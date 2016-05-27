(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded U.S.J. -
Acucar e Alcool
S.A's (USJ) foreign and local currency Long-Term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
to 'CCC' from 'RD' and its National Scale rating to 'CCC(bra)'
from 'RD(bra)'.
At the same time, Fitch has assigned a 'CCC+/RR3' rating to the
new USD197
million secured notes due 2021, and affirmed the rating on the
remaining USD29
million senior unsecured notes due 2019 at 'CCC' with revision
to 'RR4' from
'RR2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of USJ's IDRs to 'CCC' follows the conclusion on May
17, 2016 of the
debt exchange offer for the USD275 million senior unsecured
bonds due 2019 with
approximately 90% of the noteholders participating in the
exchange. According to
the terms of the new notes, the company will have the option to
defer coupon
payments in 2016 and 2017 and pay accrued interest at maturity,
which has been
extended to 2021 from 2019.
The upgrade also reflects Fitch's expectation for the company to
achieve
neutral-to-positive free cash flow (FCF) in the next two years
given the
positive pricing environment for sugar and ethanol, and the
deferral of coupon
payments in 2016 and 2017. Nevertheless, 'CCC' rating still
reflects Fitch's
concern on the company's ability to meet its financial
obligations given the
still challenging refinancing prospects for Brazilian Sugar and
Ethanol (S&E)
companies.
Fitch expects the deferral of coupon payments for the exchanged
notes, which
amounted to USD197 million, to save USJ approximately USD25
million in annual
interest payments. If USJ defers coupon payments in 2016 and
2017, the coupon
rate will increase to 12% for these two years and return to the
original 9.875%
in the following years. The RR3 Recovery Rating of the new notes
reflect good
recovery prospects as it is secured by USJ's Araras mill, land
properties and
sugar cane.
On a pro forma basis Fitch expects USJ's cash position to amount
to BRL70
million and short-term debt to reach BRL 280 million as of
FY2016, with FCF
still in negative territory and net leverage at 5.5x. While
Fitch does not
expect material improvements in the cash-to-short-term debt
coverage, the
company is forecast to generate neutral to positive FCF and
improve its net
leverage within the 4.5 - 5.0x range in FY2017.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Crushed sugar cane volumes of 3.2 million tons in 2015/2016
and gradual
increases of 5% thereafter;
--Mix relatively unchanged at 66% sugar and 34% ethanol for the
projected
period;
--Average sugar prices at around BRL1,400/ton in 2016/2017 and
beyond;
--Domestic ethanol prices keep their historical correlation with
international
sugar prices;
--No dividends coming from SJC Bioenergia (SJC) in 2016/2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The company's ratings could be downgraded if liquidity
deteriorates further
and/or the expected positive FCF for FY2017 does not
materialize. Ratings will
be downgraded to 'D' and D(bra) if the company formally files
for bankruptcy
protection.
The rating on the USD29 million senior unsecured notes due 2019
could be
downgraded should the company's secured debt proportion increase
in coming
months, resulting in deterioration in recovery prospects. The
notes' current RR4
Recovery Rating reflects average recovery prospects given
default.
An upgrade to higher categories is unlikely over the short-term
given USJ's
persistently high refinancing risks.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
U.S.J. - Acucar e Alcool S.A:
--Foreign and local currency Long-Term IDRs upgraded to 'CCC'
from 'RD';
--Long-Term National Scale rating upgraded to 'CCC(bra)' from
'RD(bra)';
--USD197 million senior secured notes, due 2021, assigned rating
of 'CCC+/RR3';
--USD29 million senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at
'CCC', revised to
'RR4' from 'RR2'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudio Miori
Associate Director
+55 11 4504-2207
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7 andar, Sao Paulo, SP - CEP 01418-100
Secondary Analyst
Alexandre Garcia
Associate Director
+55 11 4504-2616
Committee Chairperson
Ricardo Carvalho
Senior Director
+55 21 4503-2627
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
