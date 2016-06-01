(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of three
Singapore banks - DBS Bank Ltd. (DBS), Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corp (OCBC) and
United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) - and the bank holding
company of DBS, DBS
Group Holdings (DBSH). Their Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) have been
affirmed at 'AA-' with Stable Outlook, and the Viability Ratings
(VRs) at 'aa-'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
The ratings on DBS's covered bond programme and covered bond
issuance are
unaffected by this review.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VRS AND IDRS
The Long-Term and Short-Term IDRs are driven by the VRs, and
reflect the
entities' strong funding profiles, which stem from their
entrenched domestic
franchises, healthy loss-absorption buffers, steady
profitability and stringent
regulatory oversight. These rating strengths should mitigate
risks to the banks'
balance sheets from higher credit costs amid a more challenging
economic
environment and rising exposures to emerging markets in the
Asia-Pacific region.
Their strong domestic deposit franchises are one of the
Singapore banks'
strengths. This is reflected in their high Singapore dollar
liquidity coverage
ratios (LCR). The banks have also gained significant traction in
gathering US
dollar deposits, with such deposits increasing at a compound
annual growth rate
of 26% from end-March 2013 to end-March 2016.
Domestic and offshore lending growth has started to slow due to
sustained
softness in the domestic property market, easing demand for
cross-border trade
finance and a weaker global economy. The banks' offshore loan
exposures have
remained stable at an average of 51% of total at end-March 2016,
although the
average loan exposure to Greater China fell to 23% of total
loans at end-March
2016 from 25% at end-2015 as China-related trade loans shrank.
Slowing economic growth and potentially higher market volatility
present
cyclical risks to asset quality - where some concentrations have
built up - and
profitability in the near to medium term. However, the banks'
asset quality has
held up well to date, despite broader economic uncertainty.
Fitch views the
effect of commodity price weakness on credit quality as moderate
thus far. New
problem loans, broadly from restructured accounts, are still
mostly being
serviced. The banks' internal stress tests also suggest the
increase in credit
charges will remain manageable even if oil prices stay low for a
prolonged
period.
Fitch expects the increase in impaired loan ratios for the
Singapore banks to be
moderate, given banks' reasonably stringent and disciplined
underwriting
standards. The weighted average NPL ratio for the three banks
remained low at
1.1% as at end-March 2016, similar to end-2015. We expect the
banks' healthy
provision buffer of 128% (as a proportion of NPLs) to cushion
any potential
asset-quality deterioration that may arise if the global economy
hits a rough
patch.
The banks' balance sheets and earnings have proven resilient
through past
economic cycles, and Fitch expects any deterioration in asset
quality to be
manageable in light of the banks' adequate profitability and
strong
capitalisation buffers.
OCBC's capital buffers have expanded steadily since it acquired
Wing Hang Bank
in 2014, and its fully loaded common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio
improved to be
in line with peers' at 12.4% at end-March 2016 (DBS: 13.2%;
UOB: 12.1%) from
10.1% at end-September 2014. This was aided by strong
participation in its
discounted scrip dividend scheme and slower risk-weighted asset
growth over the
last 18 months, and we expect capitalisation to remain stable in
light of more
modest growth expectations in the near term.
All three banks aim to continue expanding their regional
footprint over the
medium term to capture the earnings opportunities available in
faster-growing
emerging markets. This would expose them to the more challenging
operating
environments in these emerging markets, but will help them
diversify away from
Singapore's mature, saturated and competitive environment.
DBSH is a bank holding company with DBS as its sole operating
entity. The
ratings on DBSH are equalised with those of DBS due to the close
integration
between the two entities, their common branding, board and
management, and a
common jurisdiction and regulator. The ratings also reflect
DBSH's simple
balance sheet structure and Fitch's expectation that double
leverage should
remain low in the medium term.
SUPPORT RATINGS (SRS) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRFS)
The SRs and SRFs for the three Singapore banks reflect Fitch's
view of an
extremely high probability of extraordinary state support for
the banks, if
necessary. This is due to their high systemic importance, with
around 60% of the
Singapore dollar deposit base, and the sovereign's strong
financial ability to
provide support, as indicated by its ratings of 'AAA'.
DBSH's SR and SRF reflect our view that sovereign support for
the holding
company is possible, but cannot be relied upon. This is due to
the low systemic
importance of DBSH, as a non-operating bank holding company.
DEBT RATINGS
The ratings on the medium-term note programme, senior notes and
commercial paper
programmes are the same as the banks' and DBSH's respective
Long-Term and
Short-Term IDRs. This is because such instruments constitute
direct,
unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the entities, and
rank equally with
all their other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
The Basel II subordinated Lower Tier 2 and Basel III Tier 2
subordinated notes
are rated one notch below the entities' 'aa-' VRs to reflect
their subordinated
status and the absence of any going-concern loss-absorption
features.
The ratings on the Basel II preference shares and Basel III Tier
1 securities
are five notches below the banks' VRs. These ratings reflect the
deep
subordination and going-concern loss-absorption features of the
securities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VRS AND IDRS
There is limited scope for upward rating action on the VRs and
IDRs of the three
Singapore banks and DBSH as they are already among the highest
of banks rated by
Fitch globally.
We believe the bank's exposures to developing markets will
continue to rise over
the medium to longer term. Material changes over time that place
a burden on
their asset quality and funding profiles - particularly in
foreign currency -
would weigh on their credit profiles unless counterbalanced by
an increase in
capital and liquidity buffers. Further downward rating pressure
would also arise
from added operational complexity following expansion offshore
or into more
complex product lines.
An increase in risk appetite, such as excessive growth and
mergers and
acquisitions, leading to disproportionate asset concentrations
in riskier
sectors and countries, or greater pressure on funding or capital
positions, may
result in negative rating action. Some risk concentrations in
the Greater China
region and the commodity-related sectors have built up in recent
years and any
material deterioration would also add pressure on ratings.
For DBSH, greater complexity in the corporate structure and/or
significantly
higher double leverage would also be negative for the VR and
IDR.
SUPPORT RATINGS (SRS) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRFS)
A change in the government's ability or propensity to provide
timely support
would be negative for the three banks' SRs and SRFs. This may be
triggered by
global regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing implicit
government support
available to banks. However, we view this as a longer-term risk
for the
Singapore banks, in light of the regulator's decision not to
include senior debt
(as long as it is issued without contractual bail-in terms)
under its statutory
bail-in powers.
Senior debt issued by bank holding companies would also be
excluded from
statutory bail-in requirements. However, Fitch believes that
there continues to
be less certainty of support for holding companies compared with
banking
entities due to their lower systemic importance.
DEBT RATINGS
The ratings on the medium-term note programme, senior notes and
commercial paper
programmes are sensitive to any changes in the banks' IDRs.
The ratings on the Basel II subordinated Lower Tier 2, Basel III
Tier 2
subordinated notes, Basel II preference shares and Basel III
Tier 1 securities
are sensitive to changes in the VRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
DBS
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'
- Support Rating affirmed '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'F1+'
- Medium-term note programme and senior unsecured notes affirmed
at 'AA-' and
'F1+'
- Market-linked securities affirmed at 'AA-(emr)'
- Basel II subordinated Lower Tier 2 notes affirmed at 'A+'
- Basel II preference shares affirmed at 'BBB'
DBSH
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '5'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
- Medium-term note programme and senior unsecured notes affirmed
at 'AA-'
- Basel III Tier 2 subordinated notes affirmed at 'A+'
- Basel III Additional Tier 1 securities affirmed at 'BBB'
OCBC
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'
- Support Rating affirmed '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Commercial paper programmes affirmed at 'F1+'
- Medium-term note programme and senior unsecured notes affirmed
at 'AA-'
- Basel II subordinated Lower Tier 2 notes affirmed at 'A+'
- Basel II preference shares affirmed at 'BBB'
- Basel III Tier 2 subordinated notes affirmed at 'A+'
- Basel III Additional Tier 1 securities affirmed at 'BBB'
UOB
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'
- Support Rating affirmed '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Medium-term note programme and senior unsecured notes affirmed
at 'AA-'
- Basel II subordinated Lower Tier 2 notes affirmed at 'A+'
- Basel III Tier 2 subordinated notes affirmed at 'A+'
- Basel III Additional Tier 1 securities affirmed at 'BBB'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Wee Siang Ng (DBS, DBSH and UOB)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7230
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Elaine Koh (OCBC)
Director
+65 6796 7239
Secondary Analysts
Elaine Koh (DBS, DBSH and UOB)
Director
+65 6796 7239
Wee Siang Ng (OCBC)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7230
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
