative Outlook and downgrade
the IDR and
senior debt ratings by one notch to match Anthem's expanded
notching.
Subsequent to the planned acquisition's close, Cigna's ratings
and Rating
Outlook will be most sensitive to Anthem's mid-to-long-term
financial leverage
metrics, ability to generate consistent earnings in light of its
rapid
membership growth and efforts to integrate Cigna, and benefits
from the combined
Cigna-Anthem organization's larger market position and
size/scale
characteristics.
Fitch would likely remove Cigna's ratings from Negative Rating
Watch and affirm
its ratings if the Cigna-Anthem merger failed to close.
Fitch has maintained the Negative Rating Watch on the following
ratings:
Cigna Corp.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--$1.2 billion commercial paper program 'F2';
--$250 million 5.375% senior notes due March 15, 2017 'BBB+';
--$131 million 6.35% senior notes due March 15, 2018 'BBB+';
--$300 million 5.125% senior notes due June 15, 2020 'BBB+';
--$250 million 4.375% senior notes due Dec. 15, 2020 'BBB+';
--$300 million 4.500% senior notes due March 15, 2021 'BBB+';
--$750 million 4.000% senior notes due Feb. 15, 2022 'BBB+';
--$17 million 8.300% senior notes due Jan. 15, 2023 'BBB+';
--$100 million 7.650% senior notes due March 1, 2023 'BBB+';
--$900 million 3.250% senior notes due April 15, 2025 'BBB+';
--$300 million 7.875% debentures due May 15, 2027 'BBB+';
--$83 million 8.300% senior notes due Jan. 15, 2033 'BBB+';
--$500 million 6.150% senior notes due Nov. 15, 2036 'BBB+';
--$300 million 5.875% senior notes due March 15, 2041 'BBB+';
--$750 million 5.375% senior notes due Feb. 15, 2042 'BBB+'.
Cigna Corp. Subsidiaries:
Connecticut General Life Insurance Company
Life Insurance Company of North America
Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York
Cigna Worldwide Insurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings 'A+'.
