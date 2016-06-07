(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Mainland China Exposure Data File
- June 2016
here
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 07 (Fitch) Foreign banks' mainland
China exposure
(MCE) is declining alongside the slowdown in economic growth,
but it remains a
significant concentration and source of risk for several banking
systems
including Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore and Taiwan, says Fitch
Ratings.
Fitch's updated and relaunched MCE Data File, published on 7
June, shows foreign
banks' claims in mainland China declining to USD1,585bn by
end-2015, down from
USD1,831bn a year earlier. Exposures at European, UK, North
American and Hong
Kong banks showed double-digit percentage declines, while APAC
MCE fell by 7%.
<script id="infogram_0_f81ad57d-5c46-4f6c-8dab-096eb9f9bcfc"
title="Foreign
Banks' Claims on China" src="//e.infogr.am/js/embed.js?vr0"
type="text/javascript">
Hong Kong banks' MCE had declined to 27.3% of system-wide assets
at end-2015,
down from 32.8% a year earlier. This marked the first decline in
MCE in a
decade, and was driven especially by a decline in claims on
mainland banks. As a
result, the breakdown of Hong Kong banks' gross MCE shifted in
2015, with
non-bank loans accounting for a much greater proportion of the
exposure relative
to claims on banks.
Locally incorporated authorized institutions (AIs) and branches
of foreign banks
still account for a large majority of non-bank lending gross
MCE, at over 80%.
Mainland Chinese subsidiaries of local AIs account for the
remainder. When
broken down by borrower, Hong Kong banks' MCE is mostly to
state-owned entities
(42% of non-bank loans) and non-mainland entities (38%). Fitch
expects lending
to onshore Chinese borrowers to increase as banks, including
HSBC, focus on that
segment for expansion.
Hong Kong still accounts for nearly half of foreign banks'
claims on mainland
China, however, and the still-large MCE makes Hong Kong banks
vulnerable in the
event of a sudden deceleration or hard landing in China. Such a
deceleration is
not our core scenario, but Fitch maintains that banks' asset
quality and
liquidity would be significantly tested if such a risk-event
were to occur.
Fitch estimates the Hong Kong banking system's China NPL ratio
to rise to
1.5%-2.0% by end-2016, up from below 1%.
There are significant disparities and divergences between Hong
Kong banks
regarding their MCE and its composition. Continued aggressive
expansion into the
mainland over the medium term, at a time of decelerating growth
and reduced
exposures for most other banks, could affect a lender's credit
profile. Changes
in the composition of borrowers from banks and state-owned firms
to private
entities in China could also be an important driver of credit
profiles in
future. As shown in the MCE Data File report, there have been
notable changes in
lending composition in several Hong Kong banks.
Further detailed information on Hong Kong banks' Mainland China
Exposure can be
found in Fitch's upgraded "Mainland China Exposure Data File".
Additional data
including MCE breakdowns, NPL-ratios and display functionalities
have been
added. The report can be accessed on www.fitchratings.com or
through the link
below.
Contacts:
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Justin Patrie
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.