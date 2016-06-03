(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: South Korean Banks Update - June
2016
here
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, June 03 (Fitch) The restructuring of legacy
assets in the
Korean shipbuilding and shipping sectors will remain a key issue
for the banking
sector in the short term, says Fitch Ratings. However, once
these are resolved,
Korean banks' loan books should be reasonably clean, and rising
household debt
and exposures to real estate are likely to become more prevalent
risks in the
medium and longer terms.
The ongoing restructuring of key legacy sectors in Korea is
especially relevant
for policy banks, which have the greatest exposures. More than
60% of the
KRW88trn (USD77bn) in loans to the shipping and shipbuilding
sectors at
end-2015 were extended by two policy banks - KEXIM and KDB, with
the two sectors
totaling 21% of the two banks' total loan portfolio. By
comparison, shipping and
shipbuilding account for 2.3% of the total loan books of the big
four commercial
banks and Fitch believes there will be only limited direct
impact on these
lenders from the restructuring.
NPL ratios for the two sectors are already about 15% even with
loans to failed
shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering being
classified as
"normal". With weak reserve buffers, there is an increasing
chance that the
solvency guarantee clause will kick in to trigger a requirement
to recapitalise
the two policy banks. The restructuring process is likely to be
gradual and
Fitch believes that asset quality will weaken further this year,
which suggests
that the policy banks will remain under pressure in the short
term.
Over the longer term, risks to Korea's banking sector will shift
towards
increasing bank exposures to households, self-employed
individuals and certain
categories of real estate lending - sectors all broadly linked
to how the
property market will evolve. This follows the government's
economic policy to
boost domestic consumption, which has driven rising household
debt.
The risks from rising household debt are unlikely to materialise
in the short
term though, and there are several mitigating factors. Notably,
regulatory
pressures have resulted in structural improvements in mortgages
in recent years,
including increasing amortisation and use of longer-term,
fixed-rate loans.
Furthermore, the starting point for risks in the mortgage sector
is modest with
a very low delinquency rate of 0.3% and comfortable average
loan-to-value ratio
of 54%.
Fitch has a Stable Outlook for Korean bank ratings. The policy
banks' ratings
are equalised with the sovereign's, reflecting the government's
extremely strong
propensity to provide support if necessary.
Commercial banks face a challenging operating environment of
slow economic
growth and low interest rates, which may push them to seek
growth
internationally. As such, changes to banks' risk appetite and
global trends in
capitalisation that could affect Korean banks' relative capital
position to
global peers could be rating drivers. With regard to Korea's
plan to introduce a
bail-in mechanism toward the end-2016, it remains to be seen how
strong the
language will be and whether it will be enforceable in practice.
Fitch estimates
annual refinancing needs of about KRW5trn of Basel III
securities for the
system, mostly in local currency. This assumes no significant
change to the
terms and conditions of the instruments and the maintenance of a
0%
countercyclical buffer requirement.
Further information and analysis on the key issues facing Korean
banks can be
found in the "South Korean Banks Update" presentation available
on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
Contacts:
Heakyu Chang
Director
Financial Institutions
+82 2 3278 8363
9F Kyobo Securities Building
97 Uisadang dae-ro, Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul 07327 Korea
Justin Patrie
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.