(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded San
Marino's Long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from
'BBB+'. The Outlook
is Negative. The Country Ceiling has been revised down to 'A'
from 'A+' and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade to 'BBB' with a Negative Outlook reflects the
following key rating
drivers and their relative weights:
HIGH
Ongoing weakness in San Marino's banking system continues to
erode public
financing flexibility and increases the risk of contingent
liabilities
crystallising. System-wide, non-performing loans increased to
46.8% of loans in
2015 from 43.1% in 2014, while their coverage ratio declined
moderately to 28.7%
from 31.0%. The total level of unprovisioned NPLs is equivalent
to 100% of San
Marino's GDP. Lower interest margins contributed to aggregate
bank net losses of
2.9% of GDP in 2015, and the sector needs to further adapt its
business model to
one that is more competitive in the new global regulatory
environment.
The banking sector has relatively low capitalisation,
particularly at San
Marino's largest bank Cassa di Risparmio della Repubblica di San
Marino (CRSM),
which has required a public injection of 2.8% of GDP in 2016,
taking the
cumulative recapitalisation since late 2012 to 16% of GDP. CRSM
made a loss of
EUR17m (1.2% of GDP) in 2015 and its NPL provision ratio
worsened to 23.5% in
2015 from 26.6% in 2014. Absent a more far-reaching
restructuring of the bank's
operations, Fitch considers there is a high likelihood that
further state
recapitalisation will be required.
MEDIUM
San Marino's fiscal reserves fell to EUR32.9m in 2015 (2% of
GDP), from EUR40.5m
in 2014, reducing fiscal flexibility. Prior to San Marino's
deep-seated
recession, during which GDP fell by a third, its reserves were
15% of GDP.
Despite significant progress, financial sector reform remains
incomplete, which
together with the size of the banking sector (400% of GDP), its
lack of 'lender
of last resort' capability, and no track record of sovereign
external borrowing,
increases risks in the event of further financial instability.
The IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:
GDP is expected to have returned to mild growth in 2015, of
around 0.5%, and the
labour market has stabilised, with a smaller increase in
unemployment to 8.9%,
from 8.6% in 2014. The fiscal balance has benefited from the
bottoming out of
the recession and previous measures to increase the revenue base
and tackle tax
evasion. The general government balance returned to a surplus in
2014 of 0.8% of
GDP, and a small deficit of close to 0.1% of GDP is estimated in
2015 due to
moderately lower revenues and higher recurrent expenditures.
The 2016 budget targets a deficit of 0.8% of GDP, including an
increase in
infrastructure spending of 0.7% of GDP financed through the
issuance of a EUR10m
bond. As in previous budgets, the authorities are using
relatively cautious
revenue assumptions. Fitch forecasts a smaller increase in the
general
government deficit to 0.6% of GDP in 2016 (excluding the 2.8% of
GDP CRSM
injection) and 0.3% in 2017 as higher infrastructure spending is
offset by
recurrent expenditure restraint and moderate growth in tax
revenues. Further tax
reform is in the pipeline, notably the introduction of VAT from
next year, which
the authorities plan to implement in a phased and broadly
fiscally neutral way.
According to Fitch's long-term debt sustainability analysis,
which assumes
ongoing recurrent expenditure restraint and further bank
recapitalisations
totalling 9% of GDP, general government debt will increase to
30% of GDP in 2025
from 22% in 2016. This compares favourably with the rating peer
median of 42% of
GDP.
The financial sector policy response has been mixed, with
progress in tackling
NPLs lagging somewhat. The introduction of a credit registry
later this year is
an important step in enhancing credit risk evaluation. San
Marino is taking
forward negotiations on an association agreement with the EU,
and continues to
improve transparency, which has facilitated the conclusion of a
bilateral
economic cooperation agreement with Italy and inclusion in its
tax 'whitelist'.
This paves the way for closer economic integration with Italy,
and particularly
the Emilia-Romagna region, which will help to offset the ongoing
drag on growth
from financial sector deleveraging. Fitch forecasts a moderate
increase in GDP
growth to 1.0% in 2016 and 1.3% in 2017, supported by somewhat
higher public and
private investment and consumer spending.
San Marino's rating also reflects strong development indicators,
which are
significantly above 'BBB' peers. The country has a track record
of fiscal
prudence, which helps mitigate weak financial flexibility.
However, resilience
to shocks is greatly curtailed by the small size of the
population (32,000
inhabitants), limited economic diversification and high
dependence on Italy.
Data quality is also weak, with a lag in national accounts and
limited balance
of payments figures.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns San Marino a score equivalent to
a rating of 'A'
on the Long-term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Structural Features: -1 notch, to reflect San Marino's very
high level of bank
NPLs to the overall size of the economy, the lack of an
effective 'lender of
last resort', and an incomplete policy response to managing
financial risks.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITES
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Ongoing banking sector weakness that results in a worsening of
public debt
dynamics, via lower expected economic growth or higher capital
injections.
- Fiscal slippage that weakens public debt dynamics.
The Negative Outlook means Fitch's analysis does not currently
expect
developments with a material likelihood of leading to an
upgrade. Nonetheless,
future developments that may individually or collectively result
in a revision
of the Outlook to Stable include:
- Strengthening of the banking sector, including improved asset
quality,
profitability and capital.
- Strong economic growth, for example reflecting diversification
of the economy.
- Improvement in public debt dynamics and rebuilding of fiscal
buffers over
time.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch's long-term debt sustainability analysis assumes a
gradual increase in
GDP growth to a trend rate of 1.5%, a small increase in the
primary fiscal
surplus from 0.1% of GDP to 0.3%, a steady increase in marginal
interest rates
from 2016, and further bank recapitalisations totalling 9% of
GDP.
- Fitch assumes that San Marino will continue to strengthen its
international
cooperation agreements in economic, tax and political areas,
helping to reduce
risks from external policy shocks, particularly from Italy.
