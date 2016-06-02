(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Volkswagen AG's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and Short-term
IDR at 'F2'. The
Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. A full list of rating
actions is at
the end of this commentary.
The ratings reflect the effects of the emissions scandal, which
came to light in
September 2015. Volkswagen's profitability fell significantly in
2015 as a
result of EUR16.2bn of provisions booked to cover risks stemming
from the
emissions crisis and we expect free cash flow (FCF) to be
significantly affected
until at least 2018. We assume extraordinary cash outflows
related to the diesel
issue of EUR12bn in 2016, leading to a negative 2.9% FCF margin,
and a further
EUR5bn in 2017.
However, the ratings also reflect the group's resilience in the
face of this
crisis and the greater visibility that has developed in the past
few weeks about
the magnitude of the scandal's cost. Although full details of
the EUR16.2bn
provision booked for the emissions crisis are not publicly
available and we
expect further charges in 2016 and possibly 2017 for yet unknown
compensation
claims, litigation costs and criminal and regulatory
liabilities, we believe
that visibility of the total cost of the crisis has moderately
improved.
Some uncertainty remains about the total amount and timespan of
cash outflows,
but we believe that our latest estimates remain manageable for
the group at the
current rating. Volkswagen's financial structure is robust,
including low funds
from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage, which we project to
increase
slightly above 0x in 2016. In addition, we believe that
Volkswagen has the
ability to cut or postpone capex and dividends and sell assets
to limit the
effect on its financial profile in case of a material increase
of the total
costs of the crisis.
The Negative Outlook reflects the possibility of further
important findings to
be uncovered as a result of ongoing investigations, the
remaining uncertainty
regarding the final impact of all criminal and regulatory
liabilities and the
potential for further reputational damage to the group and its
brands. An
upgrade is unlikely in the absence of stronger internal control
and corporate
governance, in line with main peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Hit to Profitability
Before exceptional items related to the emissions crisis,
Volkswagen's
industrial operating margin decreased to 5.8% in 2015 from 6.1%
in 2014,
excluding the robust double-digit margins from Chinese joint
ventures. In
particular, the core Volkswagen brand's profitability declined
further to 2.0%
in 2015 from 4.0% in 2011, highlighting the relentless heavy
challenges in
streamlining the cost structure.
In addition, the group booked EUR16.9bn of provisions for
exceptional items,
including EUR16.2bn for the emissions crisis, pulling down group
operating
margin to negative 3.4%. We assume a further decline of the
industrial operating
margin before extraordinary charges to 5.6% in 2016 and a
gradual recovery
thereafter to about 6.0% by 2018, but we will reassess our
assumptions as
liabilities are updated and become more precise.
FCF to Suffer
The FCF margin declined marginally to 1.9% in 2015 but we
project a substantial
effect from the emissions crisis in 2016 and 2017 as provisions
taken in 2015
will lead to cash outflows in the foreseeable future. We assume
EUR12bn of cash
outlays in 2016, EUR5bn in 2017 and EUR2bn in 2018 but expect to
revise our
projections in the near future when we gain further clarity on
fines and
compensation agreed with US authorities and customers.
Governance Below Peers
Key areas of corporate governance weakness include a 20%
blocking minority in
voting resolutions, potential conflicts of interest on the part
of some board
members, and lack of independence and diversity at the
supervisory board level.
The ongoing emissions crisis has also highlighted serious
internal control
issues. We expect the new management to take measures to
strengthen corporate
governance, but believe that their implementation and an
overhaul of the
company's culture may take time and meet resistance.
Strong Business Profile
The ratings are supported by the group's unparalleled product
portfolio in the
auto and heavy-truck segments. They also reflect Volkswagen's
broad
diversification, leading market shares and an unrivalled
potential for cost
savings and economies of scale. However, the group's business
profile is likely
to be damaged by reputation issues stemming from the ongoing
emissions crisis.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Industrial operations' revenue decline of just less than 2% in
2016,
rebounding to about 1.0%-2.5% in 2017-2018.
- Industrial operating margin declining to about 5.5% in 2016
excluding
exceptional items, recovering to about 6.0% by 2018.
- Further exceptional charges of EUR3bn in 2016, related to the
emissions
crisis. Total cash outflows of EUR19bn spread over 2016
(EUR12bn) to 2018.
- Capex to reduce moderately to around EUR17bn in 2016 and
increase thereafter
between EUR17.0bn-17.5bn in 2017-2018.
- Neutral working capital movement on average over 2016-2018.
- Dividends reduced slightly to about EUR2bn in 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Further material reputational damage to the group and its
brands.
- Further substantial negative findings as a result of ongoing
investigations.
- Operating margins remaining below 3% (for industrial
operations) and 4% (at
group level) (industrial: 2015: 5.8%, 2016E: 5.6%, 2017E: 5.9%
-- group: 2015:
-1.9%, 2016E: 4.0%, 2017E: 6.1%).
- Significant deterioration in key credit metrics, including FFO
adjusted gross
and net leverage above 2x and 1.5x, respectively, (gross: 2015:
1.0x, 2016E:
0.9x, 2017E: 0.7x ; net: 2015: 0.0x, 2016E: 0.2x, 2017E: 0.1x).
- Cash from operations on adjusted debt below 50% (2015: 119%,
2016E: 110%,
2017E: 136%).
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
-Tighter corporate governance practices.
-Evidence that core brands have not been impaired by the
emission test crisis.
LIQUIDITY
Resilient Liquidity
We expect liquidity to remain healthy despite the substantial
upcoming cash
drains. It is supported by EUR22.1bn in cash and securities at
end-2015 after
Fitch's adjustments for operational and non-readily available
cash, an unused
EUR5bn credit line maturing in 2020 and an additional one-year
syndicated credit
line granted in December 2015.
In addition, syndicated credit lines worth a total of EUR3.1bn
at other group
companies were available at end-2015. Group companies had also
arranged
bilateral, confirmed credit lines with national and
international banks in
various countries for a total of EUR7.3bn, of which EUR2.6bn was
drawn down.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Volkswagen AG
- Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'
- Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB+'
- Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Volkswagen International Finance NV
- Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB+'
- Subordinated notes affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Thomas Corcoran
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1231
Supervisory Analyst
Emmanuel Bulle
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 11
Fitch Ratings Espana. S.A.U.
85 Paseo de Gracia
08018 Barcelona
Committee Chairperson
Paul Lund
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1244
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
-Restricted/unavailable cash: We adjusted cash for intra-year
working capital
swings (EUR3.7bn at end-2015 and EUR3.6bn-EUR3.8bn for 2016-18).
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005491
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.