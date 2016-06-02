(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Shanghai-headquartered United Overseas Bank (China) Ltd.'s
(UOBC) Long-Term
Issuer-Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and its Short-Term IDR at
'F1'. The Outlook
is Stable. The bank's Support Rating of '1' is also affirmed.
UOBC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of United Overseas Bank
Limited (UOB;
AA-/Stable). Fitch classifies UOBC as a strategically-important
subsidiary of
UOB, due to strong integration with the parent and its key role
in the group's
expansion strategy in greater China. As such, there is an
extremely high
probability of support from the parent, if needed. Fitch has not
assigned a
Viability Rating to UOBC, as its intrinsic strength is subject
to its
operational and financial integration with the parent.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch believes greater China is a strategically important market
for UOB. The
contribution of UOB's greater China operations has increased
steadily,
representing 11% of the group's tangible assets at end-2015 and
9% of
profits-before-tax in 2015. This is consistent with rising trade
and investment
flows between China and south-east Asia. Although UOBC's profit
contribution to
the group was less than 1% in 2015, it is active in referrals to
the group. In
particular, UOBC works closely with the group's Singapore and
Hong Kong branches
to provide financial services to Chinese corporates seeking to
invest in
south-east Asia.
UOBC and UOB are highly integrated in terms of strategy, risk
appetite and
business generation; with the parent overseeing UOBC's
operations and key
metrics, including liquidity. UOB has a history of providing
ordinary support to
UOBC, including customer referrals and other operational and
system support. The
parent bank also provides the majority of UOBC's
foreign-currency funding. UOB's
ongoing commitment to UOBC is evident by its investment in new
UOB-branded
headquarters in Shanghai's financial district and a CNY2.5bn
capital injection
in 2015.
UOBC shares its parent's brand and has grown organically from a
UOB branch. A
default by UOBC would constitute significant reputational risk
to UOB that could
undermine its franchise.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
UOBC's Support Rating, and in turn its IDR, are sensitive to any
change in
Fitch's assessment of either UOB's propensity or ability to
extend extraordinary
support in a timely manner. Any change in UOB's IDR is likely to
lead to similar
rating action on UOBC, subject to China's Country Ceiling,
currently at 'A+',
and may limit ratings upside for UOBC.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jack Yuan
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3038
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
