BARCELONA/LONDON, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Daimler AG's
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured
notes at 'A-' and
Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDRs is
Stable. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this release.
The ratings reflect Daimler's strong business profile and robust
credit metrics.
In particular, the group's adjusted funds from operations (FFO)
gross leverage
remains low at 0.1x and we expect Daimler to maintain a net cash
position,
including after incorporating Fitch's adjustments. Profitability
is also solid,
with the industrial operating margin likely to remain above 9%
in the next
couple of years.
The ratings also reflect the relatively weak and volatile free
cash flow (FCF).
The FCF margin became positive in 2015 after being negative for
three of the
four years between 2011 and 2014 and we expect it to remain
positive in the
foreseeable future. However, it remains modest for the rating
category at below
1.5%. A sustained improvement towards 2.5% would be positive for
the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Large, Leading, Diversified Business
Daimler has wide geographical and business diversification. It
has leading
positions in the premium passenger-car segment with its
Mercedes-Benz and Smart
brands (MBC division). Daimler Trucks (DT) is the world's
largest heavy-truck
manufacturer. It is number one in Europe and North America and
ranks second or
third in several other countries/regions, including Brazil and
Japan. The group
also holds leading positions in the global van and bus markets.
Solid Profitability, Weak FCF
The group operating margin increased to 8.8% in 2015 from 7.7%
in 2014 and 6.4%
in 2013, but Fitch projects a decline to around 8.0% in 2016
because of
provisions related to the Takata airbags recall and lower DT
earnings. The FCF
margin is relatively weak for the rating category as cash from
operations is
absorbed by high capex and generous dividends. We expect FCF to
be neutral in
2016 and improve to approximately 1% by 2018.
Positive Momentum in Cars
We expect MBC's operating margins to decrease to around 8.5% in
2016, because of
the Takata airbags recall, from 9.5% in 2015 but recover
thereafter to about
9.0%. We believe profitability will be supported by the robust
product pipeline,
favourable FX movements in 2016 and the group's cost saving
strategy. This will
offset our expectations of a weakening product mix, ageing
product range and
further investments to meet increasingly stringent emission
legislation.
Trucks Under Pressure
DT's margins rose to 6.9% in 2015 from 5.8% in 2014 and 5.2% in
2013, due to
higher sales and cost savings, and despite adverse conditions in
several
markets. However, we project a decline of DT's EBIT margin in
2016. Although we
believe that profitability will recover in 2017-2018, we do not
expect the group
to meet its 8% target in the foreseeable future. This division's
volatility and
cyclicality remains a rating constraint for the group.
Strong Credit Metrics
Metrics are supported by extraordinary cash inflows from
divestments made
between 2012 and 2014. Daimler has important headroom in its
ratings, with funds
from operations (FFO) gross adjusted leverage close to 0x and a
sustained net
cash position at its industrial operations.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Industrial operations' revenue growth of 4% in 2016 declining
to 1% in 2017
and increasing to about 3% in 2018.
- Industrial operating margin decreasing to less than 8.0% in
2016 as a result
of provisions related to the Takata airbag recall, and
recovering to more than
8.5% in 2017-2018.
- Capex to increase to around EUR9.0bn in 2016 and rise further
to
EUR9.5bn-EUR9.8bn in 2017-2018.
- Moderate working capital absorption in the foreseeable future.
- Dividends increasing to EUR3.5bn in 2016 and rising further
towards EUR4.0bn
by 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could lead to positive rating action
include:
-Evidence that cyclicality of the truck division has diminished.
In particular,
this should be evidenced by a more stable and sustained EBIT
margin above 3%
through the cycle.
-The ability to meet both of the group's main targets for MBC
and DT
profitability (10% and 8% through the cycle). (Operating margin
MBC 2015: 9.5%,
2016E: 10.0%, 2017E: 9.8%
Operating margin DT 2015: 6.9%, 2016E: 7.2%, 2017E: 7.5%)
-FCF margin remaining above 2.5% (2015: 1.2%, 2016E: 1.3%,
2017E: 1.2%).
Future developments that could lead to negative rating action
include:
-Operating margins remaining below 2% (industrial)/3% (group).
(industrial:
2015: 8.9%, 2016E: 9.4%, 2017E: 9.4% -- group: 2015: 8.8%,
2016E: 9.3%, 2017E:
9.3%).
-Material negative FCF (actual or expected) for more than three
years, coming
from weak underlying performance, or shareholder-friendly
actions (2015: 1.2%,
2016E: 1.3%, 2017E: 1.2%).
-Gross adjusted leverage above 2x (2015: 0.1x, 2016E: 0.1x,
2017E: 0.1x) and net
adjusted leverage above 1x (2015: -0.7x, 2016E: -0.8x, 2017E:
-0.8x).
LIQUIDITY
Healthy Liquidity
The group has historically reported a strong net cash position.
Gross cash and
marketable securities from the industrial business were
EUR11.9bn at end-2015,
including Fitch's adjustments for restricted and not readily
available cash. It
more than covered total reported financing liabilities of
EUR1.3bn including
adjustment for operating leases.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Daimler AG:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F2'
Guaranteed notes affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2'
Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd.:
Guaranteed notes affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2'
Daimler International Finance BV:
Guaranteed notes affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F2'
Mercedes-Benz Japan Co. Ltd.:
Guaranteed notes affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2'
Daimler Canada Finance Inc.:
Guaranteed notes affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F2'
Daimler Finance North America LLC:
Guaranteed notes affirmed at at 'A-' and 'F2'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F2'
Mercedes-Benz Finansman Turk A.S.:
Guaranteed notes affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2'
Mercedes-Benz South Africa (Pty) Ltd.:
Guaranteed notes affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2'
Daimler Mexico S.A. de C.V.:
Guaranteed notes affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Thomas Corcoran
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1231
Supervisory Analyst
Emmanuel Bulle
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 11
Fitch Ratings Espana. S.A.U.
85 Paseo de Gracia
08018 Barcelona
Committee Chairperson
Paul Lund
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1244
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
-Restricted/unavailable cash: We adjusted cash for intra-year
working capital
swings and restricted cash (EUR3.4bn at end-2015 and
EUR3.5bn-EUR3.6bn for
2016-18).
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
