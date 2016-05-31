(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, May 31 (Fitch) The acquisition of Philippine-based San Miguel Corp.'s (SMC) telecom operations by Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT, BBB/Stable) and Globe Telecom (BBB-/Stable) removes the threat of heightened competition in the sector at the cost of a temporary increase in leverage for the two incumbent operators, Fitch Ratings says. In addition, the acquisition will provide PLDT and Globe with access to efficient 700MHz spectrum to expand data services in what is still predominantly a 2G mobile market. PLDT and Globe Telecom have announced that they will each acquire 50% of SMC's telecom subsidiary for a total enterprise value of PHP70bn (USD1.5bn), including assumed debt of PHP17bn. PLDT and Globe Telecom will jointly manage SMC's telecom subsidiaries. We believe the two incumbents moderate ratings headroom will come down following the acquisition. PLDT plans to partly fund this acquisition through the sale of its 25% stake in Meralco, an electricity distribution company, for PHP26bn. We believe that post-acquisition, PLDT's FFO-adjusted net leverage will worsen by only 0.1x-0.2x to 2.6x-2.7x - still below the 3.0x at which Fitch may consider negative rating action on its Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating. For Globe Telecom, assuming it will fund the entire consideration through debt, its FFO-adjusted net leverage will deteriorate to 3.0x, still within our negative rating threshold of 3.5x for its ratings. We believe that the incumbents' business profiles will strengthen with the acquisition, which removes the challenge from SMC to the duopoly market structure. Globe Telecom could reap more benefits as it has greater exposure to the mobile sector, which accounts for 76% of its revenue. By comparison, PLDT's wireless business contributes 63% of its revenue. Nevertheless, we believe that both PLDT and Globe will invest aggressively to expand their data services, now that they will have access to the coveted 700MHz spectrum, which is able to penetrate walls and is useful to provide in-building coverage. In 2016, PLDT and Globe are likely to have capex of about USD1bn and USD850m, respectively, which are the highest amounts in the last five years for both companies. The Philippine mobile market is highly saturated, but most users are on 2G networks - which provide telcos with plenty opportunities if they offer faster 4G LTE services. SMC's exit reflects the significant investment required to roll out network infrastructure to compete with the incumbents, especially given that PLDT and Globe would be reluctant to share their tower and associated infrastructure with the new entrant. SMC held the coveted 700MHz but failed to roll out a network; and in March 2016, Telstra - Australia's largest telco - exited a joint venture that SMC planned to use to develop its telecom business. As part of the deal, SMC's telecom subsidiary will have to return part of its spectrum back to the government, which could result in a fresh government auction that would allow the entry of a new telco. Contacts: Nitin Soni Director Corporates +65 6796 7235 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. #35-05, Suntec Tower 4 6 Temasek Boulevard Singapore, 038986 Steve Durose Managing Director Corporates +61 2 82560307 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.