MOSCOW, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Rossiysky
Capital's
(RosCap) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'. The
agency has also
affirmed the Long-Term IDRs of Sviaz-Bank (SB) at 'BB' and
Globexbank (GB) at
'BB-', removing them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The
Outlooks on all three
banks are Negative.
The agency has also downgraded Viability Ratings (VRs) of GB and
RosCap to 'f'
from 'b-' and simultaneously withdrawn the latter. A full list
of rating actions
is available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
(SRF), SENIOR DEBT
RosCap
The affirmation of RosCap's Long-Term IDR and SRF at 'BB-' and
Support Rating at
'3' reflect the moderate probability of support from the Russian
authorities,
given (i) the high likelihood that the bank's sole shareholder,
Russia's Deposit
Insurance Agency (DIA) will retain its ownership over the long
term; (ii) the
bank's increasing role as the DIA's tool for resolution of
failed banks (through
acquisition of these banks or some of their assets); and (iii)
recent capital
support, albeit mainly in the form of preference shares rather
than common
equity.
At the same time, RosCap's Long-Term IDR remains three notches
below that of the
Russian sovereign (BBB-/Negative), reflecting (i) the bank's low
systemic
importance; (ii) that capital support to date has been
insufficient to
strengthen Fitch core capital beyond very low level; and (iii)
potential
corporate governance weaknesses that could challenge the
authorities'
willingness to support in all circumstances.
The senior unsecured debt ratings of RosCap are aligned with its
IDR, as they
represent direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations of the
bank.
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT
SB and GB
The affirmation of SB's Long-Term IDR at 'BB' and GB's at 'BB-'
and their
Support Ratings at '3', as well as the removal of both banks
from RWN reflects
the reversal of their current owner's, Vnesheconombank (VEB,
BBB-/Negative),
plans to sell them to the DIA, whose support for the banks
seemed less certain
(for more details see 'Fitch Places Sviaz-Bank and Globexbank on
Watch Negative'
on www.fitchratings.com). VEB currently anticipates that it will
remain the main
shareholder of both banks over the medium-term.
The IDRs of SB and GB therefore continue to reflect Fitch's view
of potential
support from VEB. This view takes into account: (i) their full
ownership by VEB;
(ii) the track record of equity and liquidity support to date;
and (iii)
potential reputational risk for VEB in case of them defaulting.
At the same time, SB's and GB's Long-Term IDRs remain,
respectively, two and
three notches below that of VEB. This is because: (i) Fitch
views the banks as
non-core subsidiaries for VEB due to their limited synergies
with the parent and
that they are not important for VEB's execution of its
development role; (ii)
the intention to eventually sell the banks; and (iii) their
significant
management independence.
GB is rated one notch lower than SB as in Fitch's view it
operates somewhat more
independently from VEB, exhibiting a higher risk appetite (in
particular in
respect to real estate exposures) and weaker corporate
governance. These could
result in larger losses challenging VEB's propensity to provide
support in a
sufficient amount or timely fashion.
The senior unsecured debt ratings (including debt issued by
special purpose
vehicles) are aligned with the banks' IDRs. The ratings of debt
issued by GB and
SB and their special purpose vehicles apply to debt issued prior
to 1 August
2014.
VRs
RosCap and GB
The downgrade of RosCap's and GB's VRs to 'f' reflects Fitch's
view that the
banks have failed, as reflected by material capital shortfalls.
The agency
believes the banks are dependent on the Central Bank of Russia
(CBR) forbearance
to achieve regulatory compliance and require extraordinary
external capital
support to restore their solvency.
GB's Fitch core capital (FCC) fell to an extremely low 1.2% of
regulatory
risk-weighted assets (RWA) at end-2015 from 7.3% at end-2014,
while RosCap's FCC
ratio fell to negative 3.2% from positive 3.8%. The
deterioration in both cases
was due to large losses resulting from (i) an increase in
non-performing loans
(NPLs, to 25.6% of gross loans at end-2015 from 19.4% in RosCap
and to 15.4%
from 7.2% in GB) and hence loan loss reserves, and (ii) negative
pre-impairment
profit. Core capital provided by shareholders to offset this was
limited: the
DIA provided RUB13.6bn (6% of RWA) to RosCap through purchases
of preferred
shares in 2015-4M16 and expects to provide a further RUB10bn in
the form of
preferred shares by end-2016, while VEB injected a small RUB5bn
(2% of RWA) of
equity into GB in 2015.
Both banks' regulatory capital ratios were above minimum
required levels at
end-2015, but this was solely due to regulatory forbearance
which allowed
gradual recognition of loan impairment reserves. RosCap's
financial recovery
plan allows RUB15bn of reserves (84% of regulatory core capital)
to be created
over a period up to 2025, while GB needs to book RUB14bn of
reserves (76% of
regulatory core capital), according to the audit opinion
accompanied regulatory
financial statements, which is expected to take place after the
conversion of
VEB's RUB15bn subordinated loan into equity by end-3Q16.
However, Fitch believes that GB's subordinated debt conversion
may not be enough
to finance the provisioning requirements and still ensure
regulatory compliance
of capital ratios. We estimate that the total capital ratio
would be around 7%
(required minimum is 8%) after the provisioning, while the risk
of further asset
quality problems and losses poses additional risks. According to
management, VEB
is committed to provide a further RUB14bn of equity in case of
need.
Liquidity remains acceptable at RosCap, while GB faces
significant refinancing
risks given (i) substantial short-term wholesale funding (14% of
total
liabilities at end-4M16); and (ii) potential outflows of pension
fund deposits
(11% of liabilities) due to tougher rating requirements by the
CBR coming into
force in October 2016. Although GB's liquid assets were a tight
11% of
liabilities at end-4M16, the bank may receive liquidity support
from VEB in case
of significant funding outflows.
RosCap's VR has been withdrawn as the bank's standalone profile
is becoming
increasingly influenced by the bank's policy role and less
commercially
oriented. Fitch therefore considers it no longer appropriate to
assess the
bank's credit profile on a standalone basis and judges the VR no
longer relevant
for its coverage.
SB
The affirmation of SB's VR at 'b' reflects only moderate
deterioration of the
bank's financial profile over the last 12 months. Its VR
continues to reflect
poor profitability, a tight capital position and some risks
stemming from a
concentrated, albeit adequately performing, loan book. However,
SB's VR benefits
from the stability of the bank's funding given its access to top
tier
state-related depositors.
Asset quality is acceptable, with NPLs moderately rising to 8%
of gross loans at
end-2015 from 6% at end-2014. Restructured loans were stable at
3% in 2015.
Reserve coverage of these exposures increased significantly to
71% at end-2015
from 43% at end-2014, mainly due to one large legacy loan
becoming reserved by
80%, up from 20% at end-2014.
Capitalisation is a weakness with the FCC ratio at only 5% at
end-2015, down
from 9% at end-2014, mainly due to heavy provisioning and
negative
pre-impairment profit reflecting a spike in funding costs
(although this has
been improving so far in 2016).
Compliance with minimum CBR regulatory capital ratios - Tier 1
ratio of 7.8%
versus a minimum 6%; Total ratio 17.5% versus a minimum 8% at
end-4M16 - is
mainly achieved by under-reserving by RUB10bn of problem
exposures, as mentioned
by the auditors in the qualified opinion to the regulatory
accounts. If these
reserves had been created, the bank's Tier 1 ratio would have
fallen below the
required minimum.
However, in assessing SB's capital position Fitch takes into
account the planned
conversion of VEB's RUB16bn (6% of RWA) subordinated debt,
currently accounted
as Tier 2 capital, into Tier 1-eligible instruments (i.e.
preference shares) in
2H16, which would allow the bank to create the necessary
reserves while
maintaining the Tier 1 ratio around 10%, above the required
minimum.
Liquidity is sound, supported by a moderate share of unsecured
wholesale funding
(13% of total liabilities at end-2015), a comfortable liquidity
cushion (43% of
total customer accounts) and rather stable deposits of
state-related entities
(38% of total liabilities at end-2015).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT
The Negative Outlooks on SB's and GB's IDRs reflect that on
VEB's IDR. The
Negative Outlook on RosCap's IDR reflects that on the Russian
sovereign.
The banks' IDRs could be downgraded if (i) the Russian
Federation, and hence
VEB, are downgraded; (ii) if the propensity of owners to provide
support
weakens; or (iii) in Fitch's view, a sale of any of the banks
becomes
significantly more likely than currently perceived.
The Outlooks may be revised to Stable if a similar rating action
is taken on
Russia and VEB. The strengthening of RosCap's role as a
'resolution' bank, and
if Fitch views this as increasing the likelihood of support from
the DIA and the
Russian authorities, could also create upward pressure on the
rating.
The Stable Outlooks on the National Ratings reflect Fitch's view
that the
creditworthiness of Russian issuers relative to each other would
be unlikely to
change significantly in case of a sovereign downgrade.
Senior debt ratings will likely move in line with IDRs.
VRs
GB's VR will be upgraded once the bank receives sufficient
capital support to
restore its solvency. The post-recap rating will depend
primarily on the size
and quality of the capital support and the adequacy of loan
provisioning.
SB's VRs could be downgraded if weak performance results in
significant capital
erosion without timely support being made available. A further
deterioration of
SB's asset quality, albeit not expected by the agency, could
also put negative
pressure on the rating. Upside for SB's VR is currently limited
and would only
be justified by a significant improvement of the bank's core
profitability and
capital position.
The rating actions are as follows:
RosCap
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB-';
Outlook Negative
Short-term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'f' from 'b-'; withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB-'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB-'/'A+(rus)'
SB
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB'; off
RWN; Outlook
Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; off RWN
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'; off RWN;
Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB'/'AA-(rus)'; off RWN
GB
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB-';
off RWN; Outlook
NegativeShort-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; off RWN
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'f' from 'b-'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)' ; off RWN;
Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB-'/'A+(rus)'; off RWN
Senior unsecured debt for euro-commercial paper programme
short-term rating:
affirmed at 'B'; withdrawn
