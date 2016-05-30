(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Popular Espanol S.A.'s (Popular) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Viability Rating (VR) at 'BB-' and 'bb-', respectively. The Rating Outlook on the bank's Long-Term IDR remains Positive. Fitch's action follows the announcement that Popular will make a EUR2.5bn capital increase by end-June 2016. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR, SENIOR DEBT RATING Popular's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings remain constrained by its large stock of problem assets (non-performing loans plus foreclosed assets) and capital tied to unreserved problem assets. Even after the planned capital increase, and taking into account problem asset reductions so far this year, we project that unreserved problem assets will continue to represent well above 100% of Popular's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) for the rest of 2016. The Positive Outlook, however, reflects upside potential for the bank's ratings within the next one to two years, or possibly sooner, from its plans to reduce problem asset stock. Fitch sees potential for the bank to accelerate problem asset disposals once it receives the new capital, as this will assist it in writing down book values to a level that makes sales more attractive. Last week, Popular announced plans to issue EUR2.5bn new shares at 1.25 euros per share to strengthen its balance sheet by offsetting the capital impact from booking about EUR4.7bn of problem asset impairment charges in 2016, which will result in the bank reporting losses. Popular expects to maintain its fully-loaded CET1 ratio around 10.8% by end-2016 post capital increase and considering the acquisition of the card business of Barclays in Spain. Fitch calculates that the ratio of unreserved problem assets to FCC could improve substantially from a very high 217% level at end-2015. This combined with the bank's more ambitious plan to actively manage down volumes of problem assets (about EUR15bn by 2018) should provide greater margin of manoeuvre to absorb unexpected shocks. Popular's problem assets ratio improved to 24.8% at end-2015, from 26.1% at end-2014, despite slight loan deleveraging, but will need to reduce considerably further for ratings to be upgraded. Fitch views the bank's targeted problem assets coverage levels of 50% by end-2016 to be more in line with the sector average. While loan impairment charges (LICs) will erode internal capital generation in 2016, Fitch expects this to be restored in 2017 supported by lower impairment charges on problem assets as pressure to improve coverage levels eases and problem assets reduce. Also, the bank should continue to benefit from its resilient revenue generation capacity on the back of its good SME franchise and cost efficiency. The bank also has further scope to reduce funding costs, particularly on retail deposits, which should help to offset the impact from the removal of interest rate floors in January 2016. Popular's ratings are further supported by its adequate funding and liquidity profile. Funding is primarily based on retail deposits, and liquidity is underpinned by a sizeable stock of unencumbered ECB-eligible assets relative to forthcoming wholesale debt maturities. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'No Floor' of Banco Popular reflect Fitch's belief that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that it becomes non-viable. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The Positive Outlook reflects potential rating upside if the bank progresses in substantially reducing problem assets (including foreclosed assets) in 2016 and beyond and achieves its ambitious targets convincingly, which combined with the completion of the capital increase, will help reduce the very high sensitivity of FCC to unreserved problem assets. Conversely, any setback on asset quality improvements or on capital could put ratings under pressure. Similarly, a deterioration of the bank's funding and liquidity profile would put pressure on the ratings. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Any upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Popular's subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt issues are rated one notch below the bank's VR to reflect the below-average loss severity of this type of debt compared with average recoveries. Popular's preference shares are rated three notches below the bank's VR to reflect the higher loss severity risk of these securities (two notches) compared with average recoveries as well as moderate risk of non-performance relative to its VR (one notch). The ratings of the instruments are primarily sensitive to a change in the bank's VR, which drive the ratings, but also to a change in Fitch's view of non-performance or loss severity risk relative to the bank's viability. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: Popular: Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Positive Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF' Long-term senior unsecured debt programme: affirmed at 'BB-' Short-term senior unsecured debt programme and commercial paper: affirmed at 'B' Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'B+' Preferred Stock: affirmed at 'B-' BPE Financiaciones S.A.: Long-term senior unsecured debt and debt programme (guaranteed by Popular): affirmed at 'BB-' Short-term senior unsecured debt programme (guaranteed by Popular): affirmed at 'B' BPE Preference International Limited: Preference shares: affirmed at 'B-' Popular Capital, S.A. 