Indonesia has assigned
National Ratings to PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk's (Maybank
Indonesia;
BBB/AAA(idn)/Stable) proposed issuance of rupiah sharia senior
and rupiah
subordinated bonds as follows:
- Sharia senior bonds up to a maximum of IDR700bn with a
maturity of three years
assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)'
- Subordinated bonds up to a maximum of IDR800bn with a maturity
of seven years
assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(idn)'
The bonds are issued under Maybank Indonesia's existing sharia
senior Debt
Programme I of up to IDR1trn and subordinated Debt Programme II
of up to
IDR3trn, to which Fitch had previously assigned National
Long-Term Ratings of
'AAA(idn)' and 'AA(idn)', respectively. The proceeds will be
used to support
business growth.
'AAA' Long-Term National Ratings denote the highest rating
assigned by Fitch on
its national rating scale for that country. This rating is
assigned to issuers
or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk
relative to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed senior debt is rated at the same level as Maybank
Indonesia's
National Long-Term Rating as it constitutes direct,
unsubordinated and senior
unsecured obligations of the company and ranks equally with all
other unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations.
The proposed subordinated debt is rated two notches below
Maybank Indonesia's
National Long-Term Rating - one notch for loss severity
(reflecting their
write-down features), and one notch for non-performance risk
(reflecting their
subordinated status and coupon and/or principal deferral risk).
The notes will
represent direct, subordinated and unsecured obligations of the
bank and rank
equally with all its other unsecured and subordinated
obligations.
Maybank Indonesia's rating reflects Fitch's view of a high
likelihood of timely
support from its higher-rated parent, Malaysia-based Malayan
Banking Berhad
(Maybank; A-/Negative), in time of need. This view is based on
Maybank
Indonesia's strategic importance to Maybank's regional business
expansion in
south-east Asia, the parent's majority ownership/control, and a
high level of
integration with its parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes in the bank's National Rating would affect these
issue ratings.
Downward rating pressure may arise from a multi-notch downgrade
of the parent's
rating or any developments leading to a weakening of perceived
support from the
parent, such as major changes to ownership or a significant
weakening in the
parent's financial ability, although Fitch believes this to be a
remote prospect
in the near to medium term. There is no rating upside for the
bank's rating as
it is at the top of the scale.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 30 March 2016
