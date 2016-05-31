(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based
Bharti Airtel
Limited's (Bharti) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The agency has also affirmed
the ratings on
Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) B.V's bonds. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market-Leading Position: Bharti's 'BBB-' rating reflects its
established market
leadership in the Indian wireless services industry, where it
has a 31% revenue
market share; its diversified and integrated telecom operations;
and its
ownership of a large share of India's most-efficient spectrum
assets.
Stable Leverage: We expect its FFO-adjusted net leverage to
remain around
1.8x-2.0x for the financial year ending March 2017 (FY16: 1.8x,
excluding USD5bn
deferred spectrum costs), supported by stable cash flow
generation and its
strategy to sell non-core assets to pay down debt. Its market
position is likely
to remain intact despite rising competition, as weaker telcos
exit the market.
The company has been bolstering its spectrum assets and now has
the ability to
offer 3G/4G services on a pan-India basis, unlike most of its
peers.
Competition May Dilute Profitability: We forecast Bharti's FY17
operating
EBITDAR margin to decline by 100bp due to higher competition in
its Indian
operations. Competition could intensify as Reliance Jio (Jio),
part of Reliance
Industries Ltd (RIL, BBB-/Stable), may offer cheaper and faster
data services
starting 2HFY17 as it is backed by sufficient spectrum assets
and access to
funds.
The full effect on Bharti's profitability could materialise only
in FY18 when
Jio is likely to be able to offer its services on a pan-India
basis. Also, we
think that Bharti could realise some benefits of higher data
usage, which could
partially offset the potential tariffs declines.
Lower Revenue per User: We forecast Bharti's revenue to grow by
mid-single-digit
percentage in FY17 despite blended average revenue per user
(ARPU) in its Indian
operations could fall by 5%-6% to INR185 or USD2.7 (FY16:
INR194) as Jio's entry
will arrest the rise in data ARPU. Voice ARPU will continue to
fall on
cannibalisation by rising data usage.
Limited FCF; High Capex: We forecast Bharti to break even on a
FCF basis in FY17
(FY16: FCF deficit of INR40bn) as its cash flow from operations
of
INR250bn-260bn will be just sufficient to fund its large capex
requirements and
moderate dividends. We forecast its capex to be around
INR220bn-230bn during
FY17, which includes its core capex of INR205bn and around
INR25bn for spectrum
payments. The core capex includes investments to improve its
3G/4G networks to
compete effectively against Jio and to reduce the frequency of
call drops.
Commitment to Deleverage: We do not expect Bharti to make
another large
debt-funded acquisition given management's commitment to sell
non-core assets to
reduce debt. During FY17, we expect Bharti to receive net
proceeds from assets
sales, including about INR45bn from the sale of towers and
African operations
for INR58bn. It will likely use these funds to pay for its
spectrum acquisition
from Videocon Ltd and Aircel Ltd for INR70bn
During FY16, Bharti received about INR105bn from the sale and
lease back of
towers in eight African countries. We do not expect Bharti to
bid in the
upcoming auction of 700MHz in India, given the high indicative
price for this
spectrum, limited device availability and the company's
ownership of alternative
spectrum (1800MHz/2300MHz) to roll out 4G services.
African Profitability to Decline: We expect the African
operations' FY17 EBITDA
margin to decline by 100bp-200bp (FY16: 21%) due to divestment
of two more
profitable operations in Burkina Faso and Sierra Leone,
depreciating currencies
and potentially lower tariffs due to higher competition.
Regulatory risks
increased in Nigeria, Bharti's largest African operation,
following by the
regulator's decision to impose a USD3.9bn fine (originally
USD5.2bn) on market
leader MTN Group Limited (BBB-/Stable) due to delays in
disconnecting mobile
lines with improper registration. Bharti's Nigerian operations
have so far been
unaffected by such developments.
Market Share Gains: Bharti has gained subscriber market share in
Nigeria and is
now closing in on the second-largest operator, Globacom Ltd, at
23% market share
each. However, MTN still has a much greater share at 39%. During
FY16, the
African operations' EBITDA margin declined to its lowest level
since acquisition
of 21% (FY15: 22%) due to severe local-currency depreciation and
weaker economic
growth, which have been affected by the slide in oil prices
Blended ARPU fell by
3% to USD4.2 as rising data usage partly offset the 10% fall in
voice tariffs.
Adequate Liquidity: At end-March 2016, Bharti's cash and
equivalents balance of
USD1.6bn was sufficient to cover its maturing debt of USD980m
and USD660m in
FY17 and FY18 respectively. We expect Bharti to refinance its
FY19 and FY20 debt
maturities totalling about USD3.2bn. Its access to capital is
solid as
demonstrated during FY14-FY15 when it tapped capital markets
multiple times and
raised an aggregate of USD2.3bn.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue to rise by mid-single-digit driven by growing data
revenue in Indian
operations.
- Operating EBITDAR margin to decline to 34% in FY17 and 31% in
FY18 due to
increase in competition as Reliance Jio likely offers cheaper
data tariffs.
(Please refer to <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/873980
">2016
Outlook: Indian Telecommunications Services, dated 20
November 2015 for
details on Fitch's view on the industry.)
- Capex/revenue to be around 24%-25% given it needs to invest to
bolster its
data networks to prevent a potential loss of subscribers to Jio.
- Bharti to receive about INR45bn from sale of towers and
African operations for
INR58bn and will pay for spectrum acquisitions of INR70bn from
Videocon Ltd and
Aircel Ltd.
- Effective interest rate of about 5.5%-6%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could individually or
collectively lead to
negative rating actions include:
- A higher-than-expected regulatory charge or M&A activity
resulting in
FFO-adjusted net leverage remaining above 2.5x on a sustained
basis
- A downgrade of India's 'BBB-' Country Ceiling
Positive: Given the company's business profile and investment
needs, Fitch
currently does not envisage any upgrade to Bharti's ratings in
the medium term.
Bharti's ratings are not constrained by India's Country Ceiling,
so an upgrade
in the Country Ceiling will not necessarily lead to an upgrade
of Bharti's
ratings.
Full List of Rating Actions:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating affirmed at
'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Rating on 4.375% USD1bn guaranteed senior unsecured notes due
2025 affirmed at
'BBB-'
The following notes issued by Bharti Airtel International
(Netherlands) B.V. and
guaranteed by Bharti Airtel Limited have also been affirmed:
- 5.35% USD1bn guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2024 at
'BBB-'
- 5.125% USD1.5bn guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2023 at
'BBB-'
- 3.375% EUR750m guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2021 at
'BBB-'
- 3% CHF350m guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2020 at
'BBB-'
- 4% EUR1bn guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2018 at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec City Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Committee Chairperson
Jeong Min Pak
Senior Director
+82 2 3278 8360
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005326
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.