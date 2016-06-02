(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Daimler AG's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured notes at 'A-' and Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDRs is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. The ratings reflect Daimler's strong business profile and robust credit metrics. In particular, the group's adjusted funds from operations (FFO) gross leverage remains low at 0.1x and we expect Daimler to maintain a net cash position, including after incorporating Fitch's adjustments. Profitability is also solid, with the industrial operating margin likely to remain above 9% in the next couple of years. The ratings also reflect the relatively weak and volatile free cash flow (FCF). The FCF margin became positive in 2015 after being negative for three of the four years between 2011 and 2014 and we expect it to remain positive in the foreseeable future. However, it remains modest for the rating category at below 1.5%. A sustained improvement towards 2.5% would be positive for the ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS Large, Leading, Diversified Business Daimler has wide geographical and business diversification. It has leading positions in the premium passenger-car segment with its Mercedes-Benz and Smart brands (MBC division). Daimler Trucks (DT) is the world's largest heavy-truck manufacturer. It is number one in Europe and North America and ranks second or third in several other countries/regions, including Brazil and Japan. The group also holds leading positions in the global van and bus markets. Solid Profitability, Weak FCF The group operating margin increased to 8.8% in 2015 from 7.7% in 2014 and 6.4% in 2013, but Fitch projects a decline to around 8.0% in 2016 because of provisions related to the Takata airbags recall and lower DT earnings. The FCF margin is relatively weak for the rating category as cash from operations is absorbed by high capex and generous dividends. We expect FCF to be neutral in 2016 and improve to approximately 1% by 2018. Positive Momentum in Cars We expect MBC's operating margins to decrease to around 8.5% in 2016, because of the Takata airbags recall, from 9.5% in 2015 but recover thereafter to about 9.0%. We believe profitability will be supported by the robust product pipeline, favourable FX movements in 2016 and the group's cost saving strategy. This will offset our expectations of a weakening product mix, ageing product range and further investments to meet increasingly stringent emission legislation. Trucks Under Pressure DT's margins rose to 6.9% in 2015 from 5.8% in 2014 and 5.2% in 2013, due to higher sales and cost savings, and despite adverse conditions in several markets. However, we project a decline of DT's EBIT margin in 2016. Although we believe that profitability will recover in 2017-2018, we do not expect the group to meet its 8% target in the foreseeable future. This division's volatility and cyclicality remains a rating constraint for the group. Strong Credit Metrics Metrics are supported by extraordinary cash inflows from divestments made between 2012 and 2014. Daimler has important headroom in its ratings, with funds from operations (FFO) gross adjusted leverage close to 0x and a sustained net cash position at its industrial operations. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Industrial operations' revenue growth of 4% in 2016 declining to 1% in 2017 and increasing to about 3% in 2018. - Industrial operating margin decreasing to less than 8.0% in 2016 as a result of provisions related to the Takata airbag recall, and recovering to more than 8.5% in 2017-2018. - Capex to increase to around EUR9.0bn in 2016 and rise further to EUR9.5bn-EUR9.8bn in 2017-2018. - Moderate working capital absorption in the foreseeable future. - Dividends increasing to EUR3.5bn in 2016 and rising further towards EUR4.0bn by 2018. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that could lead to positive rating action include: -Evidence that cyclicality of the truck division has diminished. In particular, this should be evidenced by a more stable and sustained EBIT margin above 3% through the cycle. -The ability to meet both of the group's main targets for MBC and DT profitability (10% and 8% through the cycle). (Operating margin MBC 2015: 9.5%, 2016E: 10.0%, 2017E: 9.8% Operating margin DT 2015: 6.9%, 2016E: 7.2%, 2017E: 7.5%) -FCF margin remaining above 2.5% (2015: 1.2%, 2016E: 1.3%, 2017E: 1.2%). Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: -Operating margins remaining below 2% (industrial)/3% (group). (industrial: 2015: 8.9%, 2016E: 9.4%, 2017E: 9.4% -- group: 2015: 8.8%, 2016E: 9.3%, 2017E: 9.3%). -Material negative FCF (actual or expected) for more than three years, coming from weak underlying performance, or shareholder-friendly actions (2015: 1.2%, 2016E: 1.3%, 2017E: 1.2%). -Gross adjusted leverage above 2x (2015: 0.1x, 2016E: 0.1x, 2017E: 0.1x) and net adjusted leverage above 1x (2015: -0.7x, 2016E: -0.8x, 2017E: -0.8x). LIQUIDITY Healthy Liquidity The group has historically reported a strong net cash position. Gross cash and marketable securities from the industrial business were EUR11.9bn at end-2015, including Fitch's adjustments for restricted and not readily available cash. It more than covered total reported financing liabilities of EUR1.3bn including adjustment for operating leases. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Daimler AG: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-' Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Commercial paper affirmed at 'F2' Guaranteed notes affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2' Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd.: Guaranteed notes affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2' Daimler International Finance BV: Guaranteed notes affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2' Commercial paper affirmed at 'F2' Mercedes-Benz Japan Co. Ltd.: Guaranteed notes affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2' Daimler Canada Finance Inc.: Guaranteed notes affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2' Commercial paper affirmed at 'F2' Daimler Finance North America LLC: Guaranteed notes affirmed at at 'A-' and 'F2' Commercial paper affirmed at 'F2' Mercedes-Benz Finansman Turk A.S.: Guaranteed notes affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2' Mercedes-Benz South Africa (Pty) Ltd.: Guaranteed notes affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2' Daimler Mexico S.A. de C.V.: Guaranteed notes affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2' 