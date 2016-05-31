(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/WARSAW, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded MFB
Hungarian
Development Bank Private Limited Company's (MFB) and Hungarian
Export-Import
Bank Private Ltd's (Hexim) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) to 'BBB-'
from 'BB+'.
It has also upgraded Erste Bank Hungary Zrt.'s (EBH) and
Kereskedelmi es
Hitelbank Zrt's (K&H) Long-Term IDRs to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. Fitch
has also
affirmed the Long-Term IDR of CIB Bank Zrt (CIB) at 'BBB-'.
All ratings are on Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating
actions is available
at the end of this rating action commentary.
The rating actions follow the upgrade of Hungary's Long-Term IDR
to 'BBB-' from
'BB+' with a Stable Outlook (see 'Fitch Upgrades Hungary to
'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable' dated 20 May 2016 on www.fitchratings.com).
The Viability Ratings (VRs) of K&H, EBH and CIB are not affected
by these rating
actions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
MFB and Hexim
The upgrades of state-owned MFB and Hexim reflect the improved
ability of the
government to provide extraordinary support, in case of need, as
reflected in
the upgrade of Hungary's Long-Term IDR, while the propensity to
support both
banks remains strong, in Fitch's view.
The banks' strategic policy roles to fund domestic economic
growth (MFB) and
promote Hungarian exports (Hexim) remain of high importance in
assessing the
likelihood of government support. The direct and irrevocable
statutory
guarantees relating to both banks' funding activities (funding
guarantees) and
other forms of financial support available to both banks from
the state are also
key to the ratings. Fitch's view of support also takes into
account both banks'
full state ownership as well as dedicated legal acts (separate
for each bank)
that define their mandates, operating rules and relationship
with the state.
K&H, EBH and CIB
The upgrades of K&H and EBH are driven by the upgrade of the
Hungarian sovereign
and Fitch's unchanged view of the ability and propensity of
their respective
parents - KBC Bank (KBC; A-/Positive/a-) and Erste Group Bank AG
(Erste;
BBB+/Stable/bbb+) to provide support.
The affirmation of CIB reflects Fitch's unchanged view on
support the parent
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (Intesa; BBB+/Stable/bbb+) could provide
to CIB, in case
of need.
In Fitch's view, KBC, Erste and Intesa will continue to have a
high propensity
to support their Hungarian subsidiaries because the central and
eastern European
region remains strategically important for each of them.
However, Fitch has
maintained the cap for Hungarian banks' IDRs at one notch above
the sovereign's
to reflect the amplified country risks due to numerous state
interventions in
the banking sector. In case of a sovereign default these risks
could limit the
banks' ability to service their debt or their parents'
propensity to continue
providing support, or both.
Fitch considers positively recent developments in the market,
including a
substantial reduction in the banking tax for the period of
2016-2019, and the
authorities' commitment to address the sector's persistent asset
quality
problems. These indicate reduction in the near-term risks of
state interventions
which would negatively affect the banking sector. At the same
time, Fitch would
need to see an extended track record of the authorities' revised
stance before
it considers changing its view on the risk of intervention in a
stress scenario
and hence revising the cap on bank ratings of one notch above
the sovereign.
Following the upgrade, EBH is now rated one notch below Erste.
K&H could also be
rated within one notch of its parent, if country risks allowed.
The Stable
Outlook on EBH reflects that on Erste. The Stable Outlook on K&H
reflects that
for the Hungarian sovereign.
Fitch maintains a two-notch difference between the ratings of
Intesa and CIB, as
in our view, there is some uncertainty with respect to Intesa's
long-term
commitment to the Hungarian market, given Intesa's stronger
focus on its home
market and CIB's still weak, albeit improving, performance and
prospects. The
Stable Outlook on CIB's Long-Term IDR is in line with that on
Intesa.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - ALL RATINGS
MFB and Hexim
MFB's and Hexim's ratings are sensitive to changes in Hungary's
sovereign
ratings and are likely to move in tandem with them. MFB's and
Hexim's ratings
are also sensitive to the state's willingness to support them,
which Fitch
believes is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future.
K&H, EBH and CIB
An upgrade of the banks' IDRs would be contingent on
K&H
-An upgrade of the Hungarian sovereign rating or a positive
change in Fitch's
perception of country risks the Hungarian banks face;
EBH
-An upgrade of the Hungarian sovereign rating or a positive
change in Fitch's
perception of country risks, coupled with an upgrade of the
parent bank;
CIB
-An upgrade of the parent bank.
The IDRs of K&H and EBH would likely be downgraded if there is a
downgrade of
the Hungarian sovereign. The IDRs of EBH and CIB would likely be
downgraded if
their respective parents are downgraded.
The rating actions are as follows:
MFB
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'F3' from 'B'
Support Rating: upgraded to '2' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: upgraded to 'BBB-' from
'BB+'
Hexim
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'F3' from 'B'
Support Rating: upgraded to '2' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: upgraded to 'BBB-' from
'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: upgraded to 'F3' from
'B'
K&H
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bb'
EBH
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b'
CIB
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b-'
