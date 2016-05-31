(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, May 31 (Fitch) The acquisition of
Philippine-based San Miguel
Corp.'s (SMC) telecom operations by Philippine Long Distance
Telephone Company
(PLDT, BBB/Stable) and Globe Telecom (BBB-/Stable) removes the
threat of
heightened competition in the sector at the cost of a temporary
increase in
leverage for the two incumbent operators, Fitch Ratings says. In
addition, the
acquisition will provide PLDT and Globe with access to efficient
700MHz spectrum
to expand data services in what is still predominantly a 2G
mobile market.
PLDT and Globe Telecom have announced that they will each
acquire 50% of SMC's
telecom subsidiary for a total enterprise value of PHP70bn
(USD1.5bn), including
assumed debt of PHP17bn. PLDT and Globe Telecom will jointly
manage SMC's
telecom subsidiaries.
We believe the two incumbents moderate ratings headroom will
come down following
the acquisition. PLDT plans to partly fund this acquisition
through the sale of
its 25% stake in Meralco, an electricity distribution company,
for PHP26bn. We
believe that post-acquisition, PLDT's FFO-adjusted net leverage
will worsen by
only 0.1x-0.2x to 2.6x-2.7x - still below the 3.0x at which
Fitch may consider
negative rating action on its Local-Currency Issuer Default
Rating. For Globe
Telecom, assuming it will fund the entire consideration through
debt, its
FFO-adjusted net leverage will deteriorate to 3.0x, still within
our negative
rating threshold of 3.5x for its ratings.
We believe that the incumbents' business profiles will
strengthen with the
acquisition, which removes the challenge from SMC to the duopoly
market
structure. Globe Telecom could reap more benefits as it has
greater exposure to
the mobile sector, which accounts for 76% of its revenue. By
comparison, PLDT's
wireless business contributes 63% of its revenue.
Nevertheless, we believe that both PLDT and Globe will invest
aggressively to
expand their data services, now that they will have access to
the coveted 700MHz
spectrum, which is able to penetrate walls and is useful to
provide in-building
coverage. In 2016, PLDT and Globe are likely to have capex of
about USD1bn and
USD850m, respectively, which are the highest amounts in the last
five years for
both companies. The Philippine mobile market is highly
saturated, but most users
are on 2G networks - which provide telcos with plenty
opportunities if they
offer faster 4G LTE services.
SMC's exit reflects the significant investment required to roll
out network
infrastructure to compete with the incumbents, especially given
that PLDT and
Globe would be reluctant to share their tower and associated
infrastructure with
the new entrant. SMC held the coveted 700MHz but failed to roll
out a network;
and in March 2016, Telstra - Australia's largest telco - exited
a joint venture
that SMC planned to use to develop its telecom business.
As part of the deal, SMC's telecom subsidiary will have to
return part of its
spectrum back to the government, which could result in a fresh
government
auction that would allow the entry of a new telco.
