(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Korean Insurance Market Dashboard
2016
here
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, June 07 (Fitch) South Korea's life insurers
are unlikely to
repeat the mistake of providing high guaranteed rates to gain
market share that
had saddled them with a decades-old negative-spread burden that
lingers today,
particularly under the current low-interest-rate environment,
Fitch Ratings says
in a new report.
The Bank of Korea has not adjusted the base interest rate since
cutting it to
1.5% in June 2015, from 1.75% in March 2015. The
low-interest-rate environment
makes it less likely for insurers to clear their negative-spread
burden - which
arose in the 1990s when actual investment returns fell below the
guaranteed
interest rates of 8%-9% they had offered on endowment policies -
in the short
term, Fitch says.
Persistent low interest rates affect insurers differently,
suppressing one
insurer's investment yields, reducing another's funding costs,
and improving
valuation gains for bond investments.
Meanwhile, a wave of M&As has swept the market in 2015 and 2016
to date as
foreign insurers look to expand their business operations into
more Asian
markets.
Korea's rapidly ageing population is supporting continued
business growth in the
insurance sector, especially for protection type, pension and
healthcare-related
products. Growth is occurring at a modest pace of 5-10% as the
market gets more
mature and saturated.
The 'Korean Insurance Market Dashboard 2016' is available at
www.fitchratings.com
Contact:
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.