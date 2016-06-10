(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Altai Region's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+', National Long-Term Rating at 'AA(rus)' and its Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs and National Rating are Stable. The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario regarding Altai's stable budgetary performance, low debt, and satisfactory liquidity. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'BB+' ratings reflect the region's satisfactory budgetary performance and low indebtedness. The ratings also take into account the modest size of the region's economy and the depressed macro trend for Russia, which could negatively influence the region's financials in the medium term. Fitch projects Altai will maintain stable budgetary performance, with an operating balance of around 7%-9% of operating revenue over the medium term (2015: 7%). This will be supported by the region's prudent fiscal management aimed at cost control and stable flow of current transfers and tax revenue in 2016-2018, mitigating the negative impact of a prolonged economic downturn in Russia. The region posted a small deficit before debt variation of 2.3% of total revenue in 2015 (2014: 1%), driven mostly by capex financing needs. We project Altai will remain prudent and maintain conservative fiscal practices, leading to a manageable deficit before debt variation not exceeding 5%-7% of total revenue in 2016-2018. The region funded 85% of its capex in 2015 with its current balance and capital revenue. We expect the region's self-financing capacity on capex to remain sound over the medium term. We expect Altai's direct risk to remain low in 2016-2018 (less than 15% of current revenue). Historically the region's debt position has been small, with subsidised federal budget loans being the sole debt instrument since 2007. In the event of debt increase due to the recession in Russia, the region's debt burden will still be low by national and international standards, and remain in line with the 'BB+' ratings. Last year, the region's direct risk increased immaterially to RUB2.4bn (RUB2bn in 2014), as Altai contracted a new federal budget loan. Altai depleted part of its cash reserves in 2015, reducing its cash balance to RUB2.1bn from RUB4bn a year earlier. Despite the depletion, the region's liquidity remains satisfactory, almost fully covering its outstanding direct risk. The region's contingent liabilities are limited to a single outstanding guarantee (for a negligible RUB8.7m at end-2015) and the low indebtedness of its public-sector companies. In Fitch's view, the administration's oversight of its public sector companies is adequate, limiting the region's exposure to material contingent risk. Fitch assesses Altai's economy as weak by international standards due to the region's low economic output per capita. Altai's 2014 gross regional product (GRP) per capita was 35% below the national median. This is in part attributed to the concessional taxation of agriculture, which largely relies on in-kind exchanges that is not captured in tax accounts and official statistics. Positively, Altai's economy is fairly diversified with low concentration of tax revenue; the top 10 taxpayers represented 21% of the region's consolidated tax revenue in 2015. RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade could result from significant deterioration in operating performance, coupled with a radical increase in the region's total risk. Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts to make the LRG internationally comparable for analytical purposes. These adjustments include: - Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from operating revenue to capital revenue; - Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. 