(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Banca
Akros a Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+' and a Short-term IDR of
'B'. The Long-term
IDR is on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Fitch has also assigned
Akros a Support
Rating of '3'.
Akros's ratings are equalised with those of Banca Popolare di
Milano (BPM;
BB+/RWN), its 97% shareholder. Akros is BPM's investment and
private bank,
undertaking capital markets, brokerage, corporate finance
(including advisory)
and private banking activities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
The equalisation of the ratings reflects Akros's role in the BPM
group as a
provider of specialised financial services to the group's core
clients, and in
certain instances to the parent. It also considers BPM's
quasi-full ownership,
and Akros and its parent being subject to the same regulator.
Akros's long and
successful track record in contributing to the group's financial
and business
objectives, as shown by its adequate profitability, high
operational integration
into the group and operations in the same jurisdiction as its
parent are
additional elements that contribute to our assessment of BPM's
propensity to
support its subsidiary.
While we believe that BPM's propensity to support this
subsidiary is extremely
high, the parental support available to Akros is weakened by
BPM's own moderate
fundamental financial strength as reflected in its ratings
(BPM's Viability
Rating is bb+/RWN).
The RWN is in line with that on BPM's Long-term IDR (see 'Fitch
Places BPM on
RWN; Changes Popolare's Outlook to Negative' dated 21 April 2016
at
www.fitchratings.com) reflecting the challenges of integrating
with Banco
Popolare (BB/Negative), one of Italy's largest banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
Akros's ratings are sensitive to changes in BPM's ability and
propensity to
provide support to this subsidiary.
Given that BPM's ratings are on RWN, a downgrade of BPM would
result in a
downgrade of Akros as it would reflect a weakening of the
parent's ability to
provide support. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on BPM's, and
hence on
Akros's, ratings upon completion of the merger with Banco
Popolare, expected by
end-November 2016. Similarly, an upgrade of its parent's rating
would likely
result in an upgrade of Akros.
Fitch could apply a notching differential between Akros and its
parent, if the
propensity of the parent to support its subsidiary reduced, for
example as a
result of a change in the strategic direction of the subsidiary
in a way that
Akros's role would be less key to the group or its activities
less integrated,
or if ownership reduced substantially. These are all scenarios
that we currently
consider remote given the recently announced strategic
guidelines of the group
resulting from the merger of BPM and Banco Popolare, which
indicate Akros as the
corporate and investment bank of the new group with the mission
to serve its
mid-cap corporate clients.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 879087 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Valeria Pasto
Analyst
+39 02 879087 298
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
