HONG KONG, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of China's five
large state-owned
commercial banks at 'A' with Stable Outlooks. The Short-Term
IDRs were affirmed
at 'F1'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The five banks are: Agricultural Bank of China Limited (ABC),
Bank of China Ltd
(BOC), Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (BOCOM), China
Construction Bank
Corporation (CCB) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
(ICBC).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
All of the Long-Term IDRs are based on state support, and are at
the banks'
Support Rating Floors, reflecting an extremely high probability
of extraordinary
support from the central government in the event of stress.
The banks' Support Ratings (SR) of '1' and Support Rating Floors
(SRF) of 'A'
reflect their systemic importance and thus an extremely high
propensity for the
state to support them, if required. Combined, the state-owned
commercial banks
account for 39% of sector assets domestically and are viewed as
pivotal to the
financing of China's economy, though their market shares have
been declining
over the past few years due to slower asset growth than other
Chinese commercial
banks and the state-owned policy banks. The banks are also
likely to play major
roles in financing activities abroad, including expansion by
Chinese corporates
and infrastructure projects supporting strategic government
initiatives.
All the state banks are expected to be designated as domestic
systemically
important financial institutions (SIFIs), while four of them
(ABC, BOC, CCB and
ICBC) are already designated as global SIFIs. The central
government is
ultimately the largest shareholder of all the five state banks,
and has a track
record of providing solvency and asset quality support to the
banks.
Consequently, the banks' SRFs remain closely linked to China's
sovereign rating
(A+/Stable). As support is not expected to diminish in the
foreseeable future,
the Outlook on the IDRs remains Stable, unless there is any
change to the
sovereign rating, which may imply changes in the state's ability
or propensity
to support the banking system.
VIABILITY RATINGS
The Viability Ratings (VRs) of China's state banks are in the
'bb' category and
remain the highest in the sector. Relative to other Chinese
commercial banks,
the state banks generally exhibit superior funding and
liquidity, smaller credit
exposure and off-balance-sheet activities, and higher
loss-absorption capacity.
These trends continue to support the higher VRs for state banks
relative to
other Chinese commercial banks. In Fitch's view, the state banks
would likely
most benefit from depositor flight to safety, providing some
support to their
VRs in a stress scenario.
While key financial metrics of the state banks appear comparable
to more highly
rated banks in developed markets, many aspects of their
financial profiles (for
example, capitalisation, profitability, liquidity and
off-balance sheet
exposures) do not compare as well with major banks in other
emerging markets,
where, as in China, risks tend to be higher with rising
uncertainties over the
authorities' commitment to reform.
Eventual asset quality deterioration and/or margin erosion are
common in
emerging markets that have experienced rapid accumulation of
credit over a
sustained period, though China's deposit-funded banking system
would allow for
greater flexibility for authorities to work through China's debt
problem at its
own pace. Recognition of greater asset impairment may only come
after the banks
have built up further buffers, credit/economic growth is deemed
sustainable by
China's authorities, and/or the system is viewed as less
vulnerable to
contagion.
Fitch's analysis of asset quality focuses more on
loss-absorption buffers
(including factors such as capitalisation, loan loss reserve
coverage, and
profitability) than on reported NPL ratios, given the
limitations on data
disclosure and transparency, as well as the significant amount
of non-loan
credit and the frequency of regulatory intervention to support
borrowers. On
average, the five state banks had loss-absorption buffers
equivalent to 7.9% of
credit based on end-2015 data (Fitch-rated commercial banks in
China: 6.6%),
which show the level of deterioration they can withstand before
some form of
remedial action would be likely to be required to restore
capital to a
sustainable level.
Although China's banking system has been accumulating large
off-balance-sheet
exposures, including through transactions with non-banks, and it
is not always
clear in such transactions with whom ultimate risks resides, the
state banks are
considered to be less exposed to such activities than other
Chinese commercial
banks. Wealth-management products (WMPs) outstanding for the
system rose 56%
over the year to CNY23.5trn at end-2015, and 37% of these are
issued by state
banks. WMPs' short tenors, asset-liability mismatches and
limited disclosure of
underlying assets have the potential to pose meaningful
contingent risk to the
banks.
Fitch expects net interest margins (NIMs) to contract further in
2016 given
prior rounds of interest rate cuts and full deposit rate
liberalisation, which
became effective in October 2015. Reported profitability is
likely to decline
year-on-year in 2016, although a potential relaxation in minimum
provisioning
requirements may alleviate near-term earnings pressures. The
state banks'
provision coverage on average dropped to 163% with NPL ratio of
1.72% at
end-1Q16, and some banks already reported coverage ratios that
are below 150%,
implying regulatory forbearance and raising the prospect that
minimum
requirements will be lowered further to help ease pressures on
bank
profitability as they deal with higher reported loan
deterioration.
Reported core capital ratios, however, did improve for the state
banks in 2015
as they scaled back on credit growth. Total capital ratios also
improved, partly
due to additional capital raising, which helped to fortify the
balance sheet for
the state banks. That said, the sufficiency of bank capital may
come under
pressure if more assets are brought back onto the balance
sheets.
While the banks are audited, local requirements for disclosure
and accounting
detail could be enhanced relative to other highly rated
jurisdictions and bank
systems. Should Chinese authorities (as key stakeholders or
owners) influence
bank risk appetite, it could potentially overshadow strategic
decision making,
governance and risk management. Consequently, while this can
constrain the VRs
of the state banks, it further underpins the prospects of
ordinary and
extraordinary support from the same authorities, which can be
made available in
various forms.
SENIOR DEBT AND SUBORDINATED NOTES
The senior debt instruments are rated in line with the banks'
IDRs of 'A', as
they are considered to be unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the banks.
The Tier 2 subordinated (Basel III compliant) note ratings are
in accordance
with Fitch's hybrid securities criteria, and reflect
expectations that the
authorities will extend support to the banks so as to avoid them
triggering
non-viability clauses. As such, the anchor rating is the banks'
IDRs. However,
since the notes are to be fully written down if non-viability is
triggered, they
are notched twice from the IDRs.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Amipeace Limited is a wholly owned special purpose vehicle (SPV)
of Bank of
China Group Investment Limited in Hong Kong. Azure Orbit II
International
Finance Limited is an offshore SPV managed by Bank of
Communications Financial
Leasing Co., Ltd (BOCOM Leasing; A/Stable), a wholly owned
subsidiary of BOCOM.
Both SPVs were established with the sole purpose of undertaking
offshore debt
issuance of their parent entities.
As wholly owned subsidiaries, Fitch expects these SPVs would
receive very strong
support from their ultimate parents in the mainland in the event
of repayment
strains. In fact, current senior debt issuance by Amipeace
Limited is guaranteed
by BOC's Macau branch, while Azure Orbit II International
Finance Limited's debt
is guaranteed by BOCOM's Macau branch. Hence, the Long- and
Short-Term Ratings
of these instruments are derived from those of their parents at
'A' and 'F1'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Any changes to the IDRs, SRs and SRFs will be tied to shifts in
the central
government's propensity and/or ability to support these banks.
Persistent rapid
growth across the financial system (including non-bank credit
extension) means
that potential claims on the state continue to increase and thus
there may be
potential erosion of the state's ability to support the banks,
leading to
pressure on support-driven IDRs.
However, Fitch believes that absent any negative action on the
sovereign rating,
support for the state banks is less likely to diminish than
would be the case
for other Chinese commercial banks. It remains unclear how the
adherence to a
state-controlled status, as stipulated in BOCOM's ownership
reform plans, would
affect state support for the state banks. For the time being,
the agency does
not expect the state's propensity to support the state banks to
reduce
significantly as long as the state banks remain highly
influenced by the state
(including influence from authorities to extend credit in
support of public
policy).
VIABILITY RATINGS
The challenging operating environment in China remains a key
rating constraint -
the sovereign rating and economic environment are most likely to
influence VRs
to the downside, while further development of financial markets
and the
regulatory framework could support higher VRs in future.
VR upgrades for the state banks are possible if Fitch considers
the operating
environment to have stabilised. This would likely be evidenced
by the pace of
credit growth slowing to a more sustainable level,
off-balance-sheet activities
reducing or being less of a concern (including due to greater
transparency
around such activities), greater confidence that reported asset
quality ratios
will hold, or the banks having improved loss-absorption capacity
(building risk
buffers such as raising of additional capital) and/or
strengthened their deposit
funding and liquidity. The agency has noted improvement in some
of these areas
for the state banks, but the resilience of such improvement is
under question if
more asset impairment is recognised, or if credit growth
accelerates.
Downgrades of VRs could be triggered by further excessive on-
and off-balance
sheet growth, which renders capital more vulnerable to
deterioration, if asset
quality deterioration undermines solvency, or if funding and
liquidity strains
become more binding. Although much of the sector benefits from a
degree of
ordinary support from Chinese authorities in the form of
forbearance, whether in
relation to on/off-balance sheet exposures or strict
interpretation of
prudential limits, the state banks arguably benefit most.
However, if this was
to reduce, VRs could come under pressure as vulnerabilities
would become further
exposed.
SENIOR DEBT AND SUBORDINATED NOTES
The ratings on the senior debt instruments and subordinated
notes are primarily
sensitive to a change in the banks' IDRs.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Any changes to the programme ratings under Amipeace Limited and
Azure Orbit II
International Finance Limited will be directly correlated to BOC
and BOCOM's
IDRs, which in turn will reflect any shift in the perceived
willingness or
ability of China's government to support BOC and BOCOM in a full
and timely
manner.
The rating actions on China's five large state banks are as
follows:
Agricultural Bank of China Limited:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
- USD15bn medium-term note programme affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
- CNY600m 4.15% senior unsecured notes due 2017 affirmed at 'A'
- USD400m 2.125% senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at 'A'
- USD500m 2.75% senior unsecured notes due 2020 affirmed at 'A'
Bank of China Ltd:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
- Senior unsecured certificate of deposit programme affirmed at
'A'/' F1'
- Senior unsecured euro commercial paper and certificate of
deposit programme
affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
- Senior unsecured medium-term note programme affirmed at
'A'/'F1'
- Senior unsecured Bons a Moyen Terme Negociables (BMTN)
programme Long-Term
Rating affirmed at 'A'.
- Chinese yuan senior unsecured notes (issued by Bank of China
Taipei Branch)
affirmed at 'A' /'AA+(twn)'
- Chinese yuan senior unsecured notes (issued by Bank of China
London,
Singapore, Luxembourg, Paris and Abu Dhabi Branch) affirmed at
'A'
- US dollar senior unsecured notes (issued by Bank of China Hong
Kong Branch)
affirmed at 'A'
- Singapore dollar senior unsecured notes (issued by Bank of
China Singapore
Branch) affirmed at 'A'
- Euro senior unsecured notes (issued by Bank of China Hungary
Branch) affirmed
at 'A'
- Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes affirmed at
'BBB+'
Amipeace Limited:
- Senior unsecured, guaranteed medium-term note programme
affirmed at 'A'
- USD600m 2% guaranteed notes due 2016 affirmed at 'A'
- USD300m 2.375% guaranteed notes due 2017 affirmed at 'A'
- USD300m 3.125% guaranteed notes due 2019 affirmed at 'A
Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
- Senior unsecured euro medium-term note programme (EMTN) issued
by Bank of
Communications Hong Kong Branch) affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
- Chinese yuan senior unsecured notes (issued by Bank of
Communications Hong
Kong Branch) affirmed at 'A'
- Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes affirmed at
'BBB+'
Azure Orbit II International Finance Limited:
- Senior unsecured medium-term note programme affirmed at 'A'
- USD500m 3.375% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at 'A'
- USD385m 3.125% senior unsecured notes due 2020 affirmed at 'A'
- EUR100m senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at 'A'
China Construction Bank Corporation:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
- Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes affirmed at
'BBB+'
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
