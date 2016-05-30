(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Popular Espanol
S.A.'s (Popular) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'BB-' and 'bb-', respectively. The
Rating Outlook on
the bank's Long-Term IDR remains Positive. Fitch's action
follows the
announcement that Popular will make a EUR2.5bn capital increase
by end-June
2016. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR, SENIOR DEBT RATING
Popular's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings remain constrained by
its large stock
of problem assets (non-performing loans plus foreclosed assets)
and capital tied
to unreserved problem assets. Even after the planned capital
increase, and
taking into account problem asset reductions so far this year,
we project that
unreserved problem assets will continue to represent well above
100% of
Popular's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) for the rest of 2016. The
Positive Outlook,
however, reflects upside potential for the bank's ratings within
the next one to
two years, or possibly sooner, from its plans to reduce problem
asset stock.
Fitch sees potential for the bank to accelerate problem asset
disposals once it
receives the new capital, as this will assist it in writing down
book values to
a level that makes sales more attractive.
Last week, Popular announced plans to issue EUR2.5bn new shares
at 1.25 euros
per share to strengthen its balance sheet by offsetting the
capital impact from
booking about EUR4.7bn of problem asset impairment charges in
2016, which will
result in the bank reporting losses. Popular expects to maintain
its
fully-loaded CET1 ratio around 10.8% by end-2016 post capital
increase and
considering the acquisition of the card business of Barclays in
Spain.
Fitch calculates that the ratio of unreserved problem assets to
FCC could
improve substantially from a very high 217% level at end-2015.
This combined
with the bank's more ambitious plan to actively manage down
volumes of problem
assets (about EUR15bn by 2018) should provide greater margin of
manoeuvre to
absorb unexpected shocks. Popular's problem assets ratio
improved to 24.8% at
end-2015, from 26.1% at end-2014, despite slight loan
deleveraging, but will
need to reduce considerably further for ratings to be upgraded.
Fitch views the
bank's targeted problem assets coverage levels of 50% by
end-2016 to be more in
line with the sector average.
While loan impairment charges (LICs) will erode internal capital
generation in
2016, Fitch expects this to be restored in 2017 supported by
lower impairment
charges on problem assets as pressure to improve coverage levels
eases and
problem assets reduce. Also, the bank should continue to benefit
from its
resilient revenue generation capacity on the back of its good
SME franchise and
cost efficiency. The bank also has further scope to reduce
funding costs,
particularly on retail deposits, which should help to offset the
impact from the
removal of interest rate floors in January 2016.
Popular's ratings are further supported by its adequate funding
and liquidity
profile. Funding is primarily based on retail deposits, and
liquidity is
underpinned by a sizeable stock of unencumbered ECB-eligible
assets relative to
forthcoming wholesale debt maturities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of
'No Floor' of
Banco Popular reflect Fitch's belief that senior creditors can
no longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that it
becomes non-viable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Positive Outlook reflects potential rating upside if the
bank progresses in
substantially reducing problem assets (including foreclosed
assets) in 2016 and
beyond and achieves its ambitious targets convincingly, which
combined with the
completion of the capital increase, will help reduce the very
high sensitivity
of FCC to unreserved problem assets.
Conversely, any setback on asset quality improvements or on
capital could put
ratings under pressure. Similarly, a deterioration of the bank's
funding and
liquidity profile would put pressure on the ratings.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Popular's subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt issues are rated one
notch below the
bank's VR to reflect the below-average loss severity of this
type of debt
compared with average recoveries.
Popular's preference shares are rated three notches below the
bank's VR to
reflect the higher loss severity risk of these securities (two
notches) compared
with average recoveries as well as moderate risk of
non-performance relative to
its VR (one notch).
The ratings of the instruments are primarily sensitive to a
change in the bank's
VR, which drive the ratings, but also to a change in Fitch's
view of
non-performance or loss severity risk relative to the bank's
viability.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Popular:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Positive
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
Long-term senior unsecured debt programme: affirmed at 'BB-'
Short-term senior unsecured debt programme and commercial paper:
affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'B+'
Preferred Stock: affirmed at 'B-'
BPE Financiaciones S.A.:
Long-term senior unsecured debt and debt programme (guaranteed
by Popular):
affirmed at 'BB-'
Short-term senior unsecured debt programme (guaranteed by
Popular): affirmed at
'B'
BPE Preference International Limited:
Preference shares: affirmed at 'B-'
Popular Capital, S.A.
Preference shares: affirmed at 'B-'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Roger Turro
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analysts
Josu Fabo, CFA
Director
+44 20 3530 1513
Cristina Torrella
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8405
Committee Chairperson
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 203530 1095
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
