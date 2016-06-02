(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
maintained the Rating
Watch Negative (RWN) on Advanced Semiconductor Engineering,
Inc.'s (ASE) 'BBB'
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), 'BBB' senior
unsecured rating and
'A+(twn)' National Long-Term Rating, The agency has
simultaneously maintained
the RWN on the 'BBB' rating on Anstock II Limited's USD300m
2.125% senior
unsecured guaranteed notes due 2017.
Today's action follows the joint statement issued by ASE and
Siliconware
Precision Industries Co., Ltd. (SPIL) on 26 May 2015 to promote
a cooperation
plan by establishing a holding company to own 100% of the equity
interests of
both ASE and SPIL. Fitch placed ASE's ratings on RWN on 17
December 2015
following ASE's proposed cash acquisition of the SPIL shares
that it did not
own. Unlike the previous takeover plan, the latest cooperation
plan has more
support from SPIL's board of directors.
The joint statement is not binding. ASE and SPIL are scheduled
to hold their
respective board meetings by 25 June 2016 to gain approval to
sign an agreement
on the planned share purchases to form the holding company. The
proposed
transactions would be subject to regulatory approvals and
endorsement by
shareholders of the two companies. We expect the proposed
transactions to be
completed in 1Q17 at the earliest.
If the proposed cooperation proceeds, ASE's ratings are likely
to be based on
the consolidated credit profile of the holding company, given
the strong
financial, operating and strategic linkages between ASE and the
holding company.
ASE's Negative Watch reflects Fitch's belief that the holding
company's
consolidated financial leverage may be significantly higher than
that of ASE.
However, the business risk of the combined group will be reduced
due to stronger
market share and opportunities to achieve cost synergies and
benefits from
pooling resources.
The Rating Watch will be resolved when the completion of the
proposed
transactions is certain and the capital structure, financial
profile and
policies of the combined group are clear. We may affirm the
ratings at their
current levels with Stable Outlook or downgrade the ratings,
though this is
likely to be limited to a single notch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weaker Leverage: We estimate that, if the cooperation proceeds
and is funded
entirely by debt, the holding company's consolidated pro-forma
funds flow from
operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage could exceed 3.0x in 2017
compared with 2.4x
in 2015, compared to our downgrade rating guideline of 2.0x for
ASE on a
standalone basis. We expect it will take two to three years for
the group to
deleverage to below 2.5x, depending on recovery in the global
semiconductor
industry, achievement of cost and capex synergies and the
group's dividend
policy.
The proposed deal will involve swapping each ASE share for 0.5
shares of the
holding company and the holding company paying TWD55 in cash for
each SPIL
share. The offer for SPIL shares that ASE does not own,
including the shares
resulting from the likely conversion of SPIL's USD400m
outstanding convertible
bonds, would cost TWD130bn (USD4bn) in cash, which may be funded
by new debt.
Stronger Position: We recognise the business benefits of the
deal to ASE, in
terms of improvements in revenue market share to about 30% in
the outsourced
semiconductor assembly and testing industry, opportunity to
achieve cost
synergies and benefits from pooling resources to cater for the
fast-growing
"system-in-package" business. The cost synergies may, however,
be offset by some
revenue losses should customers choose to diversify business
away from the
combined group.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions for
the combined
entity, which has yet to gain regulatory and shareholders'
approvals, include:
- Successful completion of the establishment and listing of the
holding company
in 2017 at the terms of the joint statement announced by both
ASE and SPIL on 26
May 2016
- Gradual recovery in the worldwide semiconductor market, with
marginal growth
in 2016 and moderate growth in 2017
- Progressive achievement of cost and capex synergies over the
medium term
- Substantial cut in dividend payout in the first three years
immediately after
the completion of formation of the holding company
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch plans to resolve the RWN once completion of the
cooperation is practically
certain and there is clarity on future capital structure and
financial policies,
which may take place more than six months in the future. The
final ratings will
depend on the pro-forma leverage on completion and on the
visibility and
credibility of a sustainable deleveraging path using
post-dividend free cash
flow and potential new equity proceeds. We may affirm the
ratings at their
current level with Stable Outlook, if, following discussions
with the company,
we determine that the lower business risk offsets the higher
financial risk
associated with weaker credit metrics.
Positive rating action is currently not envisaged. If the
cooperation does not
proceed, Fitch would likely remove ASE's ratings from RWN and
affirm its
ratings.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: At end-March 2016, ASE's had unrestricted
cash of TWD45bn
and available undrawn committed facilities of TWD173bn, compared
with short-term
debt of TWD50bn and the potential cash need of TWD130bn relating
to the proposed
deal to form a holding company to own ASE and SPIL.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has maintained the Negative Rating Watch on the following
ratings:
Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc.
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'BBB'
- National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(twn)'
- Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating of 'BBB'
Anstock II Limited
- Rating on USD300m 2.125% senior unsecured guaranteed notes due
2017 of 'BBB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec City Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
