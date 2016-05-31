(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/LONDON, May 31 (Fitch) The credit profiles of India's
public sector banks
are under pressure as heavy losses reported in the last two
consecutive quarters
weaken their core capital adequacy, says Fitch Ratings. An
inability to
strengthen capital in a timely manner could have a potentially
negative impact
on the banks' ability to achieve balance-sheet stability, pursue
credit growth
and defend market share in the long term.
Core capital ratios for many public-sector banks are close to or
below the Basel
III financial year 2019 (FY19) minimum regulatory requirement of
8%, and the
sector is unlikely to build capital through internal capital
generation in light
of the dim earnings outlook - at least over the next two years
due to the
ongoing provisioning pressure. The cumulative 2HFY16 losses at
Indian
public-sector banks were more than double the government's
capital injection in
FY16, and had eroded nearly 15% of capital as of FYE15. This has
heightened the
sector's need for additional external capital.
We are likely to reassess our USD140bn estimated capital need
for the system
under Basel III, of which public-sector banks will continue to
account for the
dominant share. Recent steps by India's central bank to allow
part of the
revaluation reserves into core equity has helped counter some of
the pressure,
but is not enough - keeping in mind the higher capital
requirements.
There are few options for private-sector capital for now.
Public-sector banks'
access to capital markets is likely to remain weak. There is
little additional
Tier 1 capital issuance either (around USD500m since January).
The government
remains the most important source of new capital for the sector.
The sector's
requirement for new capital needs to be addressed to
meaningfully kick-start
credit growth to lend support to the economy.
Fitch has long assessed India's banking system on a
stressed-asset basis -
rather than narrowly defined NPLs - to factor in the risks of
significant
under-provisioning and weak capital. The recent losses at
public-sector banks
support this approach.
The central bank's asset-quality review is a positive, as it has
compelled banks
to reclassify standard or performing restructured loans as NPLs,
leading to
higher loan provisioning which triggered losses at many public
banks. Small- and
mid-sized public-sector banks were always the most at risk, but
these results
indicate that the standalone ratings of certain large banks may
also be
vulnerable.
The review also highlights the higher capital risks for
government banks with an
average net NPL to equity ratio at around 70% versus 8% at
private banks. The
impact on private-sector banks was relatively limited, as hidden
problem loans
were lesser from the start - while better credit growth and
diversified income
streams also helped offset the decline in profit from higher
loan provisions.
NPL ratios have now become more representative of the actual
asset-quality
stress, but the suddenness and significant rise in 2HFY16
provisioning
highlights how long it has taken to address public banks' poor
balance sheets.
India's new Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code may significantly
improve resolution
timeframes if implementation is both timely and effective. The
government's
intention is encouraging, according to recent press reports, but
it will take
time to see whether the new code can help resolve the current
NPL stock,
especially since the broader economy remains relatively
uncertain. The Reserve
Bank of India's recent discussion paper on limiting banking
sector exposure to
individual corporate borrowers, when implemented, could further
reduce systemic
risk by limiting concentration risk to large corporates.
